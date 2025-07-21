After a hard workout, a cool and refreshing drink is just what the doctor ordered. Unfortunately, classic protein shakes don’t nail that brief – but clear whey protein powders do.

These supplements offer the same practical protein hit as their creamier cousins, all in a fruity drink with a juice-like consistency. So when you emerge from the gym drenched in sweat, they’re a far more palatable option.

“The intensive filtration process involved in creating clear whey powders achieves much more purity than a regular whey powder as the parts of the protein that contribute to creaminess and thickness are removed,” explains Rob Hobson, a registered nutritionist and author of The Detox Kitchen Bible. This can often result in a greater amount of protein per gram.

The problem is, not all brands have nailed the formula. I’ve tried a wide variety of clear whey protein powders, and while some taste as good as a J2O in a sun-soaked beer garden, others refuse to mix, resulting in a claggy compound clogging up my shaker.

To help you swerve a similar fate, I created a list of my tried and trusted favourites, then worked alongside sports nutritionists and dieticians to whittle it down to eight top recommendations. Scroll on to find out which brands made the cut.

How I tested the best clear whey protein powder

I’ve put these clear whey protein powders to the test ( The Independent )

Building muscle isn’t a quick process, and it would likely take months for the effects of regular protein powder use to show themselves. There are also plenty of other variables to consider, such as activity levels and wider diet. So, to test and assess clear whey protein powders, I focussed on their flavour, ease of use, mixability and cost per serving. Then I enlisted the help of Scott Laidler, a personal trainer, and Rachel Clarkson, a registered dietician at the DNA Dietitian, to help me analyse the ingredients, macronutrients and benefits of each one. To make each shake, I followed the brand’s instructions to the letter, adding the prescribed amount of water and exact serving suggestion to a shaker before mixing for 20 seconds.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The IndyBest fitness and wellbeing team comprises a mix of fitness coaches and wellness experts. As an avid gym-goer and The Independent’s senior fitness writer, I’ve used a wide range of supplements for the last decade to support my training and performance goals. I also speak to leading experts in the fitness space on a regular basis, covering topics such as how much protein you need per day and what to look for in a protein powder. So, if a protein powder earns a spot on this roundup, you can be sure it’s an impressive product.

The best clear whey protein powders for 2024 are: