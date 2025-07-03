The best Apple Watch in 2025, according to our tech critic

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Not sure which Apple Watch is right for you? I’ve got you covered
It’s been 10 years since Apple’s first smartwatch was released, and the wearable has come a long way in that time (though you still need an iPhone to activate the Apple Watch and to act as a companion device).
Capable of much more than regular watches, Apple’s smartwatches can track your steps, calories, and how active you are during the day. They can measure exercise, from archery and yoga to running, swimming, walking and pickleball. A heart-rate monitor helps with the accuracy of fitness calculations, but it can also warn you if your heart rate goes unexpectedly high or low – there are cases of severe health episodes being prevented by timely Apple Watch notifications. Similarly, they can spot if you’ve taken a hard fall and can call loved ones or emergency services, with some models being able to measure blood oxygen levels and take an ECG.
Beyond health and fitness, Apple Watches are available with GPS to guide you, tapping you on the wrist when you need to turn. Plus, the wearables work as digital wallets, show you weather forecasts and track your sleep. The devices can even cause your iPhone to make a noise when you can’t remember where you’ve put it (I use this feature a lot). Plus, there’s the option of an always-on display, so you can sneak a look at your wrist to see the time during a dull office meeting without having to raise your wrist.
There’s also the pricier GPS and cellular version, which means the watch connects to the same network as your iPhone, so you don’t need to have both together to reap the benefits of connectivity. For example, you can go for a run without your iPhone but still send and receive messages, and have access to connected apps.
Every model comes in more than one colour, and there are scores of watch bands to choose from, meaning you can truly customise your device. You can also choose between different sizes and case materials (such as aluminium or titanium), plus there’s the option of glass or sapphire crystal as the protective covering on the watch face.
If you’re not sure which of Apple’s wearables is right for you, I’ve gone into detail on each one.
As The Independent’s technology critic, I’ve been reviewing and covering Apple products from the beginning, and each of these Apple Watches has been tested in the same real-world scenarios that you will be using them in.
The review process involved using each device as if it were my own personal wearable, wearing each one for at least a month, taking it off only to charge it.
I considered the simplicity of setup and how easy it was to use apps such as Maps, Workout and Weather, as well as the breadth of available apps.
I tested all of the health features, including sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring and ECG. I assessed the range of watch faces, the comfort of the various bands, the size of the display and the ease of legibility. Perhaps most importantly, I monitored how long the battery lasts.
Using my knowledge and experience in testing and reviewing consumer tech, I’ve ranked each Apple Watch based on its performance, giving it an overall star rating.
David Phelan is The Independent’s technology critic, who covers everything from interviewing major players in the industry to writing IndyBest reviews and other articles. Having worked for the title since 1997, David has an abundance of experience when it comes to bringing you insightful, honest reviews of all the latest gadgets and devices.
Apple Watch series 10 is the best (and latest) Apple Watch. It has the fastest processor yet and the largest display (fractionally larger than the Apple Watch ultra, even though that has a larger case size). It’s also the thinnest Apple Watch yet.
It comes in two metal finishes: aluminium (lighter and more affordable) and titanium, which is tougher. The OLED display has a sapphire crystal covering on the titanium model, but there’s what’s called Ion-X front glass for the aluminium models.
Battery life is the same as every other Apple Watch (up to 18 hours), except the ultra (which lasts up to 36 hours). It’ll get you through the day, but you will need to recharge it daily. It’s quick to recharge, though. For example, if you want to use sleep tracking, you can charge the watch for just eight minutes to get eight hours of sleep tracking (then do the full recharge in the morning). Sleep tracking also includes analysis of sleep apnoea, which only the ultra and series 9 match.
The processor in the Apple Watch ultra 2 is different, but both chips are very capable. The series 10 has the full complement of health and fitness features, including the peace of mind that comes with knowing the watch will notify you if your heart rate goes unexpectedly high or low.
The design of the watch has evolved, and this is its classiest, sleekest manifestation. If you spring for the titanium, all models have cellular connectivity, too.
The Apple Watch SE is best for those on a budget. It was released in 2022 and copies the design of the Apple Watch series 4, 5 and 6. Each model has a case that’s 2mm shorter than the series 10 and 1mm shorter than series 8 and 9. The SE, in other words, is the smallest and lightest Apple Watch you can buy. It’s also the cheapest in Apple’s current range. It only comes in an aluminium case, and it has the same processor as the series 8.
Though the display is smaller than on the other Apple Watches listed here, the overall design language is similar. One big difference is that there’s no always-on display option on the SE – you need to tap the watch or raise your wrist to wake the screen. This will be a deal-breaker for some. The display, at 1,000nits, is not as bright as the series 9 and 10 (2,000nits) or the super-bright ultra 2 (3,000nits), but it is easily bright enough for everyday use.
Compared to the series 10 or the ultra 2, the Apple Watch SE is not as advanced in terms of health and fitness features. It lacks the ECG, sleep apnoea and blood oxygen capabilities. However, it will notify you if your heart rate goes surprisingly high or low. It can also tell you if it thinks you have low cardio fitness, and it tracks your sleep. It also has a helpful fall detection feature, plus crash detection, so if you’re in a car crash, the watch can notify emergency services either directly or through your iPhone. Hopefully, you’ll never have to rely on that particular feature.
The Apple Watch ultra 2 is a big, chunky wearable that makes a statement. It also has extensive battery life – a full two days between charges – and an extra button, which can be configured to make it easy to launch a workout, for instance.
It's a rugged and effective watch, making it ideal for fans of extreme sports – you can choose between specific bands to suit active sports, such as the ocean band and the alpine loop. The display can show the ultra-only Wayfinder face, which is information-heavy, as well as every other Apple Watch face.
Unlike the series 10, the ultra 2 has dual-frequency GPS, which boosts accuracy. Like every Apple Watch here, apart from the SE, it has the option for the display to be always-on, too. However, at 62g, it’s by far the heaviest Apple Watch, despite its titanium build, so some users may find it too heavy to wear at night for sleep tracking.
Apple no longer sells the series 9, but it’s available in refurbished condition from retailers such as Amazon, so it’s a great value Apple Watch. It was first released in 2023 and has a design that’s a little snazzier than the SE, but not as slim or attractive as series 10. There are a few other compromises, though. It does lack the depth gauge of the latest model, but it has all the other features, from sleep apnoea notifications to blood oxygen monitoring, nightly wrist temperature tracking and ECG capabilities.
The series 10 has a better microphone, though you can still make and receive phone calls on the series 9. It’s also available in a refurbished 45mm GPS version (£239.97, Amazon.co.uk).
The Apple Watch series 8 is a great choice for children. Apple even has a simple way for parents to set the watch up via their iPhone, so they can get kids a smartwatch without also getting them a phone. It means parents can use the Find My feature to know where their child is, too.
The series 8 is very similar to the series 9, though the display brightness matches the SE at 1,000nits, not the 2,000nits or more of the other Apple Watches listed here. Siri also handles fewer tasks on-device on this watch, and the series 8 doesn’t have the useful double-tap feature (where you can change what’s on the display by tapping your finger and thumb together twice) that is included on later Apple Watch models.
In terms of display, general performance and so on, the series 8 is broadly similar to the series 9. Unless, that is, you absolutely must have the pink version, as that’s only available on the series 9.
Apple has improved its smartwatch every year since 2015, so now is a great time to jump on board. The Apple Watch series 10 is the ultimate choice, unless you’re an athlete or into lots of sports, in which case you may prefer the ultra 2. If you don’t want to splurge too much, the Apple Watch SE is a good, cheaper option if you can manage without the always-on display.
Want more recommendations? Check out our guide to the best smartwatches
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in