8 best swimming caps for the pool and open water, tested by a triathlete

However you like to swim, these top-rated caps make for a smoother, streamlined session
Whether you’re training for a triathlon or doing a few laps in the pool before work, having the best swim cap makes a difference. It’s not just for keeping hair out of your face, as caps reduce drag, keep your head warmer in open water, and protect hair from chlorine.
When looking for one, swim coach and founder of the Comfort Aquatics swim school, Adam Comfort, says the key factor is material. “Latex caps are old-school, thin, break easily, and pull your hair,” he says. “Silicone caps are more durable, stretch well, and last a long time if cared for properly.”
Size matters, too. Those with long or Afro hair will likely need larger caps to prevent hair from sticking out.
To extend your cap’s life, “Air it out after use, keep it dry, and add talc to stop it sticking. And be careful with your fingernails – they can tear the material,” says Comfort.
From sleek silicone racing caps to cosy neoprene options for cold-water swims, I’ve tested a range of swimming caps to find the ones that truly go the distance. Keep scrolling to discover our favourites.
To find the best swimming caps, I put a variety of styles and materials to the test for weeks. I used them in multiple swim sessions in both pools and open water. For context, I’m a keen swimmer and have completed multiple triathlons.
I assessed these caps on a few key metrics:
Zoggs has taken a greener step with this swim cap, which is made from 30 per cent recycled silicone – a rare move in the world of swim accessories. It’s a solid choice for environmentally minded swimmers who don’t want to compromise on comfort or performance.
I found this cap stretches on easily, even over long hair, and stays firmly in place through laps, turns and dives. The silicone feels slightly thicker than average, which adds to its durability, and the smooth, matte finish gives it a premium look.
Compared with thinner silicone options, this one feels sturdier and more secure, though it does sit a little tighter on the head. I advise sizing up if you’re unsure about whether to choose a small, medium or large.
Amazon’s own-brand swim cap doesn’t boast flashy features or a racing pedigree, but, for the price, it’s hard to fault. Made from 100 per cent silicone, it feels surprisingly soft and stretchy. During testing, I found it easy to put on and remove, even with long hair, and it didn’t snag or tear. It stayed in place during long swims and offered a good basic seal.
Compared with more expensive silicone caps from the likes of Zoggs or Zone3, the Amazon Basics cap is thinner and feels less durable. After a few uses, I noticed it started to stretch slightly, though not to the point of losing its shape. There are no added features such as reinforced edges or print designs, and it comes in a limited range of colours. Still, if you swim casually or want a low-cost spare in your kit bag, this is excellent value and more comfortable than expected.
Zone3 describes this cap as a “performance fit,” and I found that the silicone design lives up to this billing. It offers full head coverage without excess material, creating a smooth, streamlined profile in the water. During my pool sessions, this translated to less drag and a more natural head position when doing front crawl, which is something I didn’t experience as clearly with roomier or looser-fitting options.
The silicone is thick without being overly rigid, and it stretched comfortably over long hair without pinching or rolling up mid-swim. The interior has a lightly embossed texture to keep it in place, and I didn’t experience any leaks or shifting, even during fast intervals or dives. I also liked that you can choose from a cap for long hair or a regular cap, which helps dial in a more tailored fit than the one-size caps I tested.
Weighing 75g, it feels heavier and more structured than the likes of the Zoggs eco cap, which may be a bonus for streamlining but might not suit swimmers who prefer a lighter, more flexible cap.
Speedo’s pace cap is made from a coated fabric rather than full silicone, and that makes a big difference in feel. It’s softer, more flexible, and doesn’t yank at your hair. That alone could be a huge bonus for swimmers with long or thick hair, especially kids or beginners.
During testing, this cap felt comfortable during 45-minute pool sessions and caused no irritation or rubbing. However, unlike silicone caps, the fabric allows some water through, so it won’t keep your hair fully dry. That means it’s best for leisure or fitness swimming, not for competitive swimmers or cold water.
I picked up this cap before a family holiday last year and, to my surprise, it’s still going strong. It’s been worn week in, week out for swimming lessons, and while the bright green turtle design has faded slightly and there are some blackened patches from not always drying it properly, it’s held up impressively well for something that costs just £2.
Made from soft silicone, the cap stretches easily over smaller heads and creates a decent seal without being too tight or difficult to get on. The fun turtle design has made it a favourite in the changing room, too, which means fewer battles over wearing it. My mini tester describes it as having a friend on their head in the water, and I like that it helps them stand out from other small swimmers. It doesn’t have the thickness or grip of more premium caps, but for comfort, ease and kid-appeal, this one’s a little bargain.
Zoggs claims this embossed silicone cap offers a non-slip fit, and I’d agree. However, that comes with a trade-off. The textured inner surface grips the hair well, which helps keep the cap firmly in place during swims, but also makes it slightly harder to put on compared to smoother silicone options. It doesn’t glide over the head quite as easily, especially if your hair is dry. That said, once it’s on, it stays put through all strokes, turns and speed intensities.
Compared with other swim caps on test, this one is more structured and durable than some but not as cushioned or roomy as Zone3’s version. It’s a solid pick for regular training, and I noticed no signs of stretching or wear after repeated use. Just note it may feel snug on longer or thicker hair.
This cap from Zone3 is designed specifically for open-water swimmers, and it’s one of the few made from insulating neoprene. I wore it for several lake swims and found it noticeably warmer than other caps – enough to stay in the water longer without the dreaded head chill. The thick material creates a snug, wetsuit-like seal around the head and ears, and it didn’t slip once.
Compared with all the other caps I tested, this is by far the best for cold-weather or winter swims. That said, it’s too warm for indoor pools and doesn’t allow for much breathability. It also takes longer to dry, so you’ll need to hang it up after use. If you’re into open water or prepping for a chilly triathlon, this is an excellent investment.
This lightweight fabric cap from Decathlon’s Nabaji range is all about ease and comfort. It’s the softest cap I tested and ideal for swimmers who hate the tight squeeze of silicone. Putting it on is effortless – there’s no tugging, and it stretches enough to fit long hair without stress. It stayed put for light swimming and felt breathable even in a hot indoor pool.
However, don’t expect it to keep your hair dry. Water seeps through easily, so it’s not suited for open water or colder swims. Compared with the Speedo pace cap, it’s less structured but more playful – I loved the zebra print version. It’s also super affordable and easy to wash and dry. Not one for racing or endurance sessions, but a great starter cap for kids, beginners or anyone who wants comfort over performance.
For an all-rounder that balances comfort, durability and performance, the Zoggs eco swim cap is our top pick. Meanwhile, for open-water regulars, the Zone3 neoprene swim cap stands out for its warmth and secure fit in chilly conditions.
“Mostly, swim caps are one size fits all,” says swim school owner and coach Adam Comfort. “But you can get larger ones for Afro hair.” If you’ve got longer, thicker or textured hair, a cap specifically designed for volume – like the Soul Cap (£14.99, Amazon.co.uk) – will give you a better fit, reduce pressure and stay in place more reliably during your swim.
To make your cap last, “keep it dry and air it after use,” says Comfort. “Once dry, put talc inside to stop it sticking together.” Storing your cap carefully between swims can extend its life dramatically – and save you from frequent replacements.
Some swimmers prefer to stretch the cap wide and tuck from the front, while others wrap their hair in a bun first and roll the cap over the top. There’s no one-size-fits-all method, so if you’re struggling, a quick YouTube or TikTok video tutorial might be the best teacher.
