Best cast iron skillets for seasoned and succulent food, every time

You might have trendy knives or a high-tech air-fryer, but without a cast iron skillet, your kitchen is not truly complete. This timeless piece of equipment never goes out of style, allowing you to sear steaks, fry crepes and even bake cakes to perfection, time after time. Sturdy and efficient, cast iron has excellent heat retention and distribution, making it ideal for quick high-temperature sizzles on the hob, slow-cooks in the oven or al fresco eats smoked on the barbecue. In fact, top-quality cast iron is compatible with every heat source – even ceramic or induction plates.

Crucially, the best cast iron skillets are made to last. Shaped from molten iron, they are durable, hold their shape and never dull, provided they are properly cared for between uses. So unlike electric appliances that may date or plates which may crack, consider your pan a life-long investment. We’ve included cast iron skillets for different budgets below, but as a general rule, it can be sensible to buy once and buy well.

Cooking with cast iron can take a bit of patience, as you’ll typically need to let the pan heat up for several minutes before cooking. You also can’t put the skillets in the dishwasher, and they’ll need to be diligently dried after each use – as well as periodically ‘seasoned’ (brushed with oil and heated) to keep the non-stick surface in tip-top shape. But once you get in the habit of it, you’ll find it’s all a small price to pay for the performance.

In particular, cast iron skillets excel at cooking anything with a lot of fat – bacon, burgers or buttery cornbread – because these foods contribute to building up the pan’s non-stick coating and, as many cast iron lovers will say, naturally improve the flavour of your food with each use. The only real exception to their versatile excellence is very acidic or liquid dishes, such as tomato sauce, which can sometimes damage the surface of the patina. A different kind of pan may handle these dishes better.

To help you choose the best cast iron skillet for your kitchen, we’ve put a whole host to the test to see which ones can handle the heat.

How we tested

open image in gallery ( Alicia Miller )

We cooked a range of dishes in the cast iron featured below, from burgers and pancakes to eggs and steaks. When testing each pan we followed the manufacturer’s instructions for use and cleaning. We rated each pan on its performance, looks, value for money and how easy it was to clean and care for. We also took into consideration its perceived quality and durability.

The best cast iron skillets for 2025 are: