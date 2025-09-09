I put the Panda mattress topper to the test and loved it

If you’re looking to upgrade your tired, older mattress without having to commit to a big spend, mattress toppers are a great invention. These affordable upgrades simply slip on top of your existing mattress and give it a facelift. But with so many to pick from, which is the best for you?

Panda is a relatively new player in the bedding world. It’s committed to making high-end homewares that are kinder to the planet and uses bamboo in most of its products, including its topper. The textile of the moment, from a user point of view, bamboo is gorgeously soft – similar to Egyptian cotton – and it’s breathable, helping you regulate your temperature. If that’s not enough, it’s also hypoallergenic, antibacterial and odour-resistant.

The Panda mattress topper is covered in bamboo, so it should provide a cosy and comfortable night’s sleep. It also contains something called hydro foam – a type of memory foam that, Panda claims, reacts to your body temperature via tiny heat-sensitive capsules expanding the foam when it warms up, helping it to release any trapped heat and keep you cool. This all sounds very hi-tech but, basically, the result should be you don’t overheat like you might on other older types of memory foam.

The Panda topper comes in nine different sizes from single up to EU emperor, so unless you have a seriously awkwardly sized bed, you should be able to find a size that works for you. With a 10-year guarantee and a 30-night trial, Panda provides peace of mind when purchasing, so you can rest easy that, if something goes wrong or you’re simply not keen, you’re protected.

How I tested

I tested out the king size version of the Panda topper for a month. I looked at several key factors when putting together my review:

Support: I lay on the topper in my usual sleeping position and checked whether it kept my spine properly aligned and supported my body without sagging.

I lay on the topper in my usual sleeping position and checked whether it kept my spine properly aligned and supported my body without sagging. Comfort: I paid attention to how soft or firm it felt, noticing whether it cradled me just right and made getting comfortable easy.

I paid attention to how soft or firm it felt, noticing whether it cradled me just right and made getting comfortable easy. Did it alleviate aches and pains?: I focused on any pressure points or areas that usually hurt, noting whether sleeping on the topper helped ease tension or soreness.

I focused on any pressure points or areas that usually hurt, noting whether sleeping on the topper helped ease tension or soreness. Longevity: I used the topper for over a month to see if it maintained comfort and support over time, or if it started to feel worn or uneven.

I used the topper for over a month to see if it maintained comfort and support over time, or if it started to feel worn or uneven. Temperature regulation: I noticed whether I stayed cool or got too warm during the night and how well the topper managed heat throughout my sleep.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Zoë Phillimore has been contributing to IndyBest since 2021, specialising in all things sleep, and extensively covering everything from mattresses, duvets, and even hypoallergenic pillows. When it comes to finding a comfortable and supportive mattress topper, she knows what she’s talking about.