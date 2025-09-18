Let’s be honest, living in the UK means constantly battling damp weather, and that makes drying clothes indoors a real challenge. I’m always on the lookout for anything that can make the process more efficient, which is why, here at IndyBest, we’ve tested some of the best heated clothes airers on the market.

One standout from our guide was the Dry:Soon drying pod, thanks to how quickly it dries clothes compared to other models. The pod works by circulating warm air inside a tent-like capsule, which houses a hanging rail for your laundry. A small fan provides the heat, and the zipped-up cover helps trap that warm air inside, speeding up drying time and preventing condensation from filling the room.

Of course, drying pods like this one are designed for damp clothes that have already been spun in the washing machine – no soaking wet garments, please (mixing water and electricity is never a good idea). But there are other benefits too: because clothes hang while drying, creasing is minimal – which means less ironing (always a win in my book). They're also gentle enough for delicates, and they use far less energy than a tumble dryer, which is especially important during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Best of all, they operate quietly. Most drying pods – including the Dry:Soon – can handle between five and 14 items at a time, and produce about 50 to 60 decibels of noise – roughly the same as your average fridge. Quiet, efficient, and kinder to your clothes and energy bills – what’s not to love?

So, here’s my verdict on the Lakeland Dry:Soon heated clothes airer – does it live up to the hype, and will it impress?

How I tested

I put the airer to the ultimate test with a laundry basket full of wet washing ( Tamara Hinson )

I dried a range of clothing – from freshly washed jumpers that couldn’t be tumble dried to the sodden jacket we’d been wearing when caught in an unexpected downpour – using the various settings. During my test, I considered the following criteria:

I tested this airer’s 10kg capacity by drying a range of clothing – from freshly washed jumpers that couldn’t be tumble dried to the sodden jacket we’d been wearing when caught in an unexpected downpour – using the various settings. After the test, I took note of which clothing items the airer dried well and if my ironing list was lightened. Timer function: I tried out the timer function, first setting it for two hours, to see how dry the items were after that time. The next time I used the airer, I tried the four hour timer and compared the difference.

I tried out the timer function, first setting it for two hours, to see how dry the items were after that time. The next time I used the airer, I tried the four hour timer and compared the difference. Portability and noise: Heated pods can be cumbersome, so I looked out for how easy this one was to put up and store, while paying attention to the noise level as it worked.

Heated pods can be cumbersome, so I looked out for how easy this one was to put up and store, while paying attention to the noise level as it worked. Price: I considered whether the price was worth it and would save me money over long term use, weighing cost up with performance and overall usability.

