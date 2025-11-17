The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best upright vacuum cleaners, expert-tested for tackling large areas
I took these vacuum cleaners for a test drive around my home’s rugs, carpets and hard floors
- 1Shark stratos anti hair wrapRead review£1702Vax mach air energiseRead review£69
- 3Sebo automatic X7Read review£3994Hoover HL5 petsRead review£169
- 5GTech AirRam platinumRead review£2926GTech AirRam 3 plusRead review£419
- 78Daewoo tornado F2 upright vacuumRead review£80
- 9Dyson ball animalRead review£37910Karcher CV 30/1 upright carpet dry vacuumRead review£480
Modern vacuuming doesn’t just mean cordless or robot vacuums – uprights are still going strong, and for good reason. With sturdy builds, large dustbins, and powerful motors, the best upright vacuums make quick work of carpets, rugs, and hard floors alike. Unlike smaller sticks or handhelds, an upright can handle heavy-duty cleaning without constant emptying or charging, making it a reliable home appliance that you can forget about when you’re not vacuuming.
I’ve tested almost every type of vacuum you can think of – robot vacuums that buzz around using AI sensors and navigational mapping, sleek cylinder vacs that glide under furniture, powerful cordless sticks with laser detection for dust and fine debris, and even wet/dry vacs that can be used inside and outside.
Each group has its strengths: robots are effortless, cylinders are flexible, cordless vacs are fast and fuss-free, wet/dry vacs are the workhorses. But there’s a strong case to be made for the humble upright. They combine raw suction power with large capacity, stable handling, and often built-in tools that let you tackle carpets, stairs, and hard floors all in one go – things cordless or automated models sometimes struggle with.
That’s why I’ve put together this expert-tested guide to the best upright vacuums in 2025. After weeks of testing and years of experience, I’ve filtered out the underperformers and focused on the machines that truly deliver.
Some models stand out for specific reasons, whether it’s lift-away portability, deep carpet cleaning, or extra-large dustbins. After testing over a dozen of them, my personal favourite has turned out to be the Shark stratos anti hair wrap upright (£359.99, Amazon.co.uk). It’s easy to use, versatile, and a joy to push around, making it the one I keep coming back to. But there are plenty more here for every type of home and cleaning style.
The best upright vacuum cleaners for 2025 are:
- Best overall: Shark stratos anti hair wrap: £169.99, Currys.co.uk
- Best budget buy: Vax mach air energise: £69, AO.com
- Best lightweight cordless: GTech airram platinum: £279.99, Diy.com
- Best for heavy-duty cleaning: Karcher CV 30/1: £479.95, Amazon.co.uk
How I tested
I personally used more than a dozen upright vacuum cleaners in my own home, which is a mix of hard floors, rugs, and medium-pile carpet – basically the kind of surfaces most of us have to tackle every day. I also have a golden retriever shedding seasonally like clockwork, and a long-haired cat who leaves fur in all the awkward corners, so I got a good idea of how each vacuum handles real-life pet hair disasters. I paid attention to how easy each machine was to push, manoeuvre, and store, and whether the design made everyday cleaning a bit less of a faff. I’ve gone into more detail on how I tested these vacuums at the end of this article.
1Shark stratos anti hair wrap
- Best: Upright vacuum overall
- Bin capacity: 1.1l bagless canister
- Floor mode adjustment: Switchable hard floor and carpet modes
- Accessories: Crevice tool, dusting brush (more available separately)
- Cord length: 8m
- Hose length: 3m
- Weight: 6kg
- Bagless: Yes
- Adjustable suction: Yes – max and min modes
- Lift-away feature: Yes
- Why we love it
- Excellent suction, especially on hard floors
- Lift-away unit makes stairs and cars easy
- Edge-to-edge cleaning with bright LED headlights
- Take note
- Small 1.1l bin fills quickly
- Struggles on deep-pile rugs
- Just one attachment
The Shark Stratos is one of the easiest uprights to get going straight out of the box. Assembly took less than five minutes, and the slimline design, finished in metallic purple and orange, looks modern and neat enough to leave on display. At 6kg, it’s also lighter than many uprights, making it less of a strain to move from room to room.
In my tests, the Shark really excelled on hard floors. Suction was powerful enough to lift flour and oats in a single sweep, while everyday dust and pet hair disappeared without fuss. Edge-to-edge cleaning was excellent, and the bright LED headlights made it easy to spot fine debris that might otherwise be missed. On low-pile carpets, it performed well too, though it did struggle on my deep-pile rug, where the brush roll tended to stall.
One of the Shark’s biggest selling points is its lift-away feature. With a quick-release button, the main unit detaches from the floorhead, so you can carry it up stairs, into cars, or lift it up high for cobwebs and dusting. This portability sets it apart from some of the heavier uprights in this guide, making it a versatile option if you want the capability of a cordless without sacrificing suction.
The main compromise here is the 1.1L dust canister. It fills quickly, especially in larger households, and the transparent bin shows every speck of dust – great for knowing when to empty, but less appealing if you like a vacuum that looks pristine. Attachments are basic too, with just a crevice tool provided, although other models carry a multi-surface tool, and you can buy extra compatible accessories from Shark direct.
2Vax mach air energise
- Best: Budget upright vacuum cleaner
- Bin capacity: 1.5l
- Floor mode adjustment: Low-pile carpet and hard floor / deep-pile carpet switch
- Accessories: 2-in-1 crevice and dusting brush, pet fluff tool
- Cord length: 7m
- Hose length: 1.3m
- Weight: 4.9kg
- Bagless: Yes
- Adjustable suction: No
- Lift-away feature: No
- Why we love it
- Brilliant suction on hard floors and carpets
- Very lightweight and easy to carry
- Reclines flat to reach under furniture
- Take note
- Short hose makes stairs difficult
- Limited accessories
The Vax mach air energise was the quickest upright to get going in my testing. Assembly took me less than five minutes – I just clipped the handle into place and slotted the provided accessories onto the body. At 4.9kg, it felt featherlight compared with many of the upright vacs in this guide, and I could carry it up my stairs in one hand without breaking a sweat. That portability does come with compromises, though, as some of the plastic fittings feel flimsier than more premium uprights.
On hard floors, the Vax surprised me. It picked up every bit of flour I scattered in a single pass, leaving the floor spotless. On my medium-pile carpet, it sucked up all the lentils I’d dropped, again without needing to go back over. The head reclines far enough that you can get under most furniture, which isn’t always a given with bulky uprights. Switching between floor modes using the sliding panel on the floor tool is straightforward, if a little stiff the first few times.
Where the Vax falls short is in its extras. The 2-in-1 crevice and dusting tool is fine for edges and skirting boards, and the small pet “fluff” attachment does lift fur, but the short 1.3m hose makes tackling stairs almost impossible without dragging the whole machine with you. Emptying the 1.5L bin is also messier than I’d like; if you’re not careful, dust can escape as you tip it out.
Despite these niggles, you can’t ignore how well the Vax mach air cleans for its price. At around £70, it’s far cheaper than anything else I tested, yet its suction was easily on par with the more expensive models. For me, it’s the best option if you want a no-fuss upright that really delivers on everyday cleaning power without spending much.
3Sebo automatic X7
- Best: Upright vacuum for large carpeted homes
- Bin/bag capacity: 5.0l ultra bag
- Floor mode adjustment: Computer-controlled automatic height adjustment
- Accessories: Stair & upholstery motorised turbo brush, crevice tool, upholstery brush, dusting brush
- Cord length: 10m
- Weight: 7.4kg
- Bagless: No
- Adjustable suction: Yes
- Lift-away feature: No
- Why we love it
- Huge 5l bag capacity for fewer empties
- Automatic floor height adjustment with performance boost
- Long 10m cord and extra-stretchy hose
- Take note
- Heaviest vacuum we tested, at 7.4kg
- Assembly takes a little time at first
- Ongoing cost for bag replacements
Sebo has a loyal following among vacuum enthusiasts, and the X7 pet shows you why. It takes around 10-15 minutes to assemble, but once put together, this upright feels reassuringly solid and almost professional grade. The glossy black finish with silver detailing is understated, and the integrated hose, wand and onboard tools are practical touches.
When it came to testing, the Sebo excelled at deep carpet cleaning. The 890W motor, combined with computerised height adjustment and a performance boost button, effortlessly lifted embedded dirt and stubborn pet hair from carpets. On hard floors, it transitioned smoothly without needing to fiddle with settings manually. The extension hose stretched easily to the top of my stairs, and the narrow but powerful motorised brush head made it easy to work around awkward risers and treads.
The generous 5L ultra bag swallowed far more debris before needing to be emptied than any other vacuum I tested, and the hygienic bag system and S-Class filtration made it feel noticeably cleaner to use than bagless competitors, with no dustbin cleaning required. If you’ve got plenty of carpet, pets, and a lot of floor to cover, great suction, fewer empties and cleaner air quality make all the difference.
The trade-off is weight. At 7.4kg, the Sebo feels hefty to carry upstairs, and it’s more cumbersome than cordless vacs or uprights with a lift-away function. If you have a modest home or limited storage, it might feel like overkill.
4Hoover HL5 pets
- Best: Upright vacuum for family homes with pets
- Bin capacity: 2.5l bagless canister
- Floor mode adjustment: Hard floor and carpet modes
- Accessories included: Mini turbo pet brush, crevice tool
- Cord length: 8m
- Hose length: 2m
- Weight: 5.8kg
- Bagless: Yes
- Adjustable suction: Yes – including max mode
- Lift-away feature: Yes
- Why we love it
- 2.5l bin is larger than many bagless uprights
- Lift-away function makes stairs and cars easy
- Strong suction with smooth floor transitions
- Take note
- Pet tool needs improvement
- No dusting brush included
The Hoover HL5 has a sleek, modern look, with dark green and yellow accents, and the classic Hoover branding giving it a reassuringly high-tech feel. Assembly was straightforward, and I liked how accessible the in-built filter is for quick cleaning. The 2.5L dust canister is generous for a bagless upright, and the push-and-lift feature lets you transform the vacuum into a portable cleaner for stairs, cars, or high-up jobs like curtains and mattresses.
In my tests, the HL5 held its own against pricier rivals. Suction was strong enough to lift oats from carpet and flour from hard floors in a single pass, a standout performance for this price point. On carpets, it transitioned smoothly between short pile and deeper pile without clogging or stalling, although max suction mode made it a bit harder to push. The supplied mini turbo pet tool worked reasonably well on hair, though it needed a few passes to completely clear stubborn clumps.
At 5.8kg, the HL5 is lighter than many uprights, and the lift-off canister makes it far easier to tackle stairs compared with bulkier machines. The accessory set is more limited than some - there’s no dusting brush included, for instance – but the essentials are there. For under half the price of some competitors, the HL5 is an impressive all-rounder that balances performance with portability.
5GTech AirRam platinum
- Best: Lightweight cordless upright vacuum cleaner
- Bin/bag capacity: 0.8l
- Floor mode adjustment: Single mode (push + pull cleaning, AirLOC assist)
- Accessories: None (unless bought as part of the Platinum bundle, which adds handheld vac + tools)
- Cord length: None (cordless)
- Weight: 3.3 kg
- Bagless: Yes
- Adjustable suction: No
- Lift-away feature: No
- Power / runtime: Up to 1 hour
- Why we love it
- Incredibly light and easy to store
- Almost effortless to push
- Long runtime (up to 1 hour)
- Take note
- Small 0.8l bin fills quickly
- No accessories unless you buy the Platinum system
- Premium cost
At just 3.3kg, the GTech airram platinum is by far the lightest upright I’ve tested in this guide. I could zip it up the stairs with one hand, and because the handle slots down, it slots neatly into a cupboard without hogging space. You can even remove the battery to charge it separately, which is a nice touch if you prefer to store the unit out of sight.
Thanks to GTech’s forward inertia drive, which gently propels it forward as you push, combined with the swivel steering, the airram platinum glides around furniture with barely any effort. The ultra-low profile means it gets further under low furniture than anything else I tried, too.
During my tests, it picked up lentils from carpet and muesli from hard floors in a single pass, and the LED headlights help spot hidden dust and debris in darker spaces. There’s also a scented cartridge built in, which leaves a fresh smell as you vacuum.
Emptying the (admittedly tiny) 0.8L bin is quick and mess-free, and there’s a built-in comb to keep the brush bar clear of hair. Battery life is impressive too, lasting up to an hour on a three-hour charge – more than enough to do the whole house in one go.
Of course, being so compact means there are trade-offs. You don’t get any accessories unless you buy the full platinum system with the handheld vac. That means it’s not as versatile as models like the Shark or Hoover HL5 if you want to clean curtains or tight corners, unless you want to spend a lot more cash.
6GTech AirRam 3 plus
- Best: Innovative upright vacuum cleaner
- Bin/bag capacity: 0.8l
- Floor mode adjustment: No
- Accessories: None
- Cord length: None (cordless)
- Weight: 3.8 kg
- Bagless: Yes
- Adjustable suction: No
- Lift-away feature: No
- Power / runtime: Up to 30 mins
- Why we love it
- Strong suction on carpets and hard floors
- Voice assist and automatic filter cleaning
- Lightweight (3.8 kg) with fold-flat reach
- Take note
- Small bin (0.8 l)
- No attachments included
The GTech airram 3 plus looks and feels more premium than most uprights, with its glossy white finish, matte steel accents and leather detailing. It clicks together in seconds and slots neatly onto its charging panel (the removable battery can’t be charged separately).
At 3.8kg, it’s very light. It reclines almost flat, sliding under sofas and low furniture, while LED headlights highlight debris you’d otherwise miss. The voice-assist feature gives you updates on battery life and filter cleaning – a handy touch while cleaning.
Suction is, as you’d expect from GTech, excellent: it lifts fluff from carpet and clears flour and oats from hard floors in a single pass. The edge brushes help guide debris toward the suction path, making cleaning dusty corners super easy. The automatic filter-cleaning feature means it self-cleans between uses, so you don’t have to do it manually.
The 0.8L bin is tiny, so you’ll have to empty often, but it’s a breeze to do – a single lever ejects everything cleanly. The voice updates and self-cleaning filter add polish. If you have a big budget and you want a cordless upright that combines smart touches with strong performance, this is a stylish and compelling option.
7Hoover HL4 pet
- Best: Lightweight upright vacuum cleaner for lift-away cleaning
- Weight: 5kg
- Bin capacity: 2.5l
- Cord length: 7.6m
- Hose length: 1.5m
- Lift-off portability: Yes
- Headlights: Yes
- Bag/bagless: Bagless
- Accessories: Pet tool, 2-in-1 crevice/dusting tool
- Why we love it
- Lightweight so easy to push and carry
- Lift-away mode lets you clean stairs, upholstery, etc
- Decent 2.5 l dustbin for its class
- Take note
- Limited accessories
- Pet tool not great for stairs
At just 5kg, the Hoover HL4 pet is one of the lightest uprights with the largest capacity (2.5L) I tested – and you feel it the moment you start pushing it around. Despite its slim build, it packs a decent punch when it comes to suction. In my tests, it lifted oats and lentils from hard floors and carpets in a single pass, even on medium power. It also picked up pet hair effortlessly. You can switch between carpet and hard floor modes with a simple button, and you can dial up suction from minimum through to maximum with a switch on the handle.
Lift-away mode transforms the HL4 from a floor vacuum into a more portable cleaner for stairs and upholstery. It’s easy to detach, although the supplied pet tool – with rotating bristles – felt a little awkward for stairs, so you may want a separate handheld if that’s a priority. Still, on pet hair, it performs admirably, pulling fluff and dander out of cushions and carpets without clogging.
At 2.5L, the dustbin capacity is generous for such a lightweight machine, and it empties with minimal fuss. Accessories are limited: you only get a crevice tool alongside the pet tool, so it’s not as kitted out as pricier models. A small gripe is the lack of a dedicated dusting brush, which would have made it more versatile.
On the plus side, it has headlights to spot hidden dust, and the 7.6m cord plus 1.5m hose give it decent reach. It’s bagless, easy to manoeuvre, and one of the best-value uprights I tested. It’s not the most premium-looking vacuum, but if you want lightweight portability, lift-off cleaning, and reliable suction on both carpets and hard floors, the HL4 pet is a great buy.
8Daewoo tornado F2 upright vacuum
- Best: Upright vacuum cleaner for large homes on a budget
- Weight: 4kg
- Bin capacity: 4l
- Cord length: 7m
- Hose length: 1.8m
- Lift-off portability: No
- Bag / bagless: Bagless
- Accessories: Turbo pet hair tool, crevice, brush, upholstery tool
- Why we love it
- Lightweight and very manoeuvrable
- Huge 4l dustbin means fewer trips to empty
- Generous accessory set for this price
- Take note
- No lift-off mode for stairs or cars
- Build feels more basic than premium models
The Daewoo tornado F2 is a brightly coloured upright that really stands out, with its neon green accents and wide floor head. At just 4kg, it feels light and manoeuvrable, and despite the budget price, it packs in a fair few useful features.
The generous 4L dustbin is only second to the Sebo’s 5L, so you won’t need to empty it often. It switches between hard floors, low-pile and long-pile carpets with a simple dial at the front of the unit. The cyclonic suction is impressive, picking up flour on a hard floor in a single pass. Pet hair isn’t a problem either – the turbo tool lifts fluff from sofas and cushions with ease, and the suction is strong enough to reach most of my stairs with the 1.8 m hose.
It also comes with one of the best accessory sets I’ve seen at this price, including a crevice tool, upholstery brush, dusting brush and a 2-in-1 turbo pet and stair tool. I also like the onboard storage, so you don’t end up losing attachments in a drawer.
It’s not as refined as pricier uprights – there’s no lift-off portability and the pet/stair brush isn’t motorised, so it can stall if you press too hard. But for less than £100, this feels like great value.
9Dyson ball animal
- Best: Upright vacuum cleaner for powerful suction on hard floors
- Weight: 7.4 kg
- Bin capacity: 1.8l
- Cord length: 10m
- Hose length: 4m
- Lift-off portability: No
- Bag/bagless: Bagless
- Accessories: Flat out cleaner head, Combi tool, Stair tool, Tangle-free turbine tool, soft dusting brush
- Why we love it
- Outstanding suction on hard floors
- Great edge-to-edge cleaning
- Excellent range of accessories
- Take note
- Heavy to push on deep pile carpets
- Ball design limits access under furniture
- No headlights despite being a premium model
The ball animal has that familiar sleek Dyson design and a reassuring sense of quality. It’s a little on the heavier side at over 6kg, but you can tell it’s built to last.
During testing, the suction power was excellent. On hard floors it picked up flour in a single pass and delivered flawless edge-to-edge cleaning. Lentils on a medium-pile carpet were mostly gone in one sweep too, although the low floorhead sometimes pushed a few forward, so I needed to go back and forth a little more.
It’s less at home on deep pile rugs – I really had to put some welly into pushing it along. And while the Ball design helps it glide smoothly on hard floors, it also makes it tricky to get under low furniture, which feels slightly counterintuitive.
That said, there’s a lot to love. The onboard storage is brilliant, with secure clips for all but one of the accessories included (flat out cleaner head, combi tool, stair tool, tangle-free turbine tool, soft dusting brush) – and the cleaning performance is top-tier. It’s not the cheapest vacuum here, but for its quality build, excellent suction, and strong all-round results, it feels like a smart, long-term investment.
10Karcher CV 30/1 upright carpet dry vacuum
- Best: Upright vacuum cleaner for heavy-duty cleaning
- Weight: 8.4kg
- Bin capacity: 5.5l collection bag
- Cord length: 12 m
- Hose length: 1.5 m
- Lift-off portability: No
- Bag / bagless: Bagged
- Accessories: Floor/upholstery tool, crevice tool (onboard storage)
- Why we love it
- Extremely robust and built to last
- Excellent suction for medium pile carpets
- Clever onboard storage for attachments
- Take note
- Hard to manoeuvre on deep pile rugs
- Basic accessories — no dusting brush
- Not ideal for domestic settings
The Karcher CV 30/1 is a proper professional upright – it looks and feels like a piece of kit you’d find in a workshop, garage or office rather than a home. The familiar black, yellow and grey design screams durability, and it really does feel built to last. The cord length is the longest I tested, at a whopping 12m, so you have plenty of flexibility of movement around large spaces.
Assembly is fairly straightforward, but the instructions aren’t the clearest, so I had to double-check a few steps. Once it’s together, operation is simple: a dial on the front lets you adjust for low pile or deep pile carpets, with multiple suction levels. The suction itself is impressive – it picks up lentils from medium pile carpet with ease, though fine flour on textured hard floors was a bit trickier.
It’s definitely a bit of a heavy beast, so moving it across deep pile rugs takes some effort. The included attachments are basic but cleverly stored in the back: a small floor/upholstery tool and a crevice tool. The hose suction is excellent, but I would have liked a dusting brush for added versatility. Overall, it’s excellent for commercial spaces, gyms, or workshops, but it feels a bit overkill for a typical home.
Your questions on upright vacuum cleaners answered
What is the best upright vacuum cleaner?
After weeks of testing, the Shark stratos anti hair wrap upright came out on top. It’s powerful, easy to manoeuvre, and tackles pet hair without clogging – even with my golden retriever and long-haired cat. The lift-away design makes cleaning stairs and the car simple, and LED headlights plus strong edge suction seal the deal. It’s the best all-rounder for most homes. If you’ve got more to spend, the Sebo automatic X7 pet is a powerhouse. It’s heavy but incredibly strong, pulling up deep-down dirt and pet hair with ease. The huge 5L bag and automatic floor-height adjustment make it ideal for larger, carpeted homes with pets. For great performance on a budget, the Vax mach air energise impressed me most. It’s light, easy to use, and powerful enough to clean carpets and hard floors in a single pass. No frills, just reliable suction at a brilliant price.
What’s the difference between an upright and a cylinder vacuum?
Uprights are what most people picture when they think “classic vacuum” – the all-in-one machines you push along the floor. They usually have bigger motors and larger dust capacity, which means fewer trips to empty them and better performance on carpets, rugs, and pet hair. Cylinders, on the other hand, are made up of a separate canister with a hose and wand. They’re lighter, easier to manoeuvre under furniture, and great for reaching awkward corners, but they sometimes struggle with deep carpets or heavy debris. In my testing, uprights like the Sebo X7 and Shark stratos proved how powerful and versatile they can be, especially in homes with a mix of carpets and hard floors. Cylinders have their place, but if you want raw suction and a one-stop cleaning machine, there’s a strong case for sticking with a good upright.
How heavy are uprights, and are they easy to carry upstairs?
Weight can vary a lot depending on the model and features. Some uprights, like the Sebo X7, are over 7kg and feel very solid – great for a professional-style clean, but a bit of a workout if you’re hauling them up stairs regularly. Lighter models, such as the GTech airram platinum, weigh just 3kg or so and are a dream to push and carry. Lift-away or detachable units make a huge difference for portability, letting you clean stairs, cars, or high-up shelves without dragging the full machine around. During testing, I found that many of the heavier uprights felt manageable if they had a smooth swivel head and well-balanced design, such as the Dyson ball animal, but if you’ve got a lot of stairs, it’s worth thinking about reducing weight or choosing a model where you can lift away part of the unit and lighten your load.
How often do I need to empty the bin or change the bag?
This really depends on capacity and your home’s dirt load. Bagged uprights like the Sebo X7 can hold up to 5L, so you might only need to replace the bag every few weeks, even with pets. Bagless models, like the GTech airram 3 plus or Shark stratos, have smaller bins, often 0.8 to 1.5L, so you’ll be emptying them more frequently, especially if you’ve got pets or small children. I always recommend checking the bin after every major clean and giving the filter a quick tap-out to keep airflow and suction at their best. Many models have easy-release dustbins or self-cleaning filters, which is a real time-saver.
Do uprights need a lot of maintenance?
Uprights are generally low-maintenance, but there are a few things to stay on top of. You’ll need to empty the bin or replace bags regularly, clean or wash filters, and occasionally untangle hair from the brush roll – especially if you have pets. I’ve found models like the GTech airram 3 plus, with automatic filter-cleaning, really cut down the fuss, while bagged machines like the Sebo X7 are almost maintenance-free aside from swapping out the bag. Checking hoses and attachments for blockages and giving the brushes a quick once over for hair tangles every few weeks keeps performance at its best and extends the life of your vacuum.
How I selected the best vacuum cleaners
Some vacuums felt like proper professional-grade machines, while others were lighter and more budget-friendly but still surprisingly capable. After spending hours testing them all at home (and picking up more fur than I care to admit), I figured out which uprights deliver the best mix of power, versatility, and everyday practicality using the following criteria:
- Performance: I scattered everyday messes like flour, oats, lentils, and, of course, dog and cat hair across carpets and hard floors.
- Features: I tried out adjustable settings, lift-away units, and motorised brushes on stairs, upholstery, and tight corners to see what really made a difference.
- Emptying and maintenance: Dustbin or bag capacity, ease of emptying, and filter hygiene were also part of the checklist, because no one wants a cloud of dust just when you’ve finished vacuuming.
- Convenience: I also looked at usability and extras: assembly time, cord length, weight and portability, LED lights, and onboard tool storage.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
IndyBest is The Independent’s product review section. All of the products featured in IndyBest guides have been tried and tested in the same real-life environments you’ll be using them.
Joanne Lewsley is a journalist with a particular expertise in testing vacuum cleaners, having reviewed dozens of cordless, wet/dry, car, cylinder, and robot vacuums over the past five years. She has also spoken to countless experts on the technology behind various types of vacuum cleaners. Not every upright vacuum Joanne tested made the grade – those featured in this guide are the only ones that impressed.
Looking to improve the air quality in your home? Try one of the best air purifiers