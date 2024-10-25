Every kitchen can benefit from having a good food processor. They are one of those appliances that once you’ve got one, you’ll wonder how you ever managed to meal prep without it.

Food processors can streamline the whole meal-prepping process. They can chop, grate, pulse, blend, slice, shred and puree, all at the touch of a button. Food processors can take on tasks that would take ages to do by hand and get it all done in mere seconds.

When choosing the best food processor for you there are a couple of key features to consider. First of all, check out the variety of attachments that come with your processor, while some come with a wide range from grating discs to dough hooks others just come with a standard blade that will chop, slice and pulse. What type of foods you are going to use in your food processors should help you decide which attachments you need.

Also, look at the bowl size, if you’re going to be preparing food for a large family then you will need a bigger bowl, while if it’s just for you and someone else, you could get away with a smaller version.

Investing in a food processor will upgrade your whole cooking experience. It will save you time and effort, and hopefully inspire you to get creative with your cooking, making them a must-have for any modern kitchen. We’ve tested a whole host of different food processors to bring you just the best ones to buy right now.

How we tested

The best food processors for 2024 in action ( Rachael Penn )

We’ve tested food processors from the likes of KitchenAid, Ninja and ProCook to find out which ones are worth a spot in your kitchen. We rated each machine on how easy it was to put together, the speed of the machine and how well it performed simple chopping, grating and slicing tasks.

For standardisation, each machine was tested using carrots and other hard vegetables to see the results. In addition to food preparation, we assessed noise levels, how they looked and whether they had a good range of attachments. And since money is tight, we also rated each food processor on whether it offered value for money.

The best food processors for 2024 are: