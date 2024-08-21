Thousands of studies have demonstrated the cannabis-derived molecule CBD (also known as cannabidiol) can boost low mood and improve sleep quality. However, despite the upsides of taking CBD, some people can't get on board with cannabidiol's earthy taste. If you’re not a fan of swallowing capsules either, the best CBD gummies offer more-palatable alternatives.

Much like chewable vitamins, CBD gummies provide a tastier way to take your daily dose of cannabidiol. Additionally, CBD dosage is already measured into each sweet, making them more accurate and consistent than a CBD oil. Most contain hemp oil with a concentration of CBD but are often additionally combined with fruit flavourings, gelling agents, and sometimes sweeteners.

GP Dr Aarthi Sinha explains: “Chewing or sucking on CBD gummies allows [cannabidiol] to be absorbed through the lining of the mouth and oral cavity directly into the bloodstream, as well as any that may be swallowed.”

The benefits of CBD are then felt as the substance “acts on certain receptors in the nervous and hormonal system within the body that are involved with regulating inflammation, pain and brain function. It is this interaction that is thought to alleviate symptoms of insomnia, nerve function and help with pain relief”, Dr Sinha says.

CBD is a daily supplement. So, consistently taking one or two gummies daily (strength dependent) will get you the desired chilled-out results. Brands recommend up to 10mg of CBD per day, which you can build up to until you find the perfect dose for you. To help you get started, we’ve been busy testing a range of CBD gummies, to find out which offer the best results.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester tried a variety of CBD gummies, to bring you the best ( Lydia Spencer-Elliott )

For this round-up, we took each product for a full week, documenting the effects on our anxiety levels and sleep quality each day. We considered flavour, texture, strength, and overall effectiveness in decreasing inner panic and enabling a restful night’s sleep. Whether you’re after something to help you chill out or drift off faster when your head hits the pillow, these are the best CBD gummies in the UK right now.

The best CBD gummies for 2024 are: