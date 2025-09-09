The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I tried Trtl’s travel pillow for long flights – is it worth £50?
It’s revolutionised travelling for me, and I haven’t stopped raving about it ever since
As a travel journalist, I’m used to long, uncomfortable flights. In fact, I had resigned myself to a life of sleepless plane journeys. A red-eye route once meant an endless night shifting in my seat, while others snoozed around me before I disembarked with brain fog, exhaustion, and severe back pain from slumping in awkward positions all night.
I’ve tried many traditional U-shaped travel pillows over the years, and they never seemed to work for me. Though I tried various brands and versions, all seemed to require resting my head at an uncomfortable angle, so, if I did drop off, I’d often wake with a jolt when my head fell forward. Plus, they were generally too big to pack properly, so had to dangle from the outside of my hand luggage, getting in the way.
I’ve tried lots of other “hacks” along the way, too. I’ve tried to to cut down on sleep a few days before travelling and have even taken sleeping tablets before flying, but alas, to no avail. Most times I’ve just ended up feeling even worse by the time I landed.
Keen to try anything that might help, I spotted a strange-looking pillow online. About to take a long flight to Belize, I decided in desperation to give it a go and, to my surprise, I slept like a baby on the journey. I arrived feeling startlingly well-rested, convinced it must have been a one-off, yet slept for several hours on the return flight too.
It’s no exaggeration to say the Trtl pillow has revolutionised travelling for me, and I haven’t stopped raving about it ever since. If you travel regularly or have a long-haul flight or lengthy journey of any kind ahead, read on to find out why this simple pillow is your new hand-luggage essential.
How I tested
I tested this pillow on a return long-haul journey and was impressed with its comfort and ability to help me sleep. Since then, I have used it on many more flights, factoring in three main qualities:
- Support: I rested my head and neck on the travel pillow for an extended period and paid attention to whether it kept my spine properly aligned and prevented any stiffness or discomfort during my journey.
- Comfort: I pressed into the pillow with both my hands and my head, making sure the firmness felt just right – not too soft that I sank in too much, and not too stiff that it felt uncomfortable over time.
- Packability: I folded, compressed, and tried to stow the pillow in my bag to see how easy it was to pack, carry, and fit alongside my other travel essentials without taking up too much space.
1Trtl travel pillow original
- Machine washable: Yes, the removable cover is
- Weight: 148g
- Colours: Choice of seven
- Why we love it
- Compact and lightweight
- Flexible positioning
- Multiple versions available
- Take note
- Can feel warm
- Adjustment takes practice
Trtl was created by Michael Corrigan and David Kellock, who studied mechanical engineering at university. After graduating, they headed off to travel the world and decided the traditional U-shaped pillow was simply not up to the job. Eighty prototypes later, they devised the Trtl pillow in 2013 and now sell a range of travel products, including packing cubes and flight socks.
Forget the bulky travel pillows you’ve seen before. Instead, the Trtl looks like a folded fleece scarf with a flexible internal support frame inside. Though it doesn’t go completely flat for packing, it takes up so little room, it’s never a problem to squeeze it inside even the smallest hand-luggage bag, especially as it weighs just 148g. The support can also be removed, so the soft fleece exterior can be machine washed, ensuring it’s freshly cleaned each time you use it.
It’s worn a little like a scarf too. Extend the material, position the support wherever suits you to sleep – under your chin, to the right or – in my case – to the left, then simply wrap the fleece around your neck and fasten it with the Velcro. It really couldn’t be simpler, although it comes with stickers to show you where to put your neck, chin and jaw when you first buy it. Available in four colours, the design fits any shape and size and holds the head and neck in a neutral, ergonomic position, so you won’t arrive with aches and pains. Best of all, as it allows you to sleep comfortably in an almost upright position, you won’t need to lean on anything and can snooze soundly, even if you’re in the dreaded middle seat – trust me, I’ve had to test this personally and it’s nothing short of miraculous.
Of course, there’s no denying the Trtl does look a little like a neck brace when it’s on, but you’ll be sound asleep, so you won’t care what anyone thinks. If you’re inclined to feel hot, you may find the tight fleece material a little stuffy. However, there is a cooling version made of breathable and thermoregulating fabric that you can pick up instead (£59.99, Trtltravel.com). There’s also a height-adjustable version and a children’s pillow for the over-eight’s (£34.99, Trtltravel.com) available to buy online. My son tested this and found it tricky at first, as he wasn’t used to wearing something so tightly around his neck. Once he relaxed, he enjoyed it more, so I’d recommend buying one in plenty of time before travel, so a child can try it out in their own home first.
I’ve since used my beloved Trtl pillow on countless trips to the US, Seychelles, the Maldives and most recently on a 15-hour flight to Japan, and never once failed to sleep on any of them. It’s made an enormous difference to the effects of jet lag on long-haul trips and means I’m ready to head out exploring as soon as I arrive. Plus, I don’t need to panic about where I’m sitting and I no longer get off a plane with a stiff neck and back.
The verdict: Trtl pillow
The Trtl pillow is a must-have for anyone facing a long-haul flight or even a long train or bus journey. It means you can comfortably sleep on the go without stressing about where you’re sitting or being woken every time your head falls forward. Plus, it packs easily and can be washed after use. I would never travel without it again.
How to use a travel pillow
Using a travel pillow is pretty simple; just place it around your neck or wherever it feels most supportive and lean back to rest. All brands and designs are a bit different, so you’ll find different shapes, firmness, and sizes, and it can take a little experimenting to figure out which one works best for you.
