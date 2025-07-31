If you find you’re tossing and turning at night, and finding it hard to pick between the suffocating heat of your duvet and the chilly air without it, here’s a surprising solution.

Silentnight has created a mattress topper that helps air circulate underneath you while you sleep. Designed to bring fresh air in underneath you thanks to mesh sides, the Silentnight airmax should keep your temperature just right all night long.

The idea of a mattress topper is basically to breathe new life into your mattress. Whether your mattress is a bit tired or you’ve picked up a new ache that seems worse when you wake up, a topper may help, and it’s a whole lot cheaper than replacing your mattress wholesale.

But those are big claims, and the hypoallergenic Silentnight airmax even claims to rejuvenate your existing mattress. Can it actually make that much of a difference?

How I tested

I tested the Silentnight airmax mattress topper in super kingsize. I trialled it for more than four weeks, totalling more than 200 hours of sleep. Over the years, I’ve tested a multitude of duvets, pillows and mattress toppers, so I know the exactly what makes for a good night’s sleep.

When testing this mattress topper, I considered some key factors:

Comfort : Comfort is vital for sleep products. I wanted to know if it levelled up my mattress, rather than just acting as a gimmick. And ultimately, I wanted to know if I’d sleep any better than normal

: Comfort is vital for sleep products. I wanted to know if it levelled up my mattress, rather than just acting as a gimmick. And ultimately, I wanted to know if I’d sleep any better than normal Whether it lives up to its claims : I paid close attention to whether I remained temperate all night long, and whether the mesh sides worked their magic. Many products do not live up to expectations

: I paid close attention to whether I remained temperate all night long, and whether the mesh sides worked their magic. Many products do not live up to expectations If it's worth the money: The Silentnight airmax mattress topper certainly isn’t one of the most expensive on the market, but there’s no use in spending money on things we don’t need. When testing out the mattress topper, I made sure that it enhanced my sleep.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Zoë Phillimore is a journalist and editor who has worked with IndyBest since 2021. She has written extensively on all things family life and sleep, covering everything from the best mattresses for children and duvets to sleep aids. Zoë has developed a keen eye for spotting the very best, paying meticulous attention to quality materials, affordability and durability.