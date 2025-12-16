The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
7 best car roof boxes for your next big road trip, tried and tested
Create instant car storage space with these overhead roof boxes
Jamming luggage into the car boot like it’s a game of Tetris is a struggle we’ve all faced before going on holiday. Whether it’s a family staycation, a camping trip, or just a jaunt for two, there never seems to be enough space. Enter the humble car roof box, the solution to all of your boot space problems.
But not all roof boxes are created equal, and choosing the right one depends on how you travel, what you carry, and how your car is already set up. Whether you already carry something on your roof – such as a bike or paddleboard – when you go away will dictate whether you need to look at narrow or medium-width boxes. If the box doesn’t have to share roof space, a full-width box will allow you plenty of storage.
You need to look at whether the box opens from a single side, from both sides, or hinges at one end, as this can make all the difference in terms of how easy it is to access the contents. After all, thinking about where the box is going to be perched, it can be tricky to get your gear in and out of one, if opening mechanisms aren’t well thought out.
The lid needs to be sturdy, the locking mechanism solid, and the box should be easy to close, even when it’s nearing full capacity. The initial mounting of the box should also be a consideration.
So, with all that in mind, here are the boxes that will ease the pressure on your packing skills, add volume and ensure you aren’t forced into a terrible choice about which child to leave behind on your next trip.
The best car roof boxes for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Kamei husky 510: £424.95, Roofbox.co.uk
- Best value – Hapro roady 350: £164.95, Roofbox.co.uk
- Best for supplementing a small car boot – Halfords 320l grey roof box: £189, Halfords.com
- Best for big families – Thule motion XT XXL: £879.99, Thule.com
How I tested
I tested each car roof box looking at the same factors. This included capacity, security, and on the road performance. I even opened and closed these boxes dozens of times, to check for any issues with the locking mechanisms, and to ensure they couldn’t be closed but accidentally not latched shut, so the contents remained in the box, rather than all over the A303.
1Kamei husky 510
- Best Car roof box overall
- Capacity 510l
- Why we love it
- Spacious design
- Impressive security features
This 510l box opens from either the left or the right-hand side, and is supplemented with hydraulic struts so you can easily open and close with one hand. The box itself is long enough for skis and high enough for golf clubs, while the nice wide opening makes getting your gear in and out effortless. In fact, thanks to its design we felt that the box held more than the advertised 510l.
The husky’s security credentials lived up to expectations too (the box is multi-award winning) because of the manufacturer’s locking system that operates centrally without the need for turning a key – there are even further hinged catches for more security. The key can’t be removed until the box is properly shut, so you know there’ll be no nasty surprises as you’re driving. The box isn’t quite full-width either, so you would be able to port something else on the roof bar, like a bike, if needed. Finally, the box is nicely styled in matt black while its low profile is aerodynamic once you’re on the road.
This model is available to pre-order now and you should receive an email when the brand has an estimated dispatch date.
2Hapro roady 350
- Best budget car roof box
- Capacity 300l
- Why we love it
- Great value for money
- Easy opening and closing
- Robust
Excellent value for money for a 300l box, this nicely designed box is robust and well thought out, and is hinged at one end on springed struts, which makes opening, closing and accessing all your gear very easy. In fact, I measured the opening at 50cm at the back and 30cm in the middle, which is ample to be able to get all your gear in and out without having to wrestle with it.
The single rear-mounted lock was solid and the key couldn’t be taken out until the box was properly closed, which was an easy operation even when fully loaded. Plus, it’s a medium-width box, so there should also be room to carry a bike on the roof too.
3Halfords 320l grey roof box
- Best Car roof box for supplementing a small car boot
- Capacity 320l
- Why we love it
- Sturdy
- Robust opening and closing mechanism
Halford offers roof boxes in 470l, 420l, 360l volumes, but we really liked the 320l “online exclusive” because of its overall utility and great value for money. The single side opening mechanism was easy to operate and felt sturdy and robust, even after multiple openings.
The full-width box was straightforward to fit and I managed to cram cases, bags, a tent and even camping furniture within the interior. The box proved to have good aerodynamics when driving and I liked the locking mechanism, which was easy to operate and clicked shut securely, even when the box was fully loaded.
4Thule motion XT XXL
- Best Car roof box for big families
- Capacity 600l
- Why we love it
- Easy to open on both sides
- Impressive locking mechanism
If you travel with a lot of kit then this cavernous full-width 600l box from Thule will ensure nothing gets left behind. For a large box, it’s easy to open from either side, so you can get at your stuff easily without being put in harm’s way (if one side of the car is facing traffic when parked). Locks and lid-lifters all worked well with smooth mechanisms, and the box put in a good performance on the road too boasting very good aerodynamics, minimal noise and no discernible drag on the motorway.
I had a lot of confidence in the build quality while the box was very robust, meaning it would keep gear out of harm’s way and stand up well to low hanging branches and other potential hazards. With one of the best locking mechanisms on test, the slidelock makes it impossible to take out the key unless it is securely latched, and when the red window is showing on the handle, you know the box is still open. Once the box is closed properly the red window disappears, so you’ll never have to worry about driving away with the box unsecured.
5Thule vector M
- Best Premium car roof box
- Capacity 360l
- Why we love it
- LED light and white interior
- Easy to mount
Another full-width box in the Thule range that was more than worthy of inclusion thanks to its high-end finish, impressively sturdy lid and fantastic mounting system. This system, called powerclick, is an absolute breeze to use and once the box was in place, the double-sided opening mechanism allowed for very easy access.
However, it’s when the box is opened that the 360l vector M really stands out, with its felt base and the combination of an LED light and white interior making unpacking easy if you arrive at your destination after dark. The slidelock mechanism, aerodynamic styling and black metallic finish added to the overall desirability of the box, too.
6Thule force XT M
- Best Car roof box for aerodynamics
- Capacity 400l
- Why we love it
- Impressive safety mechanism
- Dual side opening box
Another dual side opening, full-width box with a bulkier back end, this one makes packing less of a chore, as you have more room for bigger items throughout the box’s length. I had no reason to doubt the 400l of claimed capacity, while the box is operated via a sturdy lock knob that doubles as a handle for lifting the lid, which overlaps the base nicely to keep everything inside dry in wet conditions.
Easy to close, even when full, the safety mechanism only releases the key when the box is safely closed and locked, so you know it’s secure for driving away. The matt black finish makes the box an attractive addition to all kinds of cars and the aerodynamics at speed were the best on test.
7Hapro traxer 8.6
- Best Car roof box for white cars
- Capacity 530l
- Why we love it
- Dual side opening box
- Comes in black or white colour options
After grey and black, white is the most popular car colour in the UK, yet most roof boxes choose to be finished in the darker colours, leaving owners of white cars with little choice. The traxer comes in all three, with the white version having a gloss lid and black base, so that car owners have more options when it comes to colour matching.
Looks aside, the traxer is side opening and boasts a nice low profile for good aerodynamics, while still managing to come with a very healthy 530l load capacity. Opening from either side with a smooth movement up and down, the lid is stable when raised and fits nice and snugly over the base when closed. It employs central locking too, so you know that if you’re able to lock and release the key then the box is totally secure.
Your questions about car roof boxes answered
What is the best car roof box?
Combining innovative security, good styling and excellent accessibility, the Kamei husky 510 did everything needed of a roof box, and it did it well. Solidly constructed, the stand-out feature was the central locking system, which means you can close the lid with just one push.
How do I know which roof boxes will fit my car?
The main thing you need to do when considering if a roof box will fit on your car is to check your manual to ascertain the maximum load capacity for your vehicle. And, in order for it to attach onto your car, you’ll, of course, need a roof rack system, which will mean your roof box can attach to your rack.
How I tested
I tested each car roof box over several weeks, testing each for the same features and qualities. These included:
- Capacity and loading: I filled each roof box to its stated maximum weight to see how easy it was to load and unload, and whether the real-world capacity matched what was advertised.
- On-road performance: I drove at motorway speeds to check if the box affected the car’s handling, created excess wind noise or whistling, or shifted once in place.
- Security and locking: I repeatedly opened and closed each box to test the locking mechanisms, making sure they latched securely and couldn’t be shut without being properly locked.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Jon Axworthy is an expert product tester and has been contributing reviews to IndyBest since 2017. He specialises in home appliances and outdoor gear, and has tried and tested everything from stand up paddle boards to the best robot lawn mowers. Everything he reviews is tested in a real world environment, and he only recommends products he genuinely believes are worth your money.
