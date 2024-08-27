Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Our favourite CBD oils are perfect for first-timers and seasoned pros alike
From being used as a pre-workout boost to aiding a restful night’s sleep, the best CBD oils seem to cover all bases. But how is this possible?
It all comes down to your endocannabinoid system (ECS), one of the most important physiological systems in your body (others include the immune system, nervous system and digestive system).
Unlike other systems, the ECS is found everywhere – in every skin cell, muscle, bone, joint and organ – as its number one job is to keep every function in balance.
You’d be right to think this is an extraordinarily important system to keep healthy, and this can be achieved in multiple ways, such as eating healthily, getting enough sleep, exercising regularly and even meditating or practising yoga. All of these help produce endocannabinoids – chemicals released by the body to activate the ECS and tell it to maintain equilibrium.
One other way to support this process is to take a CBD oil supplement – a product naturally derived from the hemp plant, which boosts the production of these vital neurotransmitters.
More than 100 products were tested over the course of a year, by 10 people with varying conditions and symptoms, including menopausal symptoms, insomnia, anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, arthritis and chronic fatigue.
Each person has tested a large number of CBD oils, comparing every bottle in a journal. When one really stands out, a second bottle was then tested on another individual with the same health or wellbeing concern. The ‘winners’ were picked out of the products that tested well for both.
CBD oil is a natural remedy derived from the cannabis hemp plant. Supporting your body in regaining equilibrium, it can be bought as a food supplement to soothe a range of ailments.
Studies suggest CBD has a range of benefits, from offsetting anxiety and depression to treating PTSD symptoms, as well as easing sore muscles, inflammation and joint pain, and general pain relief.
It is suggested to speak to your GP or healthcare professional to ensure CBD oil is safe for you to take, as it can interfere with other medication or pre-existing conditions. But, as it does not contain the THC part of the cannabis plant, the oil will not induce a “high”. It is worth mentioning that CBD oil should not be used by people who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
With so many CBD products out there, it can be hard to know which is right for you. The first place to start is deciding whether you would like a full spectrum, broad spectrum or isolate product (you’ll see one of these terms printed on the label of most CBD products). Don’t worry, it may sound complicated but it’s really very simple:
Full spectrum: Sometimes labelled as ‘whole plant’, ‘cold pressed’ or ‘raw’, these products contain the widest range of cannabinoids – hemp or cannabis derived molecules. CBD is the most abundant cannabinoid in hemp, and in CBD oil, but there are actually more than 140 others available, all of which do their own thing. In over-the-counter full spectrum products, you’ll find a number of these, including miniscule amounts of THC (the psychoactive cannabinoid that gets you high) – but, to keep it legal, this amount is so low you won’t notice it. You’ll also get to enjoy the benefits of terpenes (plant-based aromatic compounds) in these oils.
Broad spectrum: These products contain more than CBD, but often only very low amounts of a couple of other cannabinoids and terpenes. These oils are THC-free, though, so, if you’d rather avoid that part completely, while utilising other parts of the plant, this is a good option.
Isolate: This type of product only contains straight up CBD suspended in oil. Some brands infuse these products with other plant-based ingredients, such as ashwaganda, chamomile, ginseng or specific terpenes. These can be great for targeting specific needs. For example, a CBD oil designed for sleep might contain chamomile and myrcene (a terpene known for its relaxing properties), alongside the isolated CBD molecule.
If you’re new to CBD or wanting to use it for general wellness purposes, a 500mg or 1,000mg oil is a good place to start. You can titrate your dose depending on what feels good to you. From there, you can think about investing in stronger oils, which are best suited to people using CBD for sleep or more pressing needs.
Consistency is key – you can’t expect to take CBD oil once or twice and have your life transformed. This is a daily supplement, ideally taken two to three times a day, to support your body in regaining equilibrium. Start by taking a few drops each time. Hold the oil under your tongue for at least two minutes, to aid absorption.
To further enhance the effects, take directly after eating fatty food (as CBD oil is fat soluble) or after brushing your teeth (which boosts blood flow to the mouth). Gradually build up the amount you take, drop by drop, until you find a dose that works for you.
Overall, we loved the iCBD Global CBD oil best and think it offers great value for money. Whether used to combat daily stress, poor sleep, discomfort or even used topically on spots, nettle stings, cuts and at one point, an eye stye, this product excelled time and again during testing. Mindful extracts also impressed and offers a more affordable option.
