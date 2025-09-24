The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
10 best protein bars for building muscle and fuelling your workouts, tested by a fitness writer
I asked nutritionists what makes a good protein bar and tested a selection to find the best on the market
This might not be the advice you expected to hear, but protein bars should not dominate your diet. They are a supplement and, as such, are designed to supplement an array of other nutrient-dense food and drink you consume. It’s important to make that clear.
However, if you’re looking to up your daily protein intake, they can be a time-savvy tool for achieving this – and there are several possible benefits to doing so.
“Protein is important for keeping your body on top form,” says Holland and Barrett nutritionist Emily Foster. “It builds new cells, repairs old ones, fuels muscle growth and even provides energy. Whether you're smashing workouts, bouncing back from surgery or just aiming to stay strong and healthy, protein has your back.
“In today’s fast-paced world, where people are constantly on the move – juggling workouts, social lives and nutritional needs – the demand for healthy protein bars is on the rise. They are a convenient and portable source of protein that you don’t have to prepare in advance.”
Of course, with this rise in demand comes increased supply. Nowadays it can seem like most food brands are trying their hand at making protein bars, with varying results.
To help you sort the wheat from the chaff, I sourced a collection of the best. Then, with the words of several nutrition experts still fresh in my mind, I tested them to see which ones are worthy of a spot in your cupboards.
How I tested the best protein bars
As much as I would like to, I don’t have a lab handy to assess every protein bar that crosses my desk. What I do have is expert nutritionists on speed dial and a palate that has more than a decade of protein bar-tasting experience under its belt. I’ve used these attributes to assess the protein bars below based on:
- Taste: No one wants a snack that tastes bad. And believe me, some protein bars taste very bad. Only bars that were enjoyable to eat made this list.
- Texture: Another fatal flaw of many protein bars is having the texture profile of quick drying cement. If my post-workout bar made my jaw work harder than my muscles had, it didn’t make the cut.
- Affordability: This is an often overlooked but undeniably important factor. A bar can be brilliant, but if it is going to bankrupt me then I will be looking elsewhere. For that reason, value for money was factored into my ratings.
- Nutritional profile: I asked experts such as Holland and Barrett nutritionist Emily Foster what to look for on the back of my protein bar packet. She told me: “the key is reading the label and choosing bars with whole food ingredients and a balanced mix of protein, fibre and healthy fats. Look for natural sweeteners like Stevia and a concise ingredient list.”
- Bonus benefits: You’ve seen supermarket shelves; food packets are covered with often complex health claims. Again, I turned to nutrition experts to see which claims held water, while rewarding simplicity such as a short, recognisable ingredients list.
The best protein bars for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Barebells banana dream soft protein bar, box of 12: £23.99, Barebells.co.uk
- Best for texture – Optimum Nutrition chocolate brownie crunch protein bar, box of 10 : £24.99, Optimumnutrition.com
- Best budget option – Myprotein flapjack, box of 12: £13.49, Myprotein.com
- Best for a smaller ingredients list – Kind bar, box of 12: £16.80, Amazon.co.uk
- Best tasting – Grenade Oreo white protein bar, box of 12: £22.22, Grenade.com
1Barebells banana dream, box of 12
- Best: Overall
- Protein per bar: 17g
- Weight per bar: 55g
- Price per bar: £2.17
- Why we love it
- Low sugar but high protein
- Delicious and balanced flavours
- Take note
- Longer ingredients list
The best measure of a protein bar’s tastiness is how long it lasts in my house. Some have sat at the back of my cupboard for an unsettlingly long time, whereas any Barebell care packages I receive rarely last a week.
The “soft” bars are a personal favourite, with the banana dream flavour taking the top spot. Unlike some challengingly chewy competitors, these bars are a genuinely enjoyable sweet treat, delivering tasty flavours and confectionary-adjacent textures. There is none of the chalky mouth-feel or sickening sweetness many protein bars fall foul of.
They’re low in sugar (2.1g) and fairly high in protein (16g) too, although the carb (17g) and calorie (205) counts are just on the higher side – helpful if your primary goal is to build muscle, but potentially detrimental for those looking to manage their weight.
2Optimum Nutrition chocolate brownie crunch protein bar, box of 10
- Best: For texture
- Protein per bar: 20g
- Weight per bar: 65g
- Price per bar: £2.49
- Why we love it
- 20g of protein
- Tastes great
- Take note
- Only comes in a box of 10
- Slightly more expensive than others
This bar does things a little differently, and I think it works. Optimum Nutrition eschews the usual protein bar nougat texture in favour of “protein crispies” – think tightly-packed Rice Krispies. The result is enjoyable mouthfeel without an unwanted jaw workout.
The chocolate brownie crunch flavour is a personal favourite, serving up 20g of protein, 6.7g of fat, 16g of carbs, 1.8g of fat and 213 calories per bar – competitive numbers when compared to rivals.
The ingredients list is on the lengthy side, but the macronutrients on offer match those recommended by our experts.
You can also only buy the bars on their own or in boxes of 10, and with the latter retailing at £24.99, stocking up can be a fairly costly endeavour.
3Myprotein flapjack, box of 12
- Best: Budget option
- Protein per bar: 20g
- Weight per bar: 80g
- Price per bar: £1
- Why we love it
- Less artificial taste than most
- Great for boosting energy
- Take note
- High-calorie count
- High in sugar
Many flapjack brands slap the word protein on the packet then serve up a disappointing amount of the stuff. This Myprotein option actually delivers, with 20g per bar.
The bar tastes less artificial than other snacks with a similar protein total, thanks to oats being the main ingredient. The syrup ensures it’s flavoursome too, if a tad dense. Thanks to Myprotein’s ever-present discounts, a 12-pack is incredibly affordable too, often averaging out at roughly £1 per bar.
However, this flapjack has a fair amount of sugar (17g), carbs (37g) and calories (342) compared to rivals, so for this reason I wouldn’t stock my desk drawer with it. But I did like grabbing one on busy mornings to fuel me for my AM workout.
4Kind bar, box of 12
- Best: For a smaller ingredients list
- Protein per bar: 5.6g
- Weight per bar: 40g
- Price per bar: £1.25
- Why we love it
- Gluten-free
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Satisfying
- Take note
- Relatively low protein content
High in fibre (6.2g) with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, an impressive 53 per cent of this gluten-free bar is made up of nuts. For this reason, it has a refreshingly short ingredients list and tastes phenomenal.
The only drawback? The protein total is low at 5.6g per bar, so while it makes for a great on-the-go snack, it might not be one to rely on for a comprehensive post-workout stomach-filler.
Kind bars are generally great for those who prefer whole foods over protein powders and this chocolate orange and almond bar more or less delivers on that promise in comparison to many of the other bars on this list.
5Grenade Oreo white protein bar, box of 12
- Best: For taste
- Protein per bar: 20g
- Weight per bar: 60g
- Price per bar: £2.08
- Why we love it
- Ideal swap for a regular chocolate bar
- Low sugar
- High protein value
- Take note
- Longer ingredients list
Grenade protein bars are renowned in fitness circles for two main attributes: they are high in protein, and they are very sweet.
Whether you want a white chocolate Oreo option or a birthday cake-flavoured bar, complete with sprinkles, the brand has got you covered, and for me it’s the former that (quite literally) takes the biscuit.
Little bits of broken up Oreo sit within a chewy, nougat-esque bar coated in white chocolate. If you have a sweet tooth, this will hit the spot.
The combination of 20g of carbs, 21g of protein, 232 calories and 1.3g of sugar make it a solid post-workout option to help you build muscle and recover, although these macros might be a bit much to munch on at your desk.
6Veloforte forza protein bar, box of 12
- Best: For recovery
- Protein per bar: 12g
- Weight per bar: 70g
- Price per bar: £2.92
- Why we love it
- Not too sickly sweet
- Lovely and chewy
- No weird additives
- Take note
- High carb content not suitable for snacking
Beloved by cyclists, this protein bar has a soft and chewy texture, while the mixture of apricots, almonds and fennel means it’s not too sweet or sickly – egg whites provide the 12g protein hit.
With no sulphites, additives, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, colourings or flavourings, it’s gluten-free, dairy-free and completely free from any nasties.
Great for post-exercise or mid-way through a long cycle – for refuelling and recovery – I found the Veloforte bar easy to digest, with its 3:1 ratio of carbohydrates to protein keeping me feeling fuelled and full for longer. It also proved to be a good way to kickstart my recovery after longer aerobic efforts.
7Clif Bar white chocolate macadamia nut, box of 12
- Best: For cycling
- Protein per bar: 9-11g
- Weight per bar: 68g
- Price per bar: £1.85
- Why we love it
- Filling
- Great for high-energy sports
- Take note
- High in sugar
Filling and delicious, this oaty plant-based protein bar pairs roasted macadamia nuts with creamy white chocolate chunks. The sugar content (17g) might be higher – and protein content (9.8g) lower – than some of the other bars on this list, but it is supremely tasty.
The use of oats as its primary ingredient gives it a less artificial feel than rivals, and also makers it a good fit for fuelling your sporting endeavours.
These bars have seen me through long runs and cycles on several occasions and they’re a recognisable classic for a reason.
8Protein Works big little bar, box of 20
- Best: For snacking
- Protein per bar: 10g
- Weight per bar: 33g
- Price per bar: £1
- Why we love it
- Snack-size
- Tasty caramel filling
- Take note
- Unlikely to fill you up
- Low protein content per bar
If you’re after a bite-sized snack to pack in your work or gym bag, this is a top option. The Protein Works’ chocolate-wrapped big little bar has a caramel filling that provides an authentic chocolate bar experience, and its soft texture makes it incredibly easy to eat, especially by protein bar standards.
The dinky bars deliver 10g of protein with just 103 calories, 2.7g of fat, 12g of carbs and 1g of sugar, and regular sales on the Protein Works website mean you can usually pick up a box of 20 for less than 20 quid.
9Tribe raspberry protein flapjack, box of 12
- Best: For ultramarathons
- Protein per bar: 7g
- Weight per bar: 50g
- Price per bar: £1.25
- Why we love it
- Enjoyable texture
- Delicious without too much of an artificial taste
- Take note
- Relatively low protein content
The humble flapjack is an excellent source of fuel for endurance sports in particular, with its combination of sugar, fats and carbs.
Tribe has attempted to add protein into that equation, and while I would like a bit more of the stuff (20g-plus, rather than the 7g provided) from my protein bars, the peanut butter-topped results are tasty.
It’s enjoyable on a long walk, providing energy and sustenance, although I found I usually needed more than one to fill me up. The same applies for longer runs, if you’re inclined to take part in ultras, as you can stash a load of these in your running backpack for a quick pick-me-up while in transit.
10Bulk macro munch protein bar, box of 12
- Best: For flavour options
- Protein per bar: 20g
- Weight per bar: 62g
- Price per bar: £1.83
- Why we love it
- Fun flavour options
- Take note
- Higher calorie count than some other bars
This protein bar delivers on its promises. It provides 20g of protein per bar, only contains 2.8g of sugar and comes in an array of eye-catching flavours – millionaire’s shortbread (a personal favourite), birthday cake, tiramisu, raspberry cheesecake and chocolate honeycomb, to name a few.
I’m afraid these flavours aren’t dead ringers for the originals, with a slightly muted sweetness, and there are hints of the slightly chalky protein bar textures of old. Unlike some bars on this list, the ingredients list is also rather lengthy.
However, they are still easy to eat, and the 7/10 taste is a compromise many will be willing to make for the hefty protein hit and 6g of fibre on offer.
The Verdict: what is the best protein bar?
The best protein bar, as Holland and Barrett nutritionist Emily Foster points out, will depend on the individual; their fitness goals, flavour preferences and dietary tolerances. However, with a solid protein content, enjoyable texture and incredibly tasty flavour, it is the Barebells banana dream soft bar that tops this list. As for honourable mentions: Optimum Nutrition offers a refreshing texture which Rice Krispie squares lovers will appreciate, those with a sweet tooth will love Grenade’s range of dessert-themed snacks, while the Myprotein protein flapjack offers a more wholesome, higher-calorie option for fuelling your runs and workouts.
Protein bars FAQs
Are protein bars good for you?
As with most things, protein bars can be good for you and a great source of extra protein when eaten in moderation. In a 2023 study published in the Journal of Functional Foods, researchers found that daily intake of protein bars increased energy but also increased body fat mass.
While it’s always best to get your nutritional needs through food, a protein bar can tide you over after the gym or until you get home to have your next meal. Always check the nutritional label, some protein bars are filled with so much sugar that they become glorified chocolate bars.
What makes a good protein bar?
When looking for a good protein bar, registered dietitian and Fig Lane Nutrition founder Parker Lane weighs up the “price, protein content, calories, sugar content, tolerability and taste”.
He looks for more than 10g of protein and less than 10g of sugar per bar, and a price tag of less than £2.
“Certain ingredients can lead to digestive discomfort in some people due to types and amounts of fibre used or low-calorie sweeteners. Make sure you check the ingredients to ensure you avoid ingredients that lead to digestive discomfort for you,” says Lane.
Registered dietitian Lindsay Malone, on the other hand, looks for a higher protein total of 20g-30g.
“I look for whole-food protein bars made with ingredients I recognise and could pick up in a grocery store,” she says. “I avoid emulsifying agents, artificial colours, coatings, or anything that makes the bar feel more like candy than food. Essentially, I want something that could be made in my own kitchen but done for me.
“If a bar includes nutrient-dense extras like greens, berries, hemp seeds, or chia, that’s a bonus.”
Foster also stresses that finding “the best” protein bar will depend on your individual needs. “A ‘good’ protein bar depends on why someone is eating it and their personal goals, whether that’s as a convenient travel snack, a way to hit protein targets or as fuel for exercise,” she explains. “Generally, a well-balanced bar will provide a decent amount of protein, some fibre, whole-food ingredients like nuts, seeds or oats, and less added sugar.”
She also recommends reading the label and prioritising bars with “whole food ingredients, a balanced mix of protein, fibre and healthy fats, natural sweeteners like stevia and a concise ingredient list”.
What to avoid in a protein bar
“While there are lots of great protein bars on the market, there are also lots that are best avoided,” Foster warns.
“Avoid those with high sugar content – anything with more than 20g of added sugar is basically a candy bar in disguise – and I’d recommend aiming for much lower sugar in general as the NHS guidance is 30g a day.”
She also recommends swerving artificial additives such as food colourings, unhealthy fats like saturated fats and trans fats, and artificial sweeteners.
How much protein do you need to eat per day?
The NHS recommends consuming at least 0.75g of protein per kilo of body weight each day. However, this is a minimum.
“Those looking to build muscle may look to consume 1.2g-2g per kilo of body weight,” says Foster. “Foods high in protein include poultry, red meat, fish and eggs, but there are plenty of plant-based sources of protein too such as beans, pulses and peas, as well as seeds, nuts and dips like hummus. “
Foster recommends a “food first approach” when trying to hit this protein quota. But, she adds, protein bars can be a convenient way to up your protein intake on the go.
“Eating protein bars won’t guarantee that you gain muscle,” she explains. “Muscle growth happens when we exercise and when protein goals are met, so protein bars shouldn't be relied on to reach protein goals.
“I’d recommend a blend of whole foods and a balanced diet alongside protein bars. As long as you’re eating enough protein at a base level you will see muscle growth as a result of your workouts.”
