10 best footmuffs that will keep your baby warm and cosy, tried and tested

Thanks to the unpredictable British weather, a chill in the air is never too far away, and now that we’re officially in the last few months of the year, the weather is just going to keep getting colder. You know what this means? You’ll now be getting your money’s worth from any cosy baby essentials.

The ultimate snuggly upgrade for a pushchair has to be the addition of a footmuff, which simply attaches to a pushchair or stroller’s seat, keeping your bundle of joy toasty while they’re being pushed around the park. Doesn’t sound too shabby, hey?

Footmuffs, often also referred to as cosytoes, are generally used once your baby has moved out of the carrycot and into the infant seat, and once they’re sitting unaided at around five or six months old.

Not only will the cosy warmers in this round-up keep your baby protected against the elements, they’re also a great way to protect your pushchair from wear and tear.

Many pushchair models offer their own branded footmuffs, but there’s a whole host of universal options designed to fit a wide range of buggies, which you may find more appealing. Here, I round up the best on the market.

The best footmuffs for 2025 are:

Best overall – Tiba + Marl universal buggy footmuff: £68, Tibaandmarl.com

How I tested

All the footmuffs were tested on the same pram and throughout testing I looked for the same qualities, including warmth, appearance and ease of attachment. You can find my full testing criteria at the end of this guide.