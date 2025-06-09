Whether you’re meticulously assembling the nursery before the big arrival or you’re approaching that six-month milestone when your baby is ready for their own sleeping quarters, choosing the right cot mattress is essential for a proper night's sleep.

Cot mattresses are available in two standard sizes: one for a classic cot measuring 120cm x 60cm and one for a larger cot bed at 140cm x 70cm. Getting the right fit is important for baby's safety, but there are other important factors to consider too.

The experts at children's charity The Lullaby Trust advise that your little one’s mattress is firm, flat, and fits snugly in the cot – ideally with no gaps around the edges, or at most, no more than 1cm.

You might be tempted by something soft and cloud-like, but babies need a surprisingly firm surface to help them move around easily and stay cool. According to The Lullaby Trust, the mattress should be firm enough that when your baby is placed on it, their head doesn’t sink in more than a few millimetres. It's also recommended that the mattress is waterproof or has a fitted waterproof cover. This isn't just about easy clean-ups – it prevents bacteria from building up inside the mattress, keeping things hygienic for your little dreamer.

How we tested

Our Coxley cot bed from Mamas & Papas (£599, Mamasandpapas.com) became the home to a variety of mattresses over the course of a month. Our young tester obliged to naps and overnight sleeping (most of the time), while we considered each mattress’s credentials; firmness, fit to the cot, breathability and practicality, such as care, maintenance and price.

All mattresses tested complied with BS 1877-10:2011+A1:2012 (the standard that specifies the materials that can be used for children’s mattresses) and consisted of either foam fibre, which is often the cheaper option, pocket springs designed to be firm, comfortable and supportive or natural fibres, like coconut coir. The mattresses we tested are all available in both cot and cot bed sizes.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Rebecca Moore is an expert in the parenting sector. Since 2020 she’s reviewed hundreds of the best parenting products on the market for IndyBest, from kids smartwatches to baby monitors. Her reviews of the best cot mattresses are based on real world testing at home, so you can be sure her verdicts are honest, authentic and made with families in mind.

The best cot mattresses for 2025 are: