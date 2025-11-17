Best upright vacuum cleaners, expert-tested for tackling large areas

Your questions on upright vacuum cleaners answered

What is the best upright vacuum cleaner?

After weeks of testing, the Shark stratos anti hair wrap upright came out on top. It’s powerful, easy to manoeuvre, and tackles pet hair without clogging – even with my golden retriever and long-haired cat. The lift-away design makes cleaning stairs and the car simple, and LED headlights plus strong edge suction seal the deal. It’s the best all-rounder for most homes. If you’ve got more to spend, the Sebo automatic X7 pet is a powerhouse. It’s heavy but incredibly strong, pulling up deep-down dirt and pet hair with ease. The huge 5L bag and automatic floor-height adjustment make it ideal for larger, carpeted homes with pets. For great performance on a budget, the Vax mach air energise impressed me most. It’s light, easy to use, and powerful enough to clean carpets and hard floors in a single pass. No frills, just reliable suction at a brilliant price.

What’s the difference between an upright and a cylinder vacuum?

Uprights are what most people picture when they think “classic vacuum” – the all-in-one machines you push along the floor. They usually have bigger motors and larger dust capacity, which means fewer trips to empty them and better performance on carpets, rugs, and pet hair. Cylinders, on the other hand, are made up of a separate canister with a hose and wand. They’re lighter, easier to manoeuvre under furniture, and great for reaching awkward corners, but they sometimes struggle with deep carpets or heavy debris. In my testing, uprights like the Sebo X7 and Shark stratos proved how powerful and versatile they can be, especially in homes with a mix of carpets and hard floors. Cylinders have their place, but if you want raw suction and a one-stop cleaning machine, there’s a strong case for sticking with a good upright.

How heavy are uprights, and are they easy to carry upstairs?

Weight can vary a lot depending on the model and features. Some uprights, like the Sebo X7, are over 7kg and feel very solid – great for a professional-style clean, but a bit of a workout if you’re hauling them up stairs regularly. Lighter models, such as the GTech airram platinum, weigh just 3kg or so and are a dream to push and carry. Lift-away or detachable units make a huge difference for portability, letting you clean stairs, cars, or high-up shelves without dragging the full machine around. During testing, I found that many of the heavier uprights felt manageable if they had a smooth swivel head and well-balanced design, such as the Dyson ball animal, but if you’ve got a lot of stairs, it’s worth thinking about reducing weight or choosing a model where you can lift away part of the unit and lighten your load.

How often do I need to empty the bin or change the bag?

This really depends on capacity and your home’s dirt load. Bagged uprights like the Sebo X7 can hold up to 5L, so you might only need to replace the bag every few weeks, even with pets. Bagless models, like the GTech airram 3 plus or Shark stratos, have smaller bins, often 0.8 to 1.5L, so you’ll be emptying them more frequently, especially if you’ve got pets or small children. I always recommend checking the bin after every major clean and giving the filter a quick tap-out to keep airflow and suction at their best. Many models have easy-release dustbins or self-cleaning filters, which is a real time-saver.

Do uprights need a lot of maintenance?

Uprights are generally low-maintenance, but there are a few things to stay on top of. You’ll need to empty the bin or replace bags regularly, clean or wash filters, and occasionally untangle hair from the brush roll – especially if you have pets. I’ve found models like the GTech airram 3 plus, with automatic filter-cleaning, really cut down the fuss, while bagged machines like the Sebo X7 are almost maintenance-free aside from swapping out the bag. Checking hoses and attachments for blockages and giving the brushes a quick once over for hair tangles every few weeks keeps performance at its best and extends the life of your vacuum.

How I selected the best vacuum cleaners

Some vacuums felt like proper professional-grade machines, while others were lighter and more budget-friendly but still surprisingly capable. After spending hours testing them all at home (and picking up more fur than I care to admit), I figured out which uprights deliver the best mix of power, versatility, and everyday practicality using the following criteria:

Dustbin or bag capacity, ease of emptying, and filter hygiene were also part of the checklist, because no one wants a cloud of dust just when you’ve finished vacuuming. Convenience: I also looked at usability and extras: assembly time, cord length, weight and portability, LED lights, and onboard tool storage.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

IndyBest is The Independent’s product review section. All of the products featured in IndyBest guides have been tried and tested in the same real-life environments you’ll be using them.

Joanne Lewsley is a journalist with a particular expertise in testing vacuum cleaners, having reviewed dozens of cordless, wet/dry, car, cylinder, and robot vacuums over the past five years. She has also spoken to countless experts on the technology behind various types of vacuum cleaners. Not every upright vacuum Joanne tested made the grade – those featured in this guide are the only ones that impressed.

