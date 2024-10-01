Find me a woman without denim in her wardrobe and I’ll be shocked. We’re big jeans lovers here in the UK, with more than 70 million pairs of jeans sold each year. If, like me, your wardrobe is brimming with denim that no longer fits you (I’ve got more than 20 pairs) you’ll feel my pain when it comes to getting dressed each day.

My first trimester was during the summer, so I had a few months where loose-fitting dresses were on rotation and jeans didn’t get a second thought. But as we enter autumn and a new season, I am very much missing that staple item in my wardrobe. So, finding good denim options has been part of my pregnancy mission. I’m happy to report I’ve found a good selection to fit all my requirements, and as a self-confessed denim snob, you’re in good hands.

Ilouity founders Fanny Herngren Rosén and Asli Tunhammar created their maternity denim brand because “finding proper jeans to wear during and after our pregnancies turned out to be an impossible task.” Both being denim lovers, the options available on the maternity wear market simply didn’t hold up, and they believed that no woman should lower their standards because of motherhood. We couldn’t agree more.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester in action trying out the best maternity jeans of this year ( The Independent )

In order to accommodate women leading multifaceted lives, it was important that the jeans held up to a multitude of scenarios. For context, I was testing on my 20- to 22-week bump, with twins may I add, and looking for comfort, the softness of the fabric and overall style.

After wearing each pair for more than a week – from my commute into London to lounging about the house and a few trips to the hospital for baby scans – I can confidently say I’ve found the best maternity jeans out there. From over-the-bump and under-the-bump designs to elasticated sides and even non-maternity jeans, I’ve found a whole host of options to save you from searching.

The best maternity jeans for 2024: