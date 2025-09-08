Mattress design and materials

Loaf’s our perfect mattress comes in three different tensions: regular, firm or extra firm. While I opted for the latter in this instance, when choosing your bed it will come down to personal preference. As a general rule of thumb, those with lighter body types find softer mattresses more comfortable as firm mattresses can create pressure points. Side sleepers also prefer softer mattresses for the same reason. Meanwhile, heavier body types and back sleepers often prefer firmer mattresses as they provide more solid support.

This all sounds rather simple, but if you and your partner have different ideas of what’s comfortable tension-wise, it can impose a challenge when finding the right mattress for both of you. Thankfully, Loaf has thought of this and allows you to zip two single our perfects together, each with a different tension. While great, this obviously then creates a super king size mattress, so should you choose to go down this route you will need to make sure your bed frame is the right size. Still, it’s nice to know the brand has put comfort at the forefront of its mind.

Speaking of comfort, there are 1,500 pocket springs in this particular mattress. This sounds like a lot, but when compared to other mattresses – some of which quote about 20,000 – perhaps it seems quite a small number.

But don’t let that put you off. Simon Williams of the National Bed Federation says, “In a pocket sprung mattress, you should probably look for a minimum of 1,000 springs in a king size. Where mattresses are advertised as having many thousands of springs, this is where layers of micro-springs are placed over the top of the main pocket spring unit as comfort layers.” So, in actual fact, 1,500 springs are more than adequate. This should mean it will support you even as you move, and also provide movement isolation so you can’t feel fidgeting bed buddies.

Also inside the mattress are some lovely natural fibres, namely wool and cotton. These fibres are fantastic insulators, keeping you warm in winter and cool in the summer months. Wool is also naturally hypoallergenic, and fire retardant. What a wonderful material.

There’s also polyester in the perfect mattress, which is a man-made fibre and not quite so wonderous at heat distribution. However, it’s been chosen in this case as it’s hard-wearing and therefore the lifespan of the mattress should be better.

The mattress is also covered in a neutral damask, Egyptian cotton ticking. This fabric is brilliant at helping airflow through the mattress – helping hot air escape and drawing in cooler air. The result should be a nice, cosy night’s sleep where you don’t wake up in a sweaty mess.

How comfortable was the mattress?

As soon as I sat on the our perfect mattress we were struck by how firm it was. Yes, I’d opted for firm, so what was I expecting? But those springs are super responsive and supportive.

A few nights into testing the our perfect mattress and I was in love. The edge-to-edge support was brilliant, with no tapering of support at the sides. As a side sleeper I found I didn’t wake up with aching hips or numb arms and I felt comprehensively supported. My back-sleeping co-sleeper also loved it, reporting a great night’s sleep – and they are seriously hard to please.

And despite the polyester, I didn’t feel hot at all overnight. I was kept wonderfully warm on the chillier nights and didn’t find myself having to kick off the duvet when it was warmer.

