Silentnight airmax mattress topper review: An affordable upgrade for beds past their best
This topper kept us toasty and comfy all night long
If you find you’re tossing and turning at night, and finding it hard to pick between the suffocating heat of your duvet and the chilly air without it, here’s a surprising solution.
Silentnight has created a mattress topper that helps air circulate underneath you while you sleep. Designed to bring fresh air in underneath you thanks to mesh sides, the Silentnight airmax should keep your temperature just right all night long.
The idea of a mattress topper is basically to breathe new life into your mattress. Whether your mattress is a bit tired or you’ve picked up a new ache that seems worse when you wake up, a topper may help, and it’s a whole lot cheaper than replacing your mattress wholesale.
But those are big claims, and the hypoallergenic Silentnight airmax even claims to rejuvenate your existing mattress. Can it actually make that much of a difference?
How I tested
I tested the Silentnight airmax mattress topper in super kingsize. I trialled it for more than four weeks, totalling more than 200 hours of sleep. Over the years, I’ve tested a multitude of duvets, pillows and mattress toppers, so I know the exactly what makes for a good night’s sleep.
When testing this mattress topper, I considered some key factors:
- Comfort: Comfort is vital for sleep products. I wanted to know if it levelled up my mattress, rather than just acting as a gimmick. And ultimately, I wanted to know if I’d sleep any better than normal
- Whether it lives up to its claims: I paid close attention to whether I remained temperate all night long, and whether the mesh sides worked their magic. Many products do not live up to expectations
- If it's worth the money: The Silentnight airmax mattress topper certainly isn’t one of the most expensive on the market, but there’s no use in spending money on things we don’t need. When testing out the mattress topper, I made sure that it enhanced my sleep.
Silentnight airmax mattress topper
- Size availability: Single, double, king and super king
- Type: Hollowfibre
- Depth: 8cm
- Warranty: Two years
First impressions
The airmax comes folded up in a bag, and it unfolds nicely. The casing is very soft to touch, and it feels pretty squashy (I’ll stop with these high-tech terms soon). The fillings are held in place by wavy stitching, and this seems to work well. There are thick elasticated straps on each corner, to hook around the mattress. These work well at keeping it in place once you’re sleeping on top of it. We can’t think of anything more annoying than a slippery topper sliding about in the middle of the night.
Would I say it’s 8cm proud? I’m not convinced, and after a few nights of sleeping on it, it certainly isn’t. The fibres get squashed down after a while, but you can shake them out a little when you change the sheets.
I loved that you can stick this topper in the washing machine at 40C and also dry it on low in the tumble dryer. This will be really handy for those with allergies, or if you just want a bit of a freshen up.
Comfort and support
The airmax topper does provide a nice layer of comfort. Silentnight says that the topper provides medium tension and is best for average builds. I’d agree with both those statements – it’s certainly not a firm topper, by any stretch.
Having said that, there is a discernible difference between sleeping on the airmax and sleeping on our mattress. It adds an extra level of cosiness and comfort to our night’s sleep. I never overheated, so I guess those mesh sides are working their magic.
It perhaps isn’t quite thick enough to soothe our aches and pains, but it doesn’t add to them either. I’d say the support given is adequate on the airmax. If you’re after something to support excellent posture while you sleep, you’re better looking elsewhere.
The verdict: Silentnight airmax mattress topper
I thought that the Silentnight airmax offers good value for money. You’d be hard-pressed to find such a decent topper at this price point. It’s not going to solve any serious back complaints, but it gave my mattress a bit of a zhuzh and made me feel cosy.
