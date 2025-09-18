The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Is Lakeland’s Dry:Soon heated clothes airer a laundry hero or a load of hot air?
The tent-like capsule is the ideal option for the clothes you can’t tumble dry
Let’s be honest, living in the UK means constantly battling damp weather, and that makes drying clothes indoors a real challenge. I’m always on the lookout for anything that can make the process more efficient, which is why, here at IndyBest, we’ve tested some of the best heated clothes airers on the market.
One standout from our guide was the Dry:Soon drying pod, thanks to how quickly it dries clothes compared to other models. The pod works by circulating warm air inside a tent-like capsule, which houses a hanging rail for your laundry. A small fan provides the heat, and the zipped-up cover helps trap that warm air inside, speeding up drying time and preventing condensation from filling the room.
Of course, drying pods like this one are designed for damp clothes that have already been spun in the washing machine – no soaking wet garments, please (mixing water and electricity is never a good idea). But there are other benefits too: because clothes hang while drying, creasing is minimal – which means less ironing (always a win in my book). They're also gentle enough for delicates, and they use far less energy than a tumble dryer, which is especially important during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
Best of all, they operate quietly. Most drying pods – including the Dry:Soon – can handle between five and 14 items at a time, and produce about 50 to 60 decibels of noise – roughly the same as your average fridge. Quiet, efficient, and kinder to your clothes and energy bills – what’s not to love?
So, here’s my verdict on the Lakeland Dry:Soon heated clothes airer – does it live up to the hype, and will it impress?
How I tested
I dried a range of clothing – from freshly washed jumpers that couldn’t be tumble dried to the sodden jacket we’d been wearing when caught in an unexpected downpour – using the various settings. During my test, I considered the following criteria:
- Performance: I tested this airer’s 10kg capacity by drying a range of clothing – from freshly washed jumpers that couldn’t be tumble dried to the sodden jacket we’d been wearing when caught in an unexpected downpour – using the various settings. After the test, I took note of which clothing items the airer dried well and if my ironing list was lightened.
- Timer function: I tried out the timer function, first setting it for two hours, to see how dry the items were after that time. The next time I used the airer, I tried the four hour timer and compared the difference.
- Portability and noise: Heated pods can be cumbersome, so I looked out for how easy this one was to put up and store, while paying attention to the noise level as it worked.
- Price: I considered whether the price was worth it and would save me money over long term use, weighing cost up with performance and overall usability.
1Dry:Soon drying pod
- Weight: 3.54kg
- Size: 62cm x 146cm
- Power supply: Mains powered
- Guarantee: Three years
- Maximum load: 10kg
- Why we love it
- Compact design
- Easy set-up
- It has a timer
Design
The first thing I noticed when the Dry:Soon turned up on my doorstep was the weight. At just 3.54kg, I knew instantly this was a device I’d be able to move around without putting a shoulder out of joint.
Information provided by the brand reinforced the airer’s energy-efficient credentials, stating it costs 34p an hour to run, and that the air that will circulate has a temperature of 70C. A fun fact? That’s around the same temperature as a sauna’s lowest setting (although to be perfectly clear, a full-sized human is one thing the Dry:Soon drying pod definitely can’t accommodate).
When it came to assembling, no tools were required. The central pole – which has six fold-out arms from which to hang items, and which supports the canvas exterior – slid easily into position and was quick to screw into the top of the unit. The three supporting legs then simply clicked into the base of the fan, forming a sturdy tripod base.
There are two zips on the canvas – one at the top, and one at the base – which stretches vertically and seals in the hot air. All in, it took me less than a minute to build the entire thing.
Drying power
Using this mains-powered dryer is incredibly simple – the dial on the unit beneath the fan can be tweaked to set drying times of between 30 and 180 minutes, and it can also simply be turned on and off as required. I was surprised by how quickly it heated up, as, within seconds, I could feel the entire pod had filled with hot air.
The instructions stated the pod has room for 12 hangers. I easily loaded 12 damp items onto the extending arms but actually suspect I could have added at least two more. However, it’s worth bearing in mind that less material means better air circulation, so I’d recommend taking a moment to consider the materials you’re hanging, and how damp they are before trying to cram more in.
The zips do a great job of keeping in the hot air – proof of which came in the way the sides and top puffed out slightly when the fan was turned on. And it was also surprisingly, and pleasingly, quiet – I’d say it had a similar output to the noise produced by my dishwasher.
My testing suggests the average shirt will dry in around an hour, while thicker garments, such as jeans, take up to two hours, although it’s worth remembering drying times get shorter when there are fewer garments inside. In other words, this isn’t a tumble dryer – no matter how quickly you want that damp load of washing to dry, overloading the arms is never going to be an efficient approach.
I also loved the crease-free results – I was sceptical that clothes spun-dried in a machine would relinquish their deepest folds, but my shirts and jeans were surprisingly crease-free when they emerged from their canvas cocoon.
The verdict: Dry:Soon drying pod
I was sceptical about the Dry:Soon drying pod, mainly because I was worried it would be cumbersome and space-sapping. I was proved wrong on both counts. It’s incredibly easy to set up, which means it can be quickly dismantled when not in use. And the ease with which it powers up meant it could start drying my damp clothes in less than a minute after I’d pulled the part-filled box out from under our stairs.
The canvas cover does a great job of minimising dampness, too. In the past, when I have dried clothes in my kitchen overnight, I can usually feel the moisture in the air, but this wasn’t the case here. If anything, it seems to produce less moisture, and does a great job of preventing any dampness it does produce from escaping.
Although I’m hardly ready to throw out my tumble dryer, the Dry:Soon drying pod is a great extra option – especially for those items that can’t be tumble dried. Its lightweight, collapsible design supercharges its efficiency and it really impressed.
