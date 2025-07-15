The best kids’ tablets for homework, gaming and more

While there are plenty of tablets for adults on the market, models aimed at children have come a long way, too. In 2025, they can be powerful, playful and genuinely educational tools, when chosen and used with care.

According to Ofcom, three-quarters of five- to seven-year-olds use a tablet or computer, and device use climbs steadily with age – more than half of 12- to 15-year-olds have their own. It’s no surprise: tablets aren’t just entertaining, they’re also educational. Studies show that, when used with structure and intention, tablets can support early language skills, phonics and letter recognition, and help build a digital fluency that will be essential in later life.

We spoke to Dr Tracy King, a clinical psychologist, to understand how to approach screen time with intention. “Tablets aren’t inherently harmful – in fact, they can be valuable tools for learning and connection, when used with care,” she says. “But without structure and support, they can easily become overstimulating for young, developing nervous systems.” When it comes to choosing the right tablet for your kids, Dr King suggests prioritising intuitive parental controls, offline capabilities and a child-proof design. “Screens aren’t the enemy but children need structure, relational engagement and regular movement to balance their digital experiences,” she adds.

With all that in mind, we spent weeks testing a range of tablets before whittling it down to the top eight. Our favourite – Amazon’s Fire HD 8 kids pro (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk) – is easy to set up, durable, has parenting controls and brilliant battery life – all markers of a great kids’ tablet. We’ve also found options for every age group and a range of uses, whether you want to encourage creativity or help them knuckle down with homework. Keep scrolling to find out which kids’ tablets impressed us the most after we put several models through their paces.

How we tested

Devices were used by children aged 3-15 during testing ( Ella Delancey Jones/The Independent )

We put a range of tablets for children to the test across real-life scenarios – from quiet solo play to chaotic family travel. Devices were used by children aged 3-15, with input from their parents, guardians and (in some cases) tech-savvy older siblings. When testing, we considered many key factors, including:

Ease of use: Kids' tablets need to be intuitive and frustration-free for younger users. We looked for simple, responsive interfaces and age-appropriate navigation. Tablets that offered smooth performance, well-organised menus, and quick access to educational apps scored higher in this category. Ultimately, a device that’s easy to use helps children stay engaged and learn independently, while giving parents peace of mind.

Kids' tablets need to be intuitive and frustration-free for younger users. We looked for simple, responsive interfaces and age-appropriate navigation. Tablets that offered smooth performance, well-organised menus, and quick access to educational apps scored higher in this category. Ultimately, a device that’s easy to use helps children stay engaged and learn independently, while giving parents peace of mind. Durability: This was a crucial consideration, as kids’ tablets must withstand the rough handling that often comes with young users. We evaluated how well each device held up to drops, bumps, and spills, looking for features like reinforced corners, shatter-resistant screens, and protective cases.

This was a crucial consideration, as kids’ tablets must withstand the rough handling that often comes with young users. We evaluated how well each device held up to drops, bumps, and spills, looking for features like reinforced corners, shatter-resistant screens, and protective cases. Battery life: Children often use tablets for extended periods, whether for learning, entertainment, or travel. So, we tested how long each device could run on a single charge during typical use, including streaming, gaming, and app usage. We were looking for tablets that delivered all-day performance without needing frequent recharging.

Children often use tablets for extended periods, whether for learning, entertainment, or travel. So, we tested how long each device could run on a single charge during typical use, including streaming, gaming, and app usage. We were looking for tablets that delivered all-day performance without needing frequent recharging. Parental controls: Parental controls help ensure a safe and age-appropriate experience for kids. We assessed how easy it was for parents to set screen time limits, filter content, monitor usage, and manage app access. Tablets with comprehensive, easy-to-navigate control settings and robust security features earned top marks.

Parental controls help ensure a safe and age-appropriate experience for kids. We assessed how easy it was for parents to set screen time limits, filter content, monitor usage, and manage app access. Tablets with comprehensive, easy-to-navigate control settings and robust security features earned top marks. Educational value: Here, we looked at the quality and range of preloaded educational apps, access to age-appropriate content, and how well the device encouraged skill-building in areas like reading, math, science, and creativity.

Here, we looked at the quality and range of preloaded educational apps, access to age-appropriate content, and how well the device encouraged skill-building in areas like reading, math, science, and creativity. Value for money: We also considered value for money, which is especially important when you’re buying big tech for tiny hands. We looked at what each device offered in terms of features, durability, educational content, and included accessories (like protective cases or styluses) relative to its price. Devices that could grow with the child, offering adaptable settings, access to more advanced apps, and compatibility with school-related tools as they age, scored highest.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

With a focus on products aimed at parents and children, Ella Delancey Jones is a regular tester for The Independent’s IndyBest reviews section, having written about everything from sunscreen for kids to pregnancy pillows. Every product Ella puts through its paces is tested in real-life, family conditions, and nothing is recommended unless it has genuinely earned its place. This guide reflects personal testing, expert insight and lived experience of tablet use across a range of family setups.

The best tablets for kids in 2025 are: