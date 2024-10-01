Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Channel Hailey Bieber and Margot Robbie by donning dresses that hug your baby bump in all the right ways
I have always shuddered at the idea of maternity clothes – the term conjuring up images of ill-fitting dresses, baggy jumpers, tent-like T-shirts and elasticated waistbands. But there’s been a notable shift in the way people choose to style out their pregnancy. From fashion influencers to my favourite celebrities – I’m looking at you, Margot Robbie and Suki Waterhouse – the bump seems to be the ultimate accessory and feature to flaunt.
Stylist Amber Jackson, who regularly dresses Rochelle Humes and, at the time of writing, is eight months pregnant, has also noticed a change in the perception of maternity wear, noting that “celebrities like Rihanna have really helped women feel confident in their new body”.
“Before, I never would have worn anything tight but the minute you have a bump you just embrace your body. I’ve worn bodycon dresses as well as bodycon all-in-ones that I’ve paired with oversized shirts. I’m going to miss my bump when it goes,” she adds.
Now, as much as I love the idea of a cropped leather waistcoat and low-rise trouser bump-exposing moment, à la Hailey Bieber, it doesn’t feel very wearable. An item of clothing you can never go too far wrong with though is a dress – and it doesn’t necessarily have to come from a maternity range. There are so many pregnancy-friendly styles that perfectly accentuate your blossoming bump while still making you feel like you’re dressing as you ordinarily would. Jackson actually recommends that you “go up a size or two, with the idea that you can get things altered in the future if needed”.
With that in mind, I’ve been on the hunt for pregnancy-friendly dresses that will leave you and your bump ready to strut your stuff.
The dresses in this round-up were worn for full days of back-to-back meetings and events or special occasions and evenings out. During testing, we considered quality, wearability, comfort and value for money to bring you the best of the bunch for all budgets.
I’ve had a lot of wear out of this dress. The flowy fabric is soft and comfortable and the checked print gives it an autumnal vibe. As someone who’s tall, it’s not often I can find a slit in the leg that doesn’t come up too high but this one is just perfect and the added draped neck detailing gives it an extra something.
The dress scores bonus points because of the wide straps, which enable you to wear a bra without it showing – a non-negotiable as someone with larger boobs that have gone up a few sizes since pregnancy.
For a quick and easy win that works with trainers, boots and ballet flats, look no further. This sleeveless textured midi dress has a round neck and knot detail on the shoulder, as well as draped fabric at the waist. Comfort is key during pregnancy, and I can wear this all day without daydreaming about slipping into my loungewear.
The first day I tested this dress, my husband actually complimented it without me having to step into the room and do a few forced coughs, which says a lot. Plus, it’s affordable.
Giving Victoria Beckham vibes for a fraction of the cost, this midi dress ticks lots of boxes. The dress features adjustable keyhole detail, enabling you to tweak the fit, so it works for smaller and larger bust sizes. Plus, it’s really breathable, so, I can imagine I’ll be able to wear it for special occasions throughout my pregnancy. I’ve already worn it to a family birthday party and work event and got lots of compliments, especially on the colour, which is even more stunning in person.
Even though this dress is on the pricier side, it’s worth every penny – most importantly, wearing it made me feel confident and proud to show off my bump.
As for the design, the jacquard knit material feels nice to wear and the print is lovely, with the ballet-inspired wrap-around tie waist detail is great as it enables you to adjust the dress so it fits snugly around your bump.
When it comes to styling, I found this one works best when paired with knee-high boots, a leather biker jacket and a bright-coloured bag.
If you really want to show off your bump while feeling super comfortable this season, this is the dress to do it in. The mesh fabric is breathable, with lots of room for your growing bump; the colours of the floral print make it a really great choice for autumn/winter, and it pairs nicely with long and short jackets. The only thing I would say is the slip dress underneath is ever so slightly too short (I’m 5ft 9in, for reference) and I can imagine, as my bump grows, the slip will start to appear even shorter. However, this is definitely a dress I’ll be wearing post-pregnancy, too.
Generally, I’ve been opting for midi and maxi dresses throughout my pregnancy but when I tried this dress from Asos, I must say it converted me. I love the long, flared sleeves, contrast detailing and button-up collar – it’s giving real 1960s vibes, and I’m here for it. When I wore it to a day of work events, it was a really nice autumn day, so I forewent the tights and paired it with a pair of brown knee-high boots and a leather trench coat. Next time, I’m planning to wear it with tights and loafers.
This isn’t your average everyday dress, but if you have an occasion coming up and you want to feel comfortable yet dressed up, it’s a great option. The soft, silk-like material feels good to wear, even for long periods of time, and the print works well for autumn. The boat neckline makes for a very flattering fit, and the flared sleeves are a nice touch. I personally think it looks best with heels – I’ve paired it with a hot pink pair and a pointed patent burgundy pair. However, as my pregnancy progresses, I’m sure I’ll be retiring the heels and replacing them with some flats or biker boots.
