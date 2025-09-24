This might not be the advice you expected to hear, but protein bars should not dominate your diet. They are a supplement and, as such, are designed to supplement an array of other nutrient-dense food and drink you consume. It’s important to make that clear.

However, if you’re looking to up your daily protein intake, they can be a time-savvy tool for achieving this – and there are several possible benefits to doing so.

“Protein is important for keeping your body on top form,” says Holland and Barrett nutritionist Emily Foster. “It builds new cells, repairs old ones, fuels muscle growth and even provides energy. Whether you're smashing workouts, bouncing back from surgery or just aiming to stay strong and healthy, protein has your back.

“In today’s fast-paced world, where people are constantly on the move – juggling workouts, social lives and nutritional needs – the demand for healthy protein bars is on the rise. They are a convenient and portable source of protein that you don’t have to prepare in advance.”

Of course, with this rise in demand comes increased supply. Nowadays it can seem like most food brands are trying their hand at making protein bars, with varying results.

To help you sort the wheat from the chaff, I sourced a collection of the best. Then, with the words of several nutrition experts still fresh in my mind, I tested them to see which ones are worthy of a spot in your cupboards.

How I tested the best protein bars

A selection of the protein bars tested by Harry Bullmore for The Independent ( Harry Bullmore / The Independent )

As much as I would like to, I don’t have a lab handy to assess every protein bar that crosses my desk. What I do have is expert nutritionists on speed dial and a palate that has more than a decade of protein bar-tasting experience under its belt. I’ve used these attributes to assess the protein bars below based on:

The best protein bars for 2025 are: