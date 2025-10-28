The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
10 best footmuffs that will keep your baby warm and cosy, tried and tested
These tried and tested cocoons will keep your baby as snug as a bug
Thanks to the unpredictable British weather, a chill in the air is never too far away, and now that we’re officially in the last few months of the year, the weather is just going to keep getting colder. You know what this means? You’ll now be getting your money’s worth from any cosy baby essentials.
The ultimate snuggly upgrade for a pushchair has to be the addition of a footmuff, which simply attaches to a pushchair or stroller’s seat, keeping your bundle of joy toasty while they’re being pushed around the park. Doesn’t sound too shabby, hey?
Footmuffs, often also referred to as cosytoes, are generally used once your baby has moved out of the carrycot and into the infant seat, and once they’re sitting unaided at around five or six months old.
Not only will the cosy warmers in this round-up keep your baby protected against the elements, they’re also a great way to protect your pushchair from wear and tear.
Many pushchair models offer their own branded footmuffs, but there’s a whole host of universal options designed to fit a wide range of buggies, which you may find more appealing. Here, I round up the best on the market.
The best footmuffs for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Tiba + Marl universal buggy footmuff: £68, Tibaandmarl.com
- Best budget buy – Red Kite black junior fleece stroller footmuff: £22, Argos.co.uk
- Best for comfort – Elodie Details convertible footmuff: £99.90, Elodiedetails.com
- Best for very cold weather – Najell footmuff: £119, Najell.com
How I tested
All the footmuffs were tested on the same pram and throughout testing I looked for the same qualities, including warmth, appearance and ease of attachment. You can find my full testing criteria at the end of this guide.
1 Tiba + Marl universal buggy footmuff
- Best: Footmuff overall
- Colourways: Leopard print, quilted taupe
- Why we love it
- Doubles up as a pram liner
- Excellent universal fit
- Take note
- No mud-free section
- Not machine washable
Inject some head-turning leopard print into your pushchair, while keeping your little one cosy, with this cool piece of kit from Tiba + Marl.
Looks aside, there’s a lot to love about this footmuff – from the two-way zipper that enables you to remove the front cover and create a fleece liner, to the magnetic buttons, which mean you can fold the cosy fleece lining over the bumper bar.
Another highlight has to be the built-in slimline fold-over hood feature, which you can hook over the top of the seat. I found this was great for a secure fit, coupled with the three different height openings at the top. In fact, this footmuff fitted my pushchair wonderfully.
Protecting against the elements, it’s the ultimate cosy upgrade for your pushchair. The water-resistant outer material has been crafted from 100 per cent Global Recycled Standard certified polyester, while the fleece lining and adequate filling kept your little tester toasty. High quality, good looking and practical, what’s not to love?
2Red Kite black junior fleece stroller footmuff
- Best: Budget footmuff
- Colourways: Black
- Why we love it
- Easy access central zipper
- Section for muddy boots
- Generously sized
- Take note
- Hand wash only
- Doesn’t double up as a pram liner
Much to parents’ delight, Red Kite makes award-winning baby products at affordable prices, and this footmuff is a prime example. Unlike others we tested, there’s a zip down the middle, much like a coat, and it’s a welcome feature, as it makes strapping in a baby (or taking them out) a doddle, particularly if they’re sleeping. It does also mean this doesn’t double up as a pram liner but, given the price tag, we didn’t expect it to.
You also have the option to unzip the bottom of this footmuff, which comes in handy if you have a pair of muddy boots in cargo. Sensibly, the last section of material is all made from a wipe-free material, for that very reason. The footmuff is generously sized, which makes it a great option for toddlers or larger babies, but it still felt snug, thanks to the cosy fleece lining. It’s lightweight but can handle the odd shower, and we praise it for its wipe-free credentials.
While there’s only two harness slots at the top, there are built-in textured patches at the back, to keep the footmuff in place, and we had no problems attaching it, finding it a good universal fit. It also comes with a handy storage bag, which is great for stowing away at the bottom of the pushchair.
3Elodie Details convertible footmuff, pebble green
- Best: Footmuff for comfort
- Colourways: Free bird pattern, meadow blossom pattern, pink nouveau, pebble green
- Why we love it
- Doubles up as a pram liner
- Made with premium fabrics
- Machine washable
- Take note
- Higher price bracket
Founded in Stockholm, Elodie Details is a brand known for stylish, everyday baby paraphernalia and durable fashion accessories – and this convertible footmuff is no exception.
You can give baby a duvet day every day with this plush footmuff. The filling is superlative, feeling much like a sleeping bag, whereas the liner section feels much sturdier than the others I tested, mimicking the feeling of a memory foam liner. It features a lovely cotton jersey lining, and you can wrap it around the bumper bar, thanks to the elasticated top.
It carries a bionic-finish eco label, which means the premium fabrics used reproduce Mother Nature’s work to protect us from water. While I was sceptical, due to the amount of padding, I found this footmuff flourished in damp, soggy conditions, keeping baby dry and snug.
The universal fit has been well considered, with three height-variable openings at the top, and two at the bottom, to home the buckle. There are also two additional fabric ties, which may help with securing it, depending on your stroller or pushchair.
4Joolz footmuff
- Best: Footmuff for snugness
- Colourways: Navy blue, gorgeous grey, pure grey, awesome anthracite, brilliant black, timeless taupe
- Why we love it
- Doubles up as a pram liner
- There’s a section for muddy boots
- Handy dummy pocket
- Take note
- Higher price bracket
- Not machine washable
Given that I use the Joolz geo pushchair, we wanted to give the Joolz footmuff a go. A brand known for its stylish wheeled goods, the same can be said for its accessories. Obviously, the fit was perfect but, equally, this would fit any five-point harness pushchair or stroller, thanks to a large opening for the top straps and the buckle.
In terms of the snug-factor, the cosy fleece lining kept my little tester toasty, and I have to applaud the top toggles, which allow the footmuff to scrunch up around baby’s face, which is great on a windy day. I found this footmuff pretty hardy, even handling a flash downpour. In fact, the materials are designed to regulate heat on both warmer and colder days.
You’re able to strip off the top layer of the footmuff, using the zips, and you then have yourself a soft pram liner. The bottom anti-mud section is great, too, for those that choose to have a muddy walk mid pushchair stroll.
The subtle magnets will keep the footmuff in place over the bumper bar, and another highlight for me has to be the discreet pocket at the top – a godsend when it comes to storing a dummy or small teether.
5Rachel Riley bunny print footmuff
- Best: Footmuff for sweet illustrations
- Colourways: Bunny print
- Why we love it
- Machine washable
- Doubles up as a pram liner
- Take note
- Impractical colour
- It’s not water-resistant
Childrenswear designer Rachel Riley is best known for her Royal-approved kids’ outfits, but she’s now also beautifying pushchairs with a range of footmuffs.
Made in collaboration with award-winning British nursery specialist Clair de Lune, this bunny print footmuff fitted our pushchair like a glove, despite only having two top openings and one for the buckle. The sweet bunnies illustration got a lot of attention from passers-by, however, the ivory colour is perhaps not the most practical colour with a baby.
You can fully remove the footmuff part and reverse the bottom layer to create a bunny liner, which is a smart touch, giving extra use. I was also impressed with how nicely it wrapped around the pushchair bumper bar, without a popper of magnetic strip in sight.
Although there’s no waterproofing, the lining is a soft fleece inside, which kept my little tester warm and cosy during chilly strolls.
6Najell footmuff
- Best: Footmuff for very cold weather
- Colourways: Leopard brown, sage green, velvet blue, stormy grey, oat beige, denim indigo, dusty pink, matte black, pitch black, teddy beige, coconut brown, houndstooth grey
- Why we love it
- Doubles up as a pram liner
- Can handle extreme cold weather
- Machine washable
- Take note
- Expensive
- Quite bulky
You wouldn’t look out of place strolling in a Scandinavian park with this heavy-duty footmuff from Swedish brand Najell, which you’ll want to show off everywhere. It’s well suited to a multitude of climates and has been made to endure all weather types.
The water-repellent material, thick padding and temperature-regulating features make it a snug space for baby. If you’ve a particularly Baltic trip on the horizon, this footmuff claims to keep baby warm even in -20C.
For more everyday use in the UK, I found it highly practical. There’s an elasticated fold-over hood feature, which goes over the top of the seat, an extra-long opening with Velcro sectioning, and a large buckle hole and side openings. There’s an extra band, which could be secured to some strollers, but didn’t work with my Joolz. The two-way zip also means you can easily convert it to a pram liner.
Water-repellent and machine-washable, all materials here are certified by Oeko-tex class 1, containing minimal amounts of chemicals. There’s even a wipe-free section at the bottom for muddy shoes or boots. The filling is made of sorona, which consists of recycled polyester and maintains fluffiness even after contact with water.
There are several colourways available with variable prints, but I love the practical shade of the design I tested – as leopard print’s popularity shows no signs of waning, it’s undeniably stylish, too.
7Ickle Bubba discovery footmuff
- Best: Footmuff to double up as a pram liner
- Colourways: Black, light grey, dark grey, brown, green, pink, navy blue
- Why we love it
- Doubles up as a pram liner
- Generous length
- Take note
- Not machine washable
Ickle Bubba has fast become a popular brand for reasonably priced baby gear. I had no issue attaching its discovery footmuff to my Joolz geo, and I found the dark-grey colourway with diamond stitching looked great against my khaki pushchair. You’re also given the option to use the two press-studs to cover the bumper bar.
The velour liner is soft to the touch but is only featured on the liner part, which can be used without the footmuff attachment, using the two zips to remove it. The rest of the fabric does offer some warmth during strolls but it’s quite lightweight in comparison with others we tested. It won’t protect baby in a downpour but can handle the odd shower.
I did find this footmuff generous in length, which makes it a good option for babies and toddlers with longer legs.
8Dooky footmuff
- Best: Footmuff for a universal fit
- Colourways: Grey stars, blue mountain, silver sky, pink sapphire
- Why we love it
- Machine washable
- Features splash-proof fabric
Dutch brand Dooky designs practical products for babies, as well demonstrated by this footmuff. The large opening at the back means you'll have no problem connecting it to your pushchair, whatever the brand or model, as it can fit both three- and five-point harnesses.
The velour lining was one of my favourites of all the footmuffs I tried, and my baby tester seemed to love stroking that soft tactile layer, too. You can fold the lining over, using the poppers, contrasting well against the starry pattern. There's also a splash-proof fabric at the bottom, which is useful if your little one jumps back in with damp or muddy feet.
The double zipper means you can transform this footmuff into a seat liner for warmer days, and also helps get your pint-sized passenger back in their stroller. The stylish star pattern looks great on the pushchair, and the fabric is water- and wind-resistant, plus you can shove it in the washing machine. It's suitable for those aged six to 36 months, but there's also a smaller size in the range.
9BundleBean go multi-use footmuff
- Best: Multi-functional footmuff
- Colourways: Silver lightning, teal seagulls, grey elephant, navy flamingo, plain black, polar bears, gold bees, yellow zebra, retro rainbow, khaki camo, floral, gold geometric
- Why we love it
- It’s machine washable
- Good value for money
- It’s portable
- Take note
- Tricky to attach at first (but easy once you know how)
- Not as cosy we others we tried
If you're one of those parents whose car boot resembles an overloaded charity shop, you might want to consider a more portable option, or a multifunctional product. Looking more like a “pac a mac”, say hello to outdoor adventures with the BundleBean go. This is essentially an attachable blanket that can be added to pushchairs, car seats, slings, carriers and bike seats.
Before attempting to fit it, I’d recommend checking out the brand’s YouTube instructions, as it’ll save a lot of quandary. However, once you know how, this is an easy footmuff to add to your stroller. To attach it, you zip up the sides, which will cause them to form a ruche, allowing it to fix over the pushchair's footrest. Then it's just a case of attaching the two straps to the handlebars or attach together behind the pushchair seat. After a few attempts, I can now fit it in less than a minute, and that’s without disturbing a sleeping baby.
You can also extend it, by adjusting the zips, which is great if you're pushing around an older child, as you can use this for up to four years of age, or however long their pins allow. You can choose from a range of patterns – my favourite is the particularly apt silver lightning – plus, you can pop it in the washing machine.
Of course, this isn't as plush as the other footmuffs I tested, as it's simply providing a shell for your pushchair. That said, it's incredibly lightweight and still waterproof, while the fleece-lined layer provides a cosy feel, and the fleece-lined pocket is handy for storing small toys or emergency snacks.
Your questions about footmuffs answered
What is the best footmuff?
I fell in love with Tiba + Marl’s universal footmuff. It’s a real head-turner, provides plenty of warmth and shower protection, and doubles up as a pram liner. Plus, it fits like a glove and comes with a middle-of-the-range price tag. If you can afford to splurge, I also highly recommend Najell’s footmuff, which is super durable and a real treat that you and your baby will love.
How I selected the best footmuffs
I tested a whole range of universal footmuffs on my trusty Joolz geo (£799, Johnlewis.com), but they are suitable for any pushchair or stroller with the commonly used five-point safety harness. I considered different things when reviewing, including:
- Ease of attachment: I tested how quickly it attaches to my pram and how secure it stays during movement.
- Pre-cut holes: I checked the pre-cut slots to see if they lined up properly with the pram harness.
- Multipurpose: I tested whether it could be used separately inside the pram as a liner or blanket.
- Materials: I felt the fabrics to assess softness, durability, and water resistance.
- Appearance: I looked at the design and colours to see how stylish it is on the pram.
- Warmth: Most importantly, I tested to see how insulated and cosy it feels, including checking for breathability.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Rebecca Moore is a parenting writer who has been reviewing kids’ essentials for IndyBest since 2020. She’s covered many kids products, including finding the best smart watches for kids and the best baby books. Her expertise also stretches to other parenting products, including breast pumps, lightweight strollers, baby monitors and kids’ scooters.
