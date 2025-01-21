Buying a child’s bed can be a bit of a minefield, but a bit of forward-planning will really pay off. It starts as soon as you buy that first cot – choose wisely and the right one will see your baby through until they’re starting school. And if they’re older, you might want something with extra functionality – whether that’s for storage, study, or sleepovers.

When you’re looking at beds for younger kids, consider the height of the bed from the floor and how easy it is for little legs to climb in and out. If they’re moving into a proper bed for the first time, you might want to think about investing in a bed guard or finding a bed that comes with an integrated one. And if you’re considering a cabin bed or bunk bed, always stick to recommended ages, which are there for safety reasons.

For high sleepers and top bunks the recommended minimum age is usually six and over, although it will come down to your individual child. Be sure to check the safety guidelines and always buy the right mattress – those designed for higher beds and bunks are shallower in depth than a standard mattress to ensure the side bars provide enough safety coverage.

While we’re on the subject, check if the bed takes a standard mattress or what’s known as a continental size or Euro single, which – at 90cm x 200cm – is slightly longer than a UK single. Lastly, pay close attention to ladder rungs – we tested some bunks where these were too shallow or too sharp to allow for easy climbing, which is particularly important for younger kids. It’s also important for grown-ups if you’ll be the one changing the sheets.

How we tested

Our parent testers assembled frames, unrolled mattresses, and climbed ladders to whittle down this list of the very best beds – and our little testers happily tried each one out. We looked at ease of assembly, quality, comfort, and value for money – especially in terms of how long each bed would last. We also looked for extra features like built-in storage, space-saving dimensions, and flexibility.

The best kids’ beds for 2022 are: