If the clocks going back has thrown off your sleep, you’re not alone. Millions of people struggle with poor sleep at this time of year due to changes in circadian rythm and less sunlight affecting our mood throughout the day. More than 54 per cent of Britons attest to being unhappy with their sleep quality, and half don’t know how to improve it, according to research by Cint UK.

A poor night’s sleep can be down to many factors – stressful thoughts, weather changes, hormonal fluctuations or too much light or noise can all disturb our slumber.

According to Stephanie Romiszewski, a sleep physiologist and founder of the Sleepyhead clinic, “Sleep naturally goes through variations with the seasons, weeks and months. It’s impossible to control it all, but we can stick to influential behaviours and then let go of our need for it to be exactly the same each night – that’s impossible.”

A lack of quality sleep can impact our long-term health and with busy schedules, we often forget about the importance of sleep as a vital health marker. Too many of us aren’t getting enough hours of undisturbed sleep, or enough deep sleep – the kind that repairs our bodies and brains while we rest and sets us up for the day ahead.

“A few nights of cutting sleep short or experiencing reduced sleep quality increases our risk of poor focus, memory recall and decreased motivation,” says sleep physiologist Dr Guy Meadows. “It affects our mood, increasing levels of stress, anxiety and depression and the immune system is also compromised. In the long term, a lack of sleep can increase the risk of developing diabetes, obesity and heart disease.”

Regularly getting a good night’s rest is key to cellular repair, mood regulation and energy levels. Sleep aids can help with this but pairing them with healthy habits can make a world of difference too.

How to get a better night’s sleep

For better sleep at night and more energy during the day, Romiszewski, who hosts the BBC Maestro Sleep Better course, recommends being more consistent with your wake times. “Worry less about bedtimes. The pressure you need to feel sleepy starts from when you wake up, and bedtime has nothing to do with it. Eventually, you will feel predictably sleepy at the same time each evening [if you wake at the same time].” she says.

Lifestyle changes such as avoiding caffeine and managing screen time before bed are commonly recommended methods for tackling insomnia and broken or poor-quality sleep. Romiszewski also suggests more movement during the day. “We tend to move less when the weather or season isn’t as conducive, like the bright light and warmth of summer. This is your reminder that, come rain or shine, light or dark, moving your body and increasing your heart rate every day, even for just 20 minutes, will reduce fatigue from a bad night and significantly boost your mood. We have far more control over how we feel, even if sleep didn’t go well, than we often give ourselves credit for,” she explains.

Temperature also matters. Whether too hot or too cold, the temperature of the room you sleep in can affect the quality of your rest you rest and how well your body can recover. “Temperature does play a part in sleep,” explains Romiszewski. “But you also need to be comfortable and not force yourself to sleep in a particular temperature just because you’ve been told it’s good for sleep. If you’re too cold and struggling in bed, it’s time to regulate the room temperature or change your duvet tog. If you’re too hot, it may be time to turn down the radiators in the bedroom when you’re warming the rest of the house. This is very personal to you.”

If you’ve tried these approaches but could still use some extra support, there are a host of sleep aids that may help you on your way to a better night’s slumber. Try these tested and editor-approved sleep aids for a better night’s rest. From accessories to supplements, we’ve got you covered.

How we tested

We’ve tested various sleep aids designed to induce drowsiness and relaxation, improve our overall sleep environment and help us stay snoozing through the night. Our favourites allowed us to get into a relaxing bedtime routine, helped us fall asleep faster and stay in peaceful slumber for longer. We also tracked hours of sleep, sleep quality and time spent in the various phases of sleep – from light and deep to REM – using the sleep tracking functions on our fitness trackers. Along with this we looked at tools for recovery and moost boosting effects during the day. Read on for the products our team found most effective and which were voted the best by our editors.

The best sleep aids for 2024 are: