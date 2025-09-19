The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I tried Panda’s memory foam bamboo pillow for neck pain – here’s how it worked
This Panda pillow helps tackle overheating while also offering support to relieve neck pain
Memory foam pillow lovers will know they can’t be beaten for head and neck support. A foamy cloud for your tired, weary head, what could be more restful? However, the beloved slabs of foam can also cause some sweaty nights too, as the filling can prove dense with no breathability, trapping heat on balmy evenings.
That’s where this Panda pillow comes in. It tackles any potential overheating with an innovative bamboo cover. Made from sustainable and organically grown bamboo, this is designed to encourage airflow so you stay cool all night long, without affecting the reliable support offered by the memory foam pillow itself.
At the same time, the pillow is said to ease neck pain, feel exceptionally luxurious and never flatten or lose its density over time.
But does it provide all the comfort it promises? I cosied up with one to see if it really was the bedtime miracle I’d been searching for.
How I tested
I pressed the snooze button. A lot. I also threw in a few early nights, the odd lazy weekend morning with the papers, and several exhausted weeknights to see if the Panda pillow improved my sleep quality and helped me doze soundly. I also paid attention to several key factors throughout testing:
- Comfort: I noted how soft or firm the pillow felt and whether it was comfortable to rest my head on throughout the night.
- Temperature control: I paid attention to whether the pillow stayed cool on warmer nights and cosy on colder evenings.
- Support: I checked how well it supported my head, neck, and shoulders, especially if I shifted positions during sleep.
- Sleep quality: I considered how well-rested I felt in the morning and whether I woke up with any stiffness or aches.
- Overall feel: I took into account how enjoyable it was to use the pillow night after night and whether it improved my sleeping experience.
1Panda memory foam bamboo pillow
- Dimensions: 60cm x 40cm x 12cm
- Filling: Memory foam
- Firmness: Medium firm
- Cover : 40 per cent bamboo fibre outer layer and 60 per cent polyester support
- Why we love it
- Soft bamboo cover
- No need to re-plump
- Reasonably priced
- Take note
- Might not be ideal for front sleepers
Panda memory foam bamboo pillow firmness and comfort
I was concerned the Panda pillow would be too firm for my tastes when I first opened the box, as it didn’t feel like there was too much give in it. The pillow’s 12cm depth seemed substantial too, so I anticipated problems getting comfy. However, I was immediately impressed with the oh-so-soft bamboo cover, which is blissfully strokable, and which Panda claims gets even more sumptuous with every wash. Though it only features 40 per cent bamboo, it’s this cover that stops any unpleasant nighttime sweats, as the material encourages airflow to help you stay at the perfect temperature year-round.
The pillow feels much less firm than expected when you’re actually in bed, as the memory foam adapts to suit every sleeper and will keep your head and neck in perfect alignment. Surprisingly, I seemed to sink into the pillow when I first lay down, but then felt wonderfully supported and definitely shifted around less while asleep. My neck felt noticeably less stiff, too – a game-changer for anyone who spends hours each day working on a computer.
Sleeping position suitability
Side and back sleepers will love the medium-firm memory foam and decent loft of this pillow. I always sleep on my side and felt this pillow worked a treat for keeping my neck aligned, so I was happy to ditch my usual second pillow underneath the Panda. It really helped me feel refreshed by morning. Front sleepers may find the pillow a little too lofty to get really comfortable, though, and I found it a touch too firm when propped up behind me, so I couldn’t lounge with a book. However, it’s ideal if you’re sitting up tucking into breakfast in bed – if you can just convince someone to make it.
Anti-allergy
Allergy sufferers can look forward to a silent night with the Panda pillow, making it a good choice if down or feathers cause irritation. The bamboo cover is naturally breathable, antibacterial and inhospitable to micro-organisms and parasites such as dust mites. It’s also hypoallergenic to protect against skin irritation.
Underneath the case, there’s a mesh fabric stitched around the memory foam pillow to keep it clean. The memory foam itself is Reach-certified, meaning no harmful chemicals were used during manufacturing, and every thread, zipper and dye is certified to ensure there’s no trace of harmful substances.
Caring for Panda’s memory foam bamboo pillow
There’s no need for plumping with this pillow – ideal if your bed-making skills amount to throwing the duvet over the mattress as you’re heading out the door. Magically, the Panda pillow seems to look as good as new each morning, however long you’ve slept. Like all memory foam pillows, the inner is not washable and should not be soaked, though you can wipe it clean if necessary. However, the outer bamboo cover is removable and can be unzipped and washed up to 40 degrees before being left to air dry.
Price of Panda’s memory foam bamboo pillow
I reckon the Panda pillow is very reasonably priced, especially as it won’t go saggy and need replacing within a year. Better still, it’s likely you’ll only need one pillow when using it, so you won’t need to fork out for a second pillow underneath. They’ll even let you try it out for 30 nights first, so you can be sure it’s right for you.
The verdict: Panda memory foam bamboo pillow
Though I was worried memory foam might make me wake up covered in sweat, the Panda pillow kept me cool and comfortable, and the bamboo cover was the stuff of dreams. I found the pillow extremely supportive – anyone with neck problems or who prefers to sleep on their neck or back will be amazed at just how comfortable it feels. Plus, I just can’t resist the cute panda face embroidered on the cover.
