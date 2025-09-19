Panda memory foam bamboo pillow firmness and comfort

I was concerned the Panda pillow would be too firm for my tastes when I first opened the box, as it didn’t feel like there was too much give in it. The pillow’s 12cm depth seemed substantial too, so I anticipated problems getting comfy. However, I was immediately impressed with the oh-so-soft bamboo cover, which is blissfully strokable, and which Panda claims gets even more sumptuous with every wash. Though it only features 40 per cent bamboo, it’s this cover that stops any unpleasant nighttime sweats, as the material encourages airflow to help you stay at the perfect temperature year-round.

The pillow feels much less firm than expected when you’re actually in bed, as the memory foam adapts to suit every sleeper and will keep your head and neck in perfect alignment. Surprisingly, I seemed to sink into the pillow when I first lay down, but then felt wonderfully supported and definitely shifted around less while asleep. My neck felt noticeably less stiff, too – a game-changer for anyone who spends hours each day working on a computer.

The pillow feels much less firm than expected (The Independent)

Sleeping position suitability

Side and back sleepers will love the medium-firm memory foam and decent loft of this pillow. I always sleep on my side and felt this pillow worked a treat for keeping my neck aligned, so I was happy to ditch my usual second pillow underneath the Panda. It really helped me feel refreshed by morning. Front sleepers may find the pillow a little too lofty to get really comfortable, though, and I found it a touch too firm when propped up behind me, so I couldn’t lounge with a book. However, it’s ideal if you’re sitting up tucking into breakfast in bed – if you can just convince someone to make it.

Anti-allergy

Allergy sufferers can look forward to a silent night with the Panda pillow, making it a good choice if down or feathers cause irritation. The bamboo cover is naturally breathable, antibacterial and inhospitable to micro-organisms and parasites such as dust mites. It’s also hypoallergenic to protect against skin irritation.

Underneath the case, there’s a mesh fabric stitched around the memory foam pillow to keep it clean. The memory foam itself is Reach-certified, meaning no harmful chemicals were used during manufacturing, and every thread, zipper and dye is certified to ensure there’s no trace of harmful substances.

Caring for Panda’s memory foam bamboo pillow

There’s no need for plumping with this pillow – ideal if your bed-making skills amount to throwing the duvet over the mattress as you’re heading out the door. Magically, the Panda pillow seems to look as good as new each morning, however long you’ve slept. Like all memory foam pillows, the inner is not washable and should not be soaked, though you can wipe it clean if necessary. However, the outer bamboo cover is removable and can be unzipped and washed up to 40 degrees before being left to air dry.

Price of Panda’s memory foam bamboo pillow

I reckon the Panda pillow is very reasonably priced, especially as it won’t go saggy and need replacing within a year. Better still, it’s likely you’ll only need one pillow when using it, so you won’t need to fork out for a second pillow underneath. They’ll even let you try it out for 30 nights first, so you can be sure it’s right for you.