7 best car roof boxes for your next big road trip, tried and tested

Jamming luggage into the car boot like it’s a game of Tetris is a struggle we’ve all faced before going on holiday. Whether it’s a family staycation, a camping trip, or just a jaunt for two, there never seems to be enough space. Enter the humble car roof box, the solution to all of your boot space problems.

But not all roof boxes are created equal, and choosing the right one depends on how you travel, what you carry, and how your car is already set up. Whether you already carry something on your roof – such as a bike or paddleboard – when you go away will dictate whether you need to look at narrow or medium-width boxes. If the box doesn’t have to share roof space, a full-width box will allow you plenty of storage.

You need to look at whether the box opens from a single side, from both sides, or hinges at one end, as this can make all the difference in terms of how easy it is to access the contents. After all, thinking about where the box is going to be perched, it can be tricky to get your gear in and out of one, if opening mechanisms aren’t well thought out.

The lid needs to be sturdy, the locking mechanism solid, and the box should be easy to close, even when it’s nearing full capacity. The initial mounting of the box should also be a consideration.

So, with all that in mind, here are the boxes that will ease the pressure on your packing skills, add volume and ensure you aren’t forced into a terrible choice about which child to leave behind on your next trip.

The best car roof boxes for 2025 are:

Best overall – Kamei husky 510: £424.95, Roofbox.co.uk

Best value – Hapro roady 350: £164.95, Roofbox.co.uk

Best for supplementing a small car boot – Halfords 320l grey roof box: £189, Halfords.com

Best for big families – Thule motion XT XXL: £879.99, Thule.com

How I tested

I tested each car roof box looking at the same factors. This included capacity, security, and on the road performance. I even opened and closed these boxes dozens of times, to check for any issues with the locking mechanisms, and to ensure they couldn’t be closed but accidentally not latched shut, so the contents remained in the box, rather than all over the A303.