Tired of counting sheep? Try our snooze-inducing edit of the best products to help you hit your sleep goals
If the clocks going back has thrown off your sleep, you’re not alone. Millions of people struggle with poor sleep at this time of year due to changes in circadian rythm and less sunlight affecting our mood throughout the day. More than 54 per cent of Britons attest to being unhappy with their sleep quality, and half don’t know how to improve it, according to research by Cint UK.
A poor night’s sleep can be down to many factors – stressful thoughts, weather changes, hormonal fluctuations or too much light or noise can all disturb our slumber.
According to Stephanie Romiszewski, a sleep physiologist and founder of the Sleepyhead clinic, “Sleep naturally goes through variations with the seasons, weeks and months. It’s impossible to control it all, but we can stick to influential behaviours and then let go of our need for it to be exactly the same each night – that’s impossible.”
A lack of quality sleep can impact our long-term health and with busy schedules, we often forget about the importance of sleep as a vital health marker. Too many of us aren’t getting enough hours of undisturbed sleep, or enough deep sleep – the kind that repairs our bodies and brains while we rest and sets us up for the day ahead.
“A few nights of cutting sleep short or experiencing reduced sleep quality increases our risk of poor focus, memory recall and decreased motivation,” says sleep physiologist Dr Guy Meadows. “It affects our mood, increasing levels of stress, anxiety and depression and the immune system is also compromised. In the long term, a lack of sleep can increase the risk of developing diabetes, obesity and heart disease.”
Regularly getting a good night’s rest is key to cellular repair, mood regulation and energy levels. Sleep aids can help with this but pairing them with healthy habits can make a world of difference too.
For better sleep at night and more energy during the day, Romiszewski, who hosts the BBC Maestro Sleep Better course, recommends being more consistent with your wake times. “Worry less about bedtimes. The pressure you need to feel sleepy starts from when you wake up, and bedtime has nothing to do with it. Eventually, you will feel predictably sleepy at the same time each evening [if you wake at the same time].” she says.
Lifestyle changes such as avoiding caffeine and managing screen time before bed are commonly recommended methods for tackling insomnia and broken or poor-quality sleep. Romiszewski also suggests more movement during the day. “We tend to move less when the weather or season isn’t as conducive, like the bright light and warmth of summer. This is your reminder that, come rain or shine, light or dark, moving your body and increasing your heart rate every day, even for just 20 minutes, will reduce fatigue from a bad night and significantly boost your mood. We have far more control over how we feel, even if sleep didn’t go well, than we often give ourselves credit for,” she explains.
Temperature also matters. Whether too hot or too cold, the temperature of the room you sleep in can affect the quality of your rest you rest and how well your body can recover. “Temperature does play a part in sleep,” explains Romiszewski. “But you also need to be comfortable and not force yourself to sleep in a particular temperature just because you’ve been told it’s good for sleep. If you’re too cold and struggling in bed, it’s time to regulate the room temperature or change your duvet tog. If you’re too hot, it may be time to turn down the radiators in the bedroom when you’re warming the rest of the house. This is very personal to you.”
If you’ve tried these approaches but could still use some extra support, there are a host of sleep aids that may help you on your way to a better night’s slumber. Try these tested and editor-approved sleep aids for a better night’s rest. From accessories to supplements, we’ve got you covered.
We’ve tested various sleep aids designed to induce drowsiness and relaxation, improve our overall sleep environment and help us stay snoozing through the night. Our favourites allowed us to get into a relaxing bedtime routine, helped us fall asleep faster and stay in peaceful slumber for longer. We also tracked hours of sleep, sleep quality and time spent in the various phases of sleep – from light and deep to REM – using the sleep tracking functions on our fitness trackers. Along with this we looked at tools for recovery and moost boosting effects during the day. Read on for the products our team found most effective and which were voted the best by our editors.
This is a magnesium supplement but not as you know it and if you struggle to fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up feeling rested, it may just become your hero product.
Made with three forms of high absorption Magnesium this powder offers 402mg of total magnesium per daily serve. The raspberry lemonade-flavoured powder is ideally added to water before bed, or you can add it to a herbal tea or make your own “sleepy girl mocktail” with it.
The high-strength blend helps to regulate your circadian rhythm by interacting with neurotransmitters, decreasing cortisol levels and increasing melatonin – the sleep hormone. Magnesium is an essential mineral that helps with muscle function and repair so taking it before bed can also help to promote a better night’s sleep by relaxing your muscles and relieving pain.
Magnesium also contributes to electrolyte balance and bone health so as well as promoting a quicker and deeper sleep it’ll help you to wake up feeling hydrated, rested and with fewer aches and pains.
This CBD-infused bath soak can be used to elevate your evening relaxation and prepare you for a restful sleep. Derived from the hemp plant, CBD, or cannabidiol, is full of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and has been shown to calm the nervous system.
Finely milled Epsom and Himalayan salts are blended with calming lavender and juniper berry oils along with organically-grown, broad-spectrum CBD brimming with naturally occurring compounds from the plant – like cannabinoids, flavonoids and sleep-inducing terpenes.
The salts smell incredible, and they are so potent that just a handful is needed to turn your tub into a therapeutic, sleep-enhancing haven. After a 15-minute soak, muscles felt relaxed, and the mind was pleasantly drowsy, which resulted in a solid night’s sleep.
This sunrise/sunset lamp uses light therapy to gently wake you up in the morning and a soothing wind-down light to lull you to sleep at the end of the day. Experts recommend these lamps as they can help users stick to a consistent sleep routine.
We were impressed with Lumie’s wind down sunset feature that emits a soothing orangey-red light that gradually dims over 30 to 90 minutes. There are 20 “sleep sounds” to pick from – the white noise and waves options worked wonders to switch off a busy mind.
Waking up gradually with a brightening light rather than being jolted from sleep by an alarm was also welcomed. Although it was complex to set up, we like how this lamp can be fully customisable.
You can set different daily wake up times, pick your favourite radio station to start the day with, and brightness levels can also be tailored. The design is smart, and the added DAB+ radio and adjustable light, which is bright enough for reading, is a useful addition to the bedside cabinet.
Created to soothe tired eyelids and relieve headaches, this therapeutic eye mask is one of the smartest products we have tried. Slip the lightweight, air-activated, self-heating mask over your ears and eyes to unlock its magic.
It comes infused with a subtle jasmine scent that, when combined with the gentle warmth of the mask, feels like a spa-esque compress that gently lulls to sleep – every time.
We love that these masks are uber light and gentle on the eyes, and while they may not be one for daily use, they are ideal for stressful days where you need help to unwind.
They are also disposable and recyclable, making them perfect for flights and travel – ideal if you’re touching down in a new time zone and need to catch up on some quality shut eye.
Do you often feel too hot or too cold at night or struggle to maintain your temperature? Bedding made from wool could be the answer.
Filled with British wool sourced from the Chatsworth Estate in the Peak District, this temperature-regulating quilt is designed to help users sleep comfortably for longer.
Since wool is a natural fibre, it holds onto warmth when the temperature drops. On warmer evenings, its moisture-wicking properties allow air to circulate within the bed, pushing moisture away from the body rather than reflecting it back as manmade fibres can do, so you’re less likely to be kicking the duvet off.
We can certainly vouch for this. The versatile, all-seasons duvet comes in two parts that can be attached together with poppers. It feels light, and the outer organic cotton fabric is beautifully soft. It sustained a comfortable warmth when placed together on colder nights and when used in singular mode on warmer evenings. It really revitalised our sleep.
The filling is hypoallergenic, and Woolroom has a seal of approval from Allergy UK for resistance to dust mites, making it an excellent option for asthmatics and allergy sufferers. Plus, it’s machine washable, which is always a bonus.
Eight out of 10 Britons sleep in a position that’s affecting their sleep quality and causing neck and back pain, according to a YouGov study. Levitex was founded on the idea that sleep can be used for recovery, provided you lie in the correct position on a supportive mattress and pillow.
Before launching the company, postural care expert James Leinhardt worked with athletes and patients with neck and back pain. Used by boxer Anthony Joshua, rugby star Tom Curry and cyclist Laura Kenny, this mattress is made with 100 per cent foam. But before you think it’s just another memory foam mattress, it absolutely is not.
Traditional memory foam mattresses react and deform in response to heat, softening the foam in areas where you are lying, allowing you to sink into the foam. Instead of responding to heat, Levitex’s innovative foam responds to pressure. The more you apply, the firmer it becomes, allowing you to manage posture and pressure simultaneously.
The mattress is 20cm deep and feels extremely comfortable. It provides a stable firmness, and since it doesn’t trap heat like some foams can, it maintains a pleasant temperature throughout the night, leading to deeper sleep.
Regular strength training means that body aches are something our tester had gotten used to, but after 10 days of using this mattress, these were less noticeable.
While aromatherapy might come off as woo to some, many people swear by the power of scent to invoke a sense of calm and there are plenty of studies showing the sedative powers of plants like lavender, chamomile and jasmine.
Made from naturally-derived wax, this hand-poured candle delivers the power of aromatherapy with a soothing glow. It comes infused with an impressive 19 essential oils, including anxiety-reducing jasmine and English lavender, to induce relaxation.
We recommend lighting it an hour or two before bedtime. The deep long-lasting scent envelops the room with a spa-like aroma that encourages the body to wind down and get ready for sleep. The three-wick candle contains up to three bottles of essential oils and has a burn time of up to 50 hours so it’s a sound investment to add to your pre-bed routine for deeper relaxation.
Experts recommend replacing your pillow every one to two years. Overuse of a pillow can flatten it, causing strain on the neck and shoulders. Designed for all sleeping positions, this sumptuous pillow is made with the brand’s Nasa-approved Tempur-Pedic proprietary memory foam micro cushions that slowly adapt around the head and neck.
The pillow has a medium firmness that immediately feels dense and supportive around the neck while still allowing you to sink in for a comfy sleep. It does a great job of keeping the head and neck aligned when lying on your side or back.
There was less fidgeting at night trying to get into a comfortable position, and it comes with a hypoallergenic, machine-washable cooling cover and a three-year guarantee. We feel this pillow is versatile enough for every sleeper and is highly recommended if you’re looking to invest in a new one.
Fans of weighted blankets rave about their ability to help them fall asleep faster, ease anxiety and reduce restlessness during the night. Some of these claims are also backed up by science. Two-thirds of adults reported lower anxiety after sleeping with a 14kg blanket, according to a study published in Occupational Therapy and Mental Health in 2008. Plus, pressure therapy through the use of blankets has been used since the 1960s to help calm and comfort those with autism.
Made from a cooling, super-soft eucalyptus fabric, this blanket is available in three weights (5.5kg, 7kg, 9kg and 11kg) and three sizes (single, double and king). It’s filled with glass pellets, which give it its weight and help it mould to the contours of the body. As you slip underneath it, it applies a gentle pressure making you feel cocooned and cosy.
While the extra weight leaves little space for wiggle room, the breathable fabric maintained a comfortable temperature throughout the night, and it definitely helped us rest more soundly. And, if you’re not sleeping better within 30 nights, Mela promises to offer a full refund.
Whether it is traffic outside, a partner who can’t stop snoring, or neighbours who like to party, noisy environments prevent you from falling asleep and can disturb you once you’ve dozed off.
Even noises that don’t wake you can impact sleep quality as the sleeping brain continues to register and process sound. In fact, the World Health Organisation says long-term average exposure to levels above 55dB, similar to the noise from a busy street, can trigger elevated blood pressure and heart attacks. Designed for sleeping, these wireless, app-free earbuds use active noise-cancelling technology that generates sound waves at the same frequency but in the opposite phase to incoming sounds to cancel them out.
They are perfect for blocking out low-frequency sounds such as snoring. The earbuds come with memory foam tips in three sizes, and they feel super comfortable once you’ve found your perfect fit and easy to sleep in. Passing cars and annoying early morning drilling from the renovations next door were completely blocked out, allowing for a longer sleep. These are ideal for light sleepers and frequent fliers. They come in a charging case and have a long battery life.
The average home can be three and a half times more polluted than the air outside, according to a study by the National Air Quality Testing Services – not great news for your sleep hygiene.
House dust and pollen can trigger allergies, particularly during the warmer months, leading to discomfort at night. Meanwhile, the central heating and air conditioning in your home can cause dry air and affect your quality of sleep too.
But there is a solution: this clever machine will not only cool you down and regulate the air temperature in your room, it will also improve the quality of the air. It has a Hepa filtration system that captures pollutants such as dust, pollen, mould spores and bacteria as small as 0.1 microns.
Using activated carbon to absorb odours, and the built-in evaporator emits purified air, rehydrating it to a comfortable humidity. For this reason, it’s sure to help those with respiratory issues, asthma and dry sinuses.
The Dyson HEPA cool formaldehyde – named so because it’s capable of even purifying air that’s been tainted with formaldehyde – has a clever sleep timer that can be set to turn off automatically, plus a quiet night mode and dimmed screen. This is one of those products we didn’t really know we needed but now we can never go back.
If you need total darkness to fall and stay asleep, an eye mask can make a serious difference to your sleep environment. This one is a step up from your classic designs and is our Fitness and wellbeing editor’s all-time favourite.
Made from 22 momme silk and cloud-like padding, this wrap-around mask from Drowsy feels luxuriously soft and comfy across the eyes and it blocks noise too. It’s larger than traditional masks, wrapping around the head and cushioning the whole face.
It does an exceptional job of filtering out unwanted light while feeling soft and lightweight. The adjustable velcro strap accommodates any head size and we were impressed that it stayed put all night. It’s available in many gorgeous shades and also comes with a travel bag.
Whoop’s latest iteration is much more than a fitness tracker, it will help you to track your sleep and how much quality rest you’re getting too. Though it may not help you sleep directly, it will use biometric data to tell you your ideal bedtime and wake up time. The 4.0 band will also measure how long you spend in different stages of the sleep cycle – light, deep and REM – so that you can track how many times you’re waking or moving through different phases each night.
Our fitness and wellbeing editor found that when she tested the 4.0 it revealed things about the way she slept that she’d never known before, helping her to create a sleep routine that left her feeling more rested and energised the next day.
Routine is essential for good sleep hygeine and studies have shown that the more consistent you are with your bedtime and wake up time, the more awake, active and positive you’ll feel during the day, due to better hormone regulation.
Though the Whoop tracker might seem like a large investment, it’s the ultimate sleep tracker to help you build healthy habits, and the gentle vibrating alarm is a much nicer way to wake up than the shrill chimes of your phone.
Poor sleep can create a cycle of poor recovery and tiredness during the day, which can lead you right back into another night of terrible sleep. If your body isn’t recovering well and getting the rest and replenishment it needs, you might find yourself trapped in that cycle.
Created by husband and wife duo – broadcaster Georgie Ainslie and Olympic sailor Ben Ainslie – this night powder has been formulated for pre-sleep relaxation and total recovery while you rest. Comprising ingredients like saffron, Montmorency tart cherry powder, L-glycine and Vitamin B6, the powder readies the brain and body for a deep sleep while replenishing vital minerals while you slumber.
Shaken with water and drunk cold one or two hours before bed, the cherry flavour is tasty as healthy drinks go and the mixture has been proven to improve sleep scores on a fitness tracker across 12 weeks, according to an independent study.
However, it’s not the cheapest sleep aid, owing to the purity and potency of the ingredients. Developed by sports science and recovery experts in collaboration with its founders – who know a thing or two about peak performance – one month’s supply will set you back £89. Then again, if you want the best for your body, this product touted as “designed for athletes, made for everyone” is certainly up to scratch.
If you find yourself reaching for a late-night snack, something high in sugar could be the reason you’re not sleeping well. These oat and cherry bars by Ten PM are intended to hit the sweet spot while also supporting a restful night’s sleep.
A favourite of our Fitness and wellbeing editor, the calm bars contain soothing ingredients like ashwagandha, magnesium and chamomile. They also contain only natural sweetners so you won’t experience a sugar spike likely to keep you awake, and they’re vegan and gluten free.
These evening snacks are also high in fibre with 10 grams per bar, helping to support after-dinner digestion and gut health. The cherry flavour comes from dried cherries and sour cherry powder which contains natural melatonin and tryptophan, which can help induce a deeper sleep.
If you want to block out noise but don’t feel like splashing out on a set of noise-cancelling earbuds, you might want to consider a quality pair of earplugs instead.
Loop has released it’s first set of earplugs for sleep with extra cushioning to ensure comfort for side sleepers. The foam-silicone ear tips follow your ear’s natural shape and every set of Loop plugs comes with a set of four different tips so you can find the perfect noise-cancelling fit.
27 dB (SNR) of noise reduction blocks out sounds around you – including snoring partners – and each set of earplugs comes with a travel case so you can take them everywhere with you. The plugs also come in a choice of three colours so you can match them to your PJs too.
Our tester found them comfortable to wear while sleeping in any position and they came in particularly handy while staying in hotels where noises outside might hsvr otherwise disturbed a lie in.
Though your bed linen, mattress and pillow are important, what you wear while you sleep can also affect your body temperature and therefore, your quality of sleep. Wearing natural fabrics that allow your skin to breathe will mean your body temperature stays regulated and you’ll be less likely to wake in the night.
Pure cotton is a great option for sleepwear and these pyjamas are crafted from 100 per cent certified organic cotton. They’re also cut to a relaxed fit with an elasticated waist for maximum comfort.
With long sleeves, these PJs will allow your skin to breathe while keeping you warm on winter nights. They’re available in sizes 6 to 28.
All the sleep aids we tested have their benefits depending on your particular sleep needs. However, across the board, the JSHealth magnesium powder does an exceptional job of boosting pre-bedtime relaxation and is the perfect remedy for calming muscles and giving sleep hormones a helping hand.
When you are in the land of nod, staying at a comfortable temperature plays a vital role in sleep quality. Therefore, the Dyson hepa cool fan is highly recommended for any season, whether the pollen is high or there’s a chill in the air, it will see you right and help you to breathe and snooze better.
