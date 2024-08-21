Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Our favourite CBD gummies are perfect for first-timers and aficionados alike
Thousands of studies have demonstrated the cannabis-derived molecule CBD (also known as cannabidiol) can boost low mood and improve sleep quality. However, despite the upsides of taking CBD, some people can't get on board with cannabidiol's earthy taste. If you’re not a fan of swallowing capsules either, the best CBD gummies offer more-palatable alternatives.
Much like chewable vitamins, CBD gummies provide a tastier way to take your daily dose of cannabidiol. Additionally, CBD dosage is already measured into each sweet, making them more accurate and consistent than a CBD oil. Most contain hemp oil with a concentration of CBD but are often additionally combined with fruit flavourings, gelling agents, and sometimes sweeteners.
GP Dr Aarthi Sinha explains: “Chewing or sucking on CBD gummies allows [cannabidiol] to be absorbed through the lining of the mouth and oral cavity directly into the bloodstream, as well as any that may be swallowed.”
The benefits of CBD are then felt as the substance “acts on certain receptors in the nervous and hormonal system within the body that are involved with regulating inflammation, pain and brain function. It is this interaction that is thought to alleviate symptoms of insomnia, nerve function and help with pain relief”, Dr Sinha says.
CBD is a daily supplement. So, consistently taking one or two gummies daily (strength dependent) will get you the desired chilled-out results. Brands recommend up to 10mg of CBD per day, which you can build up to until you find the perfect dose for you. To help you get started, we’ve been busy testing a range of CBD gummies, to find out which offer the best results.
For this round-up, we took each product for a full week, documenting the effects on our anxiety levels and sleep quality each day. We considered flavour, texture, strength, and overall effectiveness in decreasing inner panic and enabling a restful night’s sleep. Whether you’re after something to help you chill out or drift off faster when your head hits the pillow, these are the best CBD gummies in the UK right now.
"In a lot of cases, CBD does help with anxiety, low mood and chronic pain”, explains GP Dr Aarthi Sinha, all of which are conditions that tend to exist together. “They are currently marketed as supplements as there is not enough evidence to dispense them safely as medication. In my private and NHS practice, I always advise patients to have a discussion with their GP to talk about the reasons they are thinking of taking CBD gummies and all the other factors that may be involved in how they are feeling.” Dr Sinha stresses the importance of lifestyle adjustments along with taking CBD gummies, to truly unlock the benefits.
“There is no recommended time to take CBD gummies. People may take them at a time that correlates with their symptoms, for example before bed, to help with insomnia,” says Dr Sinha. “If taken during the day to help with anxiety and stress, you should be careful when driving or running errands, in case it makes you feel sleepier or has any other side effects. CBD gummies generally take 30-40 minutes to kick in."
Overall, the winner has to be Starpowa – not just for the product featured here, but for the brand’s entire range. The tasty, vegan green apple flavour gummies help you ease anxiety and have a phenomenal night’s sleep. Also highly commendable for effectiveness and price is Cannaray, which has a sweet but not sickly orange flavour and delivers fantastic results.
For more health supplement advice, check out our expert guide
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in