Autumn is fast approaching, and if you’ve rushed outside to save your laundry from the rain over these past few weeks, you may be considering whether a heated clothes airer could be worth the investment.

Though far cheaper than a tumble dryer, one of the best heated clothes airers can still set you back at least £50. Fortunately, with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days returning on 7 and 8 October, there’ll be an opportunity to snag household appliances like air fryers, vacuum cleaners and, with any luck, heated clothes airers at a fraction of the price.

When on the lookout for Amazon deals, you’ll want to make sure that the discounts you’re seeing are really as good as they seem. The red percentage you see next to the price may seem like a good indication, but this doesn’t necessarily show what Amazon – or other retailers – usually sell the item for.

For this reason, it’s always worth shopping around and using price tracking websites, such as camelcamelcamel, to ensure you’re getting the best deal possible. We’ll also be bringing you the best deals on heated clothes airers right here, as well as the best Prime Day deals across a range of products, including Apple tech, beauty, air fryers and more. It’s worth bookmarking this page and checking back when the deals land at midnight on 7 October.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a sale event for Prime members that’s usually held twice a year: once in the summer and again in October. The later sale, known as Prime Big Deal Days, is a great opportunity to get started on Christmas shopping, with deals across top brands from Apple to Dyson, as well as deals on Amazon’s own bestselling tech like Kindle ereaders and Echo dot smart speakers.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day sale?

You can shop offers in the Prime Big Deal Days sale from midnight on Tuesday 7 October to 11.59pm on Wednesday 9 October. You’ll have two days to shop the best deals on heated clothes airers, and we’ll be bringing you all the top offers here.

Do you need to be a Prime member?

Keep in mind that you do need to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day discounts. If you haven’t had one already, consider signing up for a free 30-day trial when the sale drops. This will give you full access to all Prime member benefits. Plus, you can cancel any time during your trial to avoid being charged when it expires.

If this isn’t an option, a Prime membership will cost you £8.99 a month or £95 if you pay annually. Young adults (18-22 years old) can get a six-month free trial, after which the membership will revert to £4.49 a month. Perks include unlimited one-day delivery, access to Prime Video and the chance to shop Prime-exclusive deals.

Why you can trust us to find the best Prime Day deals

As The Independent’s consumer writer, my main priority is saving you money, so I always investigate whether a deal is as good as it seems before letting you know about it. I work with our team of experts to track the prices of the top products year-round. We have covered Amazon Prime Day and other major sales events for years, so we can tell you exactly which offers are worth snapping up.

On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our respective fields. From beauty to tech and home appliances, such as heated clothes airers, we’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing products. In our Amazon Prime Day guides, we only highlight deals on these tried-and-tested products or that come from brands we trust.

Best early Prime Day heated clothes airer deals

See our pick of the best deals to expect for Amazon Prime Day next month