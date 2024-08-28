Support truly

Late summer breaks are the new thing – and if you don’t want to get stung by hand luggage restrictions (we’ve all been there), then finding the right-size carry-on is crucial. Airlines have doubled down on their bag restrictions in recent years – perhaps none more so than Ryanair, which requires bags to measure just 40cm x 20cm x 25cm.

Gone are the days when you could freely wheel a small cabin bag on your short-haul flight. Now, you’re allowed just one small personal item while travelling (unless you want to cough up cash for extra baggage).

Enter the Narwey bag. With more than 140 million views on TikTok, the cabin bag went viral last summer for being a Tardis-like solution to Ryanair’s strict rules, with its boxy design also complying with easyJet, Wizz Air, Jet2 and more.

Better yet, the luggage will set you back just £10 thanks to Amazon (a fraction of the cost of adding an extra bag to your ticket). If you need further convincing, the Narwey bag comes approved by our travel experts, securing a spot in our review of the best hand luggage bags.

Whether you’re heading on a sunny city break or a balmy beach holiday, find out how to buy the bag below – plus everything you need to know about Ryanair’s hand luggage restrictions.

How strict is Ryanair with hand luggage?

While easyJet and Wizz also have tricky luggage allowance, Ryanair has a notoriously strict policy. This is mostly down to smaller cabin areas, leaving limited space for excess bags.

More often than not, attendants will measure your bag in a frame before boarding to ensure it complies with their dimensions. If you fail to meet the restrictions or bring a second bag, your bag will be tagged and placed in the aircraft hold subject to a fee anywhere between £40-£60.

What are the Ryanair hand luggage dimensions?

Ryanair allows you to carry on board a small cabin bag measuring 40cm x 20cm x 25cm, which must fit under the seat in front of you.

What hand luggage can you take on Ryanair?

If you need extra hand baggage allowance, you can buy a priority ticket that lets you carry two cabin bags. This includes a small personal bag (40cm x 20cm x 25cm), which must fit under the seat in front of you and a 10kg bag (55cm x 40cm x 20cm) to be stored in the overhead locker.

Narwey cabin bag: Was £15.99, now £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

Dubbed the best budget buy in our review of the best hand luggage bags and being awarded five stars (out of five), Narwey’s cabin bag has gone viral on TikTok for good reason. Designed to meet Ryanair’s maximum measurements for personal items, our tester said the bag’s “boxy shape means it’s impossible to flout them (unlike some other bags, which might risk exceeding restrictions when filled to capacity)”,

Their favourite features included the extra-long handles (which extend down to the bottom of the bag, for extra security) and the accessible side pocket.

“We also love the way it folds flat when not in use – on occasions when we were travelling with checked baggage, we could simply empty it and shove it in our suitcase after the flight,” they added. An absolute must-have for any adventure you’re planning this summer and beyond.

