16 best CBD oils to help with sleep, stress and focus

Our favourite CBD oils are perfect for first-timers and seasoned pros alike

Ruby Deevoy
Tuesday 27 August 2024 05:21 EDT
CBD oils can help relieve pain, anxiety and much more
CBD oils can help relieve pain, anxiety and much more (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

From being used as a pre-workout boost to aiding a restful night’s sleep, the best CBD oils seem to cover all bases. But how is this possible?

It all comes down to your endocannabinoid system (ECS), one of the most important physiological systems in your body (others include the immune system, nervous system and digestive system). 

Unlike other systems, the ECS is found everywhere – in every skin cell, muscle, bone, joint and organ – as its number one job is to keep every function in balance.

You’d be right to think this is an extraordinarily important system to keep healthy, and this can be achieved in multiple ways, such as eating healthily, getting enough sleep, exercising regularly and even meditating or practising yoga. All of these help produce endocannabinoids – chemicals released by the body to activate the ECS and tell it to maintain equilibrium. 

One other way to support this process is to take a CBD oil supplement – a product naturally derived from the hemp plant, which boosts the production of these vital neurotransmitters.

How we tested

Our 10 testers tried various CBD oils, to see if they helped with a range of conditions and symptoms
Our 10 testers tried various CBD oils, to see if they helped with a range of conditions and symptoms (Ruby Deevoy)

More than 100 products were tested over the course of a year, by 10 people with varying conditions and symptoms, including menopausal symptoms, insomnia, anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, arthritis and chronic fatigue.

Each person has tested a large number of CBD oils, comparing every bottle in a journal. When one really stands out, a second bottle was then tested on another individual with the same health or wellbeing concern. The ‘winners’ were picked out of the products that tested well for both.

The best CBD oils for 2024 are:

iCBD global ichill XL

ICBD best cbd oil review indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • CBD: 15%
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Pleasant taste
    • Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits
  1.  £109 from Icbdglobal.com
Prices may vary
Orange County CBD oil

Orange County best cbd oil review indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • CBD: 500mg
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Relatively affordable
    • Great taste and range of flavours
  • Take note
    • Good for overall wellbeing, not so effective on specific needs
  1.  £16 from Orangecounty-cbd.com
Prices may vary
Ardoa Amber 42

Ardoa best cbd oil review indybest
  • Best: All-rounder
  • CBD: 10%
  • Size: 10ml
  • Why we love it
    • Effective for sleep, anxiety, depression, PTSD, arthritis and menopausal symptoms
  1.  £69 from Ardoamarket.co.uk
Prices may vary
Sweet Pink whole-plant 5% CBD oil

Sweet-pink-best cbd oil review-indybest
  • Best: Value
  • CBD: 5%
  • Size: 10ml
  • Why we love it
    • Helps with anxiety and sleep
  • Take note
    • Slightly harsh
  1.  £38 from Sweetpinkcbd.co.uk
Prices may vary
Dreem Distillery CBD night drops

Dreem-distillery-best cbd oil review-indybest
  • Best: For helping you sleep
  • CBD: 2,400mg
  • Size: 10ml
  • Why we love it
    • Best for sleep
    • Minty flavour
  1.  £160 from Dreemdistillery.co.uk
Prices may vary
Diablo CBD oil, 1,000mg

Cbdiablo-best cbd oil review-indybest
  • Best: For the entourage effect
  • CBD: 10%
  • Size: 10ml
  • Why we love it
    • Helps combat stress
    • Organic
  1.  £56 from Cbdiablo.co.uk
Prices may vary
Bud & Tender premium 10% CBD oil

Bud-and-tender-best cbd oil review-indybest
  • Best: For reducing arthritis pain
  • CBD: 10%
  • Size: 10ml
  • Why we love it
    • Great for reducing the pain and inflammation of arthritis
  1.  £80 from Budandtender.com
Prices may vary
Hempen cold pressed CBD oil

Hempen-organic-best cbd oil review-indybest
  • Best: For combatting long Covid
  • CBD: 5%
  • Size: 10ml
  • Why we love it
    • Sustainable production
    • Promotes better sleep
  1.  £36 from Hempen.co.uk
Prices may vary
Lady A morning tincture

Lady-A-best cbd oil review-indybest
  • Best: For energy
  • CBD: 1,500mg
  • Size: 15ml
  • Why we love it
    • Sweet and citrussy
    • Helps with focus
  1.  £26 from Sportsdirect.com
Prices may vary
Amma Life boost 10%

Amma-life-best cbd oil review-indybest
  • Best: To help with PTSD
  • CBD: 10%
  • Size: 10ml
  • Why we love it
    • Comforting effect
  1.  £54 from Ammalife.co.uk
Prices may vary
Potyque CBD oil 10%

Potyque-best cbd oil review-indybest
  • Best: For menstruation
  • CBD: 10%
  • Size: 10ml
  • Why we love it
    • Helps to balance hormones
  1.  £75 from Potyque.com
Prices may vary
Cheerful Buddha naturally flavoured CBD drops, 10%

Cheerful-buddha-best cbd oil review-indybest
  • Best: For taste
  • CBD: 10%
  • Size: 10ml
  • Why we love it
    • Satisfies sweet tooth
  1.  £34 from Cheerfulbuddha.co.uk
Prices may vary
Mindful Extracts CBD oil, 500mg

Mindful-extracts-best cbd oil review-indybest
  • Best: For relieving anxiety
  • CBD: 5%
  • Size: 10ml
  • Why we love it
    • Reduces stress, anxiety and migraines
  1.  £36 from Mindfulextracts.co.uk
Prices may vary
Hemp Heros 15

Hemp Heros best CBD oil review indybest
  • Best: For combatting stress
  • CBD: 1,500mg
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Impressive range of cannabinoids
    • Used in scientific studies
  • Take note
    • Harsh taste
  1.  £73 from Hempheros.com
Prices may vary
Mission C CBD oil

Mission C best cbd oil review indybest
  • Best: To take pre-workout
  • CBD: 500mg
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Packed with powerhouse ingredients
    • Great for boosting energy
  • Take note
    • CBD isolate does not provide range of cannabinoids
  1.  £20 from Missionc.com
Prices may vary
Kloris CBD oil drops

Kloris best cbd oil review indybest
  • Best: For overall wellbeing
  • CBD: 500mg
  • Size: 10ml
  • Why we love it
    • Mild flavour
    • Bonus luxury add-ons
  • Take note
    • No flavour options
  1.  £36 from Kloris.co
Prices may vary
CBD oils FAQs

What is CBD oil?

CBD oil is a natural remedy derived from the cannabis hemp plant. Supporting your body in regaining equilibrium, it can be bought as a food supplement to soothe a range of ailments.

What are the benefits of CBD oil?

Studies suggest CBD has a range of benefits, from offsetting anxiety and depression to treating PTSD symptoms, as well as easing sore muscles, inflammation and joint pain, and general pain relief.

Is CBD oil safe?

It is suggested to speak to your GP or healthcare professional to ensure CBD oil is safe for you to take, as it can interfere with other medication or pre-existing conditions. But, as it does not contain the THC part of the cannabis plant, the oil will not induce a “high”. It is worth mentioning that CBD oil should not be used by people who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

How to choose the right CBD oil

With so many CBD products out there, it can be hard to know which is right for you. The first place to start is deciding whether you would like a full spectrum, broad spectrum or isolate product (you’ll see one of these terms printed on the label of most CBD products). Don’t worry, it may sound complicated but it’s really very simple:

Full spectrum: Sometimes labelled as ‘whole plant’, ‘cold pressed’ or ‘raw’, these products contain the widest range of cannabinoids – hemp or cannabis derived molecules. CBD is the most abundant cannabinoid in hemp, and in CBD oil, but there are actually more than 140 others available, all of which do their own thing. In over-the-counter full spectrum products, you’ll find a number of these, including miniscule amounts of THC (the psychoactive cannabinoid that gets you high) – but, to keep it legal, this amount is so low you won’t notice it. You’ll also get to enjoy the benefits of terpenes (plant-based aromatic compounds) in these oils.

Broad spectrum: These products contain more than CBD, but often only very low amounts of a couple of other cannabinoids and terpenes. These oils are THC-free, though, so, if you’d rather avoid that part completely, while utilising other parts of the plant, this is a good option.

Isolate: This type of product only contains straight up CBD suspended in oil. Some brands infuse these products with other plant-based ingredients, such as ashwaganda, chamomile, ginseng or specific terpenes. These can be great for targeting specific needs. For example, a CBD oil designed for sleep might contain chamomile and myrcene (a terpene known for its relaxing properties), alongside the isolated CBD molecule.

Which strength CBD oil is best?

If you’re new to CBD or wanting to use it for general wellness purposes, a 500mg or 1,000mg oil is a good place to start. You can titrate your dose depending on what feels good to you. From there, you can think about investing in stronger oils, which are best suited to people using CBD for sleep or more pressing needs.

How to take CBD oil

Consistency is key – you can’t expect to take CBD oil once or twice and have your life transformed. This is a daily supplement, ideally taken two to three times a day, to support your body in regaining equilibrium. Start by taking a few drops each time. Hold the oil under your tongue for at least two minutes, to aid absorption.

To further enhance the effects, take directly after eating fatty food (as CBD oil is fat soluble) or after brushing your teeth (which boosts blood flow to the mouth). Gradually build up the amount you take, drop by drop, until you find a dose that works for you.

The verdict: CBD oils

Overall, we loved the iCBD Global CBD oil best and think it offers great value for money. Whether used to combat daily stress, poor sleep, discomfort or even used topically on spots, nettle stings, cuts and at one point, an eye stye, this product excelled time and again during testing. Mindful extracts also impressed and offers a more affordable option.

