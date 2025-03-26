10 best pillows for neck pain, tried and tested for support and comfort

If you’ve ever suffered from neck pain, you’ll know that getting a good night’s sleep can feel like an impossible task. It’s difficult to find a position that’s comfortable, your sleep pattern is patchy at best and you wake up feeling anything but rested.

In reality, as well as exacerbating existing neck problems, sleep can be the cause of them – particularly if you’re using the wrong pillow. Spending several hours a night in a position that twists your spine and puts strain on your neck is a recipe for all sorts of ailments, so, it’s worth putting in the time – as well as the money – to find the best pillow to support your neck.

Posture is top of the list when it comes to choosing a pillow, as Lucinda Newbound, senior ergonomics advisor for Back in Action, explains. “The right pillow should encourage and maintain the correct spine alignment. Look for something that supports the natural curve of your spine and neck – without holding it at an awkward angle.”

Your size, weight and sleeping position will all dictate which pillow suits you best, too, and sleep posture expert and founder of Levitex, James Leinhardt, has a good analogy for this. “If you saw my trainers and thought they were awesome, you wouldn’t wear them – would you? Because you’re not a size 11. The principle is exactly the same for pillows – one pillow definitely doesn’t fit all.”

That means it’s worth looking for one you can try at home, particularly if you’re buying a neck-pain pillow at the top end of the budget. Many companies offer a 30-day trial period, with a full refund if you’re not satisfied, so you can afford to shop around and find the perfect pillow for you.

How we tested

We tested a variety of pillows that offered one or more features designed to support neck pain. That includes postural pillows to offer better spinal alignment, firm pillows with good support and thermo-regulating materials to prevent overheating, and V-shaped pillows and travel pillows to offer neck support beyond sleeping. We gave extra points for pillows that offered multiple features, represented great value for money, and – most importantly – ticked the box for a comfortable night’s sleep.

The best pillows for neck pain 2025 are: