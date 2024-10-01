Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Whether you’re looking for mom jeans or skinny styles, I’ve done the searching for you
Find me a woman without denim in her wardrobe and I’ll be shocked. We’re big jeans lovers here in the UK, with more than 70 million pairs of jeans sold each year. If, like me, your wardrobe is brimming with denim that no longer fits you (I’ve got more than 20 pairs) you’ll feel my pain when it comes to getting dressed each day.
My first trimester was during the summer, so I had a few months where loose-fitting dresses were on rotation and jeans didn’t get a second thought. But as we enter autumn and a new season, I am very much missing that staple item in my wardrobe. So, finding good denim options has been part of my pregnancy mission. I’m happy to report I’ve found a good selection to fit all my requirements, and as a self-confessed denim snob, you’re in good hands.
Ilouity founders Fanny Herngren Rosén and Asli Tunhammar created their maternity denim brand because “finding proper jeans to wear during and after our pregnancies turned out to be an impossible task.” Both being denim lovers, the options available on the maternity wear market simply didn’t hold up, and they believed that no woman should lower their standards because of motherhood. We couldn’t agree more.
In order to accommodate women leading multifaceted lives, it was important that the jeans held up to a multitude of scenarios. For context, I was testing on my 20- to 22-week bump, with twins may I add, and looking for comfort, the softness of the fabric and overall style.
After wearing each pair for more than a week – from my commute into London to lounging about the house and a few trips to the hospital for baby scans – I can confidently say I’ve found the best maternity jeans out there. From over-the-bump and under-the-bump designs to elasticated sides and even non-maternity jeans, I’ve found a whole host of options to save you from searching.
When it comes to innovative shapewear, Spanx reigns supreme, so I had high hopes for its jean-leggings hybrid. I opted for my usual size, which is a small, as they are made from a stretch-jersey fabric that has plenty of give for a growing bump. Although skinny jeans might be being left in the past for now, there’s a need for them (especially when it comes to wearing knee-high boots – I always struggle tucking jeans into long boots when there’s too much excess fabric, and these do the job nicely giving a smooth, seamless tuck).
Thanks to the generous stretch, they felt like leggings as opposed to jeans, and they had the nicest over-the-bump waistband material on any of the styles I tried – ribbed and oh-so-soft. The price point is bridging the gap between high street and high-end, but you generally get what you pay for – and in this case, it’s a pair of great quality, comfortable jeans that make a good investment for your post-partum days too.
I was a little surprised by M&S’s lack of maternity clothes. For such a huge high street retailer, I expected more options, but the jeggings were a good start. I tried size 8, which felt very secure on my legs and bump, but being skinny jeans without a huge amount of stretch, I found them quite difficult to get on and off, which isn’t easy with a big bump in the way. I thought they looked cute styled with an oversized shirt and ballet pumps, and they would look good tucked into knee-high riding boots and a shearling aviator jacket for days in the country. For just £19.50 they’re a bargain option for skinny jeans lovers.
Leading maternity brand Seraphine has been around for more than 20 years, so I was relying on it for seriously good jeans.
There is a huge range of sizes and leg lengths, which is every woman’s dream when it comes to finding the perfect size. I am 5ft7in for reference, and I tried the 8 in a regular leg, which worked with ballet flats. But, I would opt for a long leg if styling with boots or heels.
The Emmett were undoubtedly the most comfortable pair of jeans I tried, they were almost like wearing joggers and I could have happily lounged around in these all day. The fabric is a blend of tence and lyocell, which is known for its softness and durability. I liked that the over-bump fabric was only at the front of the jeans, and the back was regular elasticated denim. They’re the perfect off-duty weekend style, and I can see myself reaching for these and a big chunky knit jumper all winter.
I was impressed by the maternity denim offering from high street giant Mango, especially when other competitive trend-driven chains don’t have a pregnancy line at all. I loved the overall style of these straight-leg jeans. But, the waistband was too roomy for my 20-week bump and didn’t fit flush to the skin (despite wearing my normal size), so in the earlier stages of pregnancy, they would have to be worn with a loose-fitting jumper.
Made from cotton, they felt like traditional, non-stretch jeans and they held their shape throughout the day. Plus, I liked that these had pockets, as a lot of maternity styles don’t. The price hits the mark for a high street option but you’ll have to buy them online, as they are not available in store.
Marrying premium fits with exclusive fabrics, the founder of LA-based label Paige wanted to create timeless pieces that would fit seamlessly into your everyday wardrobe. Not cutting any corners on the maternity line of denim, the Cindy straight-leg jeans are made from the customer-favourite vintage denim wash, which will make mums-to-be feel a million dollars. Forget having to break in your denim with any of Paige’s styles, the denim is so soft and stretchy that they will feel perfectly lived in from the first minute. The elastic panels mean they grow with your bump and they fit like a normal pair of mid-rise jeans at the front with a zip and button fastening, so you can wear tops either tucked in or out. The only downside is the pretty hefty price tag, but you’ll get good wear out of these postpartum too.
The brand 7 For All Mankind is known for its best-selling wide flared jeans which are designed for women who want the most stylish styles in their denim collection. The small offering of maternity denim delivers for mothers-to-be who don’t want to compromise their fashion sense and continue to rep stand-out styles.
Made from an exclusive slim illusion fabric that offers both high stretch and high recovery, this Seventies style silhouette still feels fresh today when styled right. I wore my usual size but the secret over bump panel on the larger size, and wasn’t a tight fit on my 20-week bump, although I’m sure bigger bumps will benefit – and I would have preferred functioning pockets. That said, they were easy to slip on and the length is perfect for taller girls, as with any flared trousers, they need to have some extra length for wearing with heeled boots.
Ilouity founders Fanny and Asli couldn’t find proper jeans to wear during and after their pregnancies, so they created their own label to help women feel themselves and maintain their personal style during parenthood.
The first thing that drew me to Ilouity’s 04 style was the fact it was the only boyfriend style I could find. The relaxed fit is perfect for the weekend when worn with an oversized T-shirt and trainers and the organic cotton fabric is GOT-certified. While I love the brand’s story and the sustainability credentials, this fabric was neither soft nor stretchy, so it wasn’t as comfortable as others I tried, but the side elastic panels sat comfortably under the bump. I wore 36W 32L, which gave me the desired effect, although I could have sized up if I wanted a more baggy boyfriend fit.
As a brand that specialises in maternity jeans and was created by mothers, I was pleased the founders really nailed this fit and flat style on the head with both fit and fabric. The brand’s design did much better in the fabric department compared to the 04 jeans, as it was made from stretchy cotton that felt a lot nicer on the skin. These had an over-the-bump band as opposed to the side elastic, which I found fitted securely all the way around and had a slight space to be able to tuck in your vest or T-shirt. I loved the slightly shorter length for wearing with pointed ankle boots and they kept their polished structure throughout the day, there was no baggy denim after a few hours – my pet peeve.
I’ve heard many women rave about River Island’s jeans – someone even went as far as to say they were the best they’ve ever bought. While the maternity offering is slim in the styles department, these mom jeans caught my eye. I took my usual size but found them to be tight and the denim is quite rigid as there’s not any stretch to them. I would recommend opting for a longer leg and rolling them up if you’re my height (5ft7in) or above for a more relaxed fit and to alleviate tightness around the hips. I can’t fault the range of sizes and leg lengths though.
These jeans may have an eye-watering price tag, but I’ve been living in them for the last few weeks and don’t intend on taking them off. I liked that they’re not strictly maternity jeans, which made me feel like I could honour my personal style more and not feel restricted to having to wear a stretchy waistband. As they are low-slung, they fit underneath the bump and have a more relaxed fit, so you can wear your usual size. I went for a size 27 for slightly extra room in case my hips went along for the ride with my ever-expanding belly, and found them to fit great, with a little extra room too. These felt most like ‘me’ and I love that they come in seven different washes – one in every colour, please.
Gap’s maternity line is no more, but it still has a really good selection of wide and loose denim. As these are regular jeans, I decided to size up to a medium so they would sit comfortably around my bump, but even then there was plenty of room to see me into the next trimester. Thanks to the wide elasticated waistband, I found them easy to get on and the super soft denim was not rigid at all. The utility-style pockets were a bonus as a lot of maternity jeans are without pockets entirely and I liked the cool edge they offered. Bonus points have to be given because you can wear any top you desire with these jeans as you won’t need to hide a giant waistband.
It’s impossible to pick a favourite here as so many styles deserve a gold star. For under-bump styles, Next’s maternity wide-leg jeans ticked a lot of boxes and were an affordable option, and for a more luxurious option, Paige’s Cindy straight-leg style really came up top for comfort, style and quality. But, fot overall comfort and price point, Spanx mama ankle jeans deliver on both fronts and we guarantee they’ll be reliable throughout your pregnancy and beyond. My maternity denim collection is finally looking up.
Want to stay on top of your fitness during pregnancy? These are the best maternity leggings to help you do so
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in