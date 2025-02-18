9 best head torches, tested for running and hiking

A head torch is one of the best running accessories you can buy if you want to rack up the miles in the early hours or after dark. Not only will it allow you to see where you’re going and swerve any unexpected obstacles, but it can also help keep you safe on the road by making you more visible. To help you decide which one to buy, I’ve tested some of the best head torches available and whittled them down into a list of my favourites below.

Those that made the final cut had to tick several boxes. Firstly: brightness. You need to be able to see clearly in the dark over a decent distance, but you don’t want to be blinding others you’re running with. Lights with less than 300 lumens are more than enough for urban areas, whereas 300-plus is more suited to countryside adventures and trails. Each head torch offers a different beam distance too – some will light your path up to 100m in front of you, which can be handy in the middle of nowhere but is likely to annoy other pavement users if you’re running in busy environments.

If you’re a sweaty runner (that’s most of us, surely?), the material of the band that holds the torch in place is important – a chafed red line around the top of your forehead is never a good look. A decent running torch should have a lightweight, breathable band that’s comfortable to wear.

And finally, some head torches (including a couple of the options below) come with a chest strap. Some people find this more comfortable, and it has the added advantage of automatically lighting up the direction you’re running rather than following your eyeline.

Read on to find out more about my top picks, and decide which one might work for you.

How I tested

Head torches come in a range of shapes and sizes ( Zoe Griffin )

I laced up before sunset and after dark, trying out the running head torches in urban environments and parks. I tested the torches on lit-up pavements in the early morning before any other street users were about, and also tried them while running home from the office when it was dark but the streets were filled with commuters and people enjoying post-work drinks outside pubs.

I covered a variety of distances to assess the comfort of each head torch and ensure they didn’t become a distraction or leave a mark. Several runs were also carried out in the rain to test the torches’ suitability in wet conditions.

The best head torches for 2025 are: