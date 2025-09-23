Whether or not you’re a fan of mushrooms, the shroom boom is in full effect. Everywhere you look, you’ll see products that channel the health-boosting effects of humble fungi. From mushroom coffee to powders that boast improved focus, and gummies that offer stress-reducing properties, shroom supplements (you can find the best supplements reviewed here) come in many forms.

I’m not talking about chestnut or button mushrooms here, though. The types of mushrooms blended into these wellbeing products are known as nootropics – medicinal substances that supposedly enhance brain function in a variety of ways. Nootropics have been used in eastern medicines for thousands of years and have been studied for use in supplements since the 1970s.

Nootropic mushrooms include chaga, lion’s mane, tremella, reishi, cordyceps, king trumpet and turkey tail, and these are the stars you’ll find in many mushroom supplements. Each impacts the brain in different ways and, often, you’ll find several types blended, to create a focus-inducing, mood lifting or relaxing cocktail of natural ingredients.

Nootropic mushrooms are safe to consume and tend not to produce any negative side effects. They also contain helpful doses of B vitamins and nutrients, such as folate, along with a host of other nutrients that help support gut, muscle and heart health.

In short, these mushrooms have earned their popularity but with so many types to choose from and a ton of supplements to shop, how can you be sure which is the right one for you?

I’ve tried a variety of mushroom supplements, from coffees to capsules, and, with the help of experts and nutritionists, I’ve learned what to look out for in terms of quality, purity, cost and spurious marketing claims.

Taking adaptogenic mushrooms could improve your health in many ways – from helping you to focus to giving you more energy or helping to take the edge off where mood issues are concerned. However, it’s important to remember these impressive fungi aren’t a cure-all. The clue is in the name – a supplement is intended to support a healthy lifestyle and a good diet, and you’ll need to take it for a while before you see results.

Read on for my pick of the best mushroom supplements and how I selected the most effective with the help of experts.

How I tested mushroom supplements

I tested a range of mushroom supplements, from tinctures and capsules to powders and drinks ( The Independent / Emilie Lavinia )

As I mentioned, nothing works overnight, so, when testing each of these supplements, I took them for a month or more, to track the results. I also looked at the following checklist to ensure quality, cost effectiveness and provenance:

Ingredients: I looked at the various types of mushroom included along with other ingredients like flavourings, nutrients and fibres and checked how they might interact with other supplements and ingredients.

I looked at the various types of mushroom included along with other ingredients like flavourings, nutrients and fibres and checked how they might interact with other supplements and ingredients. Sourcing: I also looked for the source of the mushrooms included in each blend and the quality of other ingredients.

I also looked for the source of the mushrooms included in each blend and the quality of other ingredients. Dose and delivery method: I sought out expert advice to delve into how well the supplements would be digested and how they enter the body for optimum effect.

I sought out expert advice to delve into how well the supplements would be digested and how they enter the body for optimum effect. Value for money: I also judged each supplement on its cost, whether there were savings to be made and how far each dose would go.

Why trust IndyBest reviews

I’ve been testing supplements for more than ten years but I’ve been mushroom obsessed for far longer. As The Independent’s Fitness and wellbeing editor, I know a thing or two about active ingredients, nutrients, dosing and the health benefits of adaptogenic plants, however, I also consult with several experts to confirm my findings about every supplement I test. I assess every product to rigorous standards and a checklist of essential IndyBest need to knows so that consumers know exactly what it is they’re investing in, and why.

The best mushroom supplements for 2025 are: