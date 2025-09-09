The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I put the Panda mattress topper to the test and loved it
Rejuvenate your tired, old mattress, with this breathable bamboo cover
If you’re looking to upgrade your tired, older mattress without having to commit to a big spend, mattress toppers are a great invention. These affordable upgrades simply slip on top of your existing mattress and give it a facelift. But with so many to pick from, which is the best for you?
Panda is a relatively new player in the bedding world. It’s committed to making high-end homewares that are kinder to the planet and uses bamboo in most of its products, including its topper. The textile of the moment, from a user point of view, bamboo is gorgeously soft – similar to Egyptian cotton – and it’s breathable, helping you regulate your temperature. If that’s not enough, it’s also hypoallergenic, antibacterial and odour-resistant.
The Panda mattress topper is covered in bamboo, so it should provide a cosy and comfortable night’s sleep. It also contains something called hydro foam – a type of memory foam that, Panda claims, reacts to your body temperature via tiny heat-sensitive capsules expanding the foam when it warms up, helping it to release any trapped heat and keep you cool. This all sounds very hi-tech but, basically, the result should be you don’t overheat like you might on other older types of memory foam.
The Panda topper comes in nine different sizes from single up to EU emperor, so unless you have a seriously awkwardly sized bed, you should be able to find a size that works for you. With a 10-year guarantee and a 30-night trial, Panda provides peace of mind when purchasing, so you can rest easy that, if something goes wrong or you’re simply not keen, you’re protected.
How I tested
I tested out the king size version of the Panda topper for a month. I looked at several key factors when putting together my review:
- Support: I lay on the topper in my usual sleeping position and checked whether it kept my spine properly aligned and supported my body without sagging.
- Comfort: I paid attention to how soft or firm it felt, noticing whether it cradled me just right and made getting comfortable easy.
- Did it alleviate aches and pains?: I focused on any pressure points or areas that usually hurt, noting whether sleeping on the topper helped ease tension or soreness.
- Longevity: I used the topper for over a month to see if it maintained comfort and support over time, or if it started to feel worn or uneven.
- Temperature regulation: I noticed whether I stayed cool or got too warm during the night and how well the topper managed heat throughout my sleep.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Zoë Phillimore has been contributing to IndyBest since 2021, specialising in all things sleep, and extensively covering everything from mattresses, duvets, and even hypoallergenic pillows. When it comes to finding a comfortable and supportive mattress topper, she knows what she’s talking about.
1Panda the topper, king
- Sizes available: Single, small double, double, king, super king, EU single, EU double, EU king, EU emperor
- Type: Memory foam
- Depth: 5cm
- Trial period: 30 days
- Guaruntee: 10 years
- Care: Removable bamboo cover
- Why we love it
- Soft woven cover
- Non-slip
- No chemical scent
- Take note
- We don’t recommend this if you prefer a firm sleeping surface
Design
The Panda mattress topper comes rolled up in a box. It unfurls easily, though, and you’re advised to leave it for a good few hours, to let it come up to optimal plumpness.
The topper cover is dreamily soft, with a woven texture. Honestly, I could have happily slept directly on the topper without sheets. The underside of the topper has loads of non-slip dots, so it doesn’t slip off your actual mattress, and these seemed to work well. It also has straps that slide under your mattress, to keep the topper totally locked in place.
I often find memory foam takes a while to air out but, happily, there was zero chemical smell from the Panda topper. It expanded much more quickly than others I’ve come across, too.
Once the topper has settled on the bed, it’s a good 5cm in profile. I found this more than adequate, as anything more and my sheets would’ve struggled to contain the topper and mattress.
Comfort and performance
I was immediately impressed with the quality of the memory foam. I properly sank into the topper and felt completely enveloped and supported. It was as good as any memory foam mattress I’ve tried, and transformed my bed into something that felt like it was fit for a luxury hotel.
After a few nights’ sleep on the Panda mattress, I noticed my aches and pains had subsided. Coincidence? Perhaps, but I’ll chalk some of it down to the level of support the mattress topper was giving me. I find that, when I sleep flat on my back, my lower back aches but, thanks to the Panda mattress gently supporting the arch of my back, this pain went away during testing. Fewer aches and pains meant I was tossing and turning less, and sleeping better. Massive result for me.
I felt the level of support the Panda gave me was good, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t say it’s not exactly firm. If you prefer a firm sleeping surface, the Panda probably isn’t going to tick your boxes. However, if you love that cosy feeling of sinking into bed, this is perfect for you.
On the temperature regulation, I found the hi-tech Panda topper much better than the old-style memory foam options. Throughout testing, I didn’t overheat once, but my (highly sensitive) co-tester did remark they got a little too toasty at times.
The verdict: Panda the topper
The Panda memory foam topper is fantastic for upgrading your mattress to something truly sumptuous. It offers genuine memory-foam-style support, and helped me get a better night’s sleep. I love that it’s an anti-allergen option, too. It definitely made getting out of bed in the morning that bit trickier, as I was just too comfortable.
Can you wash a mattress topper?
Most mattress toppers can be cleaned, but it depends on the material. Always check the manufacturer’s care instructions; some may be machine-washable, while others need spot cleaning or hand washing. Air-drying is usually recommended to keep the topper in good condition and prevent shrinking.
Want to feel on cloud nine while you snooze? Read our review of the best cooling mattress toppers