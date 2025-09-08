I tried Loaf’s ‘our perfect’ mattress – does it live up to its name?
Cool and comfy, this affordable mattress from Loaf even impressed a picky back-sleeper when testing
There’s a misconception that to get a truly transformative night’s sleep you need an expensive mattress. Having tested my fair share, from budget bed-in-a-box models to luxury mattresses costing thousands, I’ve found an exception to that rule. Loaf’s aptly named ‘our perfect’ mattress is one of the best I've ever slept on, outperforming mattresses costing twice as much.
So what’s the secret? It’s not some space-age memory foam or techy materials, it’s a focus on getting the fundamentals of a high-quality mattress absolutely right. The Loaf is a pocket sprung mattress, which simply means each individual spring sits in its own little fabric pocket. That means no more being woken up every time your partner tosses and turns.
The mattress is also handmade in the Wiltshire. This not only means you're supporting a UK-based company but also that the mattress has a smaller carbon footprint than an imported one. But how does it feel to sleep on? I’ve put it to the test to find out. Keep reading for my in-depth review.
How I tested
I really put the Loaf our perfect mattress through its paces, sleeping on it night after night for several weeks along with a very discerning co-tester. I was looking for perfect comfort – that means no aches and pains in pressure points such as hips or backs, and that I slept through the night with no interruptions.
- Comfort and support: I slept in all my usual positions – back, side, and front – to gauge how well it supported my spine and relieved pressure on my joints, particularly my hips and shoulders.
- Motion transfer: I asked my partner to report on how much movement travelled across the mattress. We tested for disturbances when one of us tossed and turned, paying attention to whether the pocket-sprung design reduced bounce and prevented that annoying ‘roll together’ effect.
- Temperature regulation: My testing partner is prone to night sweats, so breathability is a big priority in bed. I tested the mattress during some milder nights to see how well its natural fillings dissipated body heat.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Zoë Phillimore has years of experience testing and reviewing everything from the best duvets to the best pillows. Her testing approach is long-term and based on real-world experience with the products she reviews, especially when it comes to a purchase as important as a mattress, so you can be confident that her verdict is honest, unbiased and keeps every budget in mind.
1Loaf our perfect mattress
- Sizes available: Single, double, king, superking
- Type: Pocket-sprung
- Guarantee: 10 years
- Sleep trial: 100 nights
- Why we love it
- Excellent support for all sleepers
- Zip two mattresses together for couples with different preferences
- Great temperature regulation
- Take note
- No Euro sizes, if that matters to you
Mattress design and materials
Loaf’s our perfect mattress comes in three different tensions: regular, firm or extra firm. While I opted for the latter in this instance, when choosing your bed it will come down to personal preference. As a general rule of thumb, those with lighter body types find softer mattresses more comfortable as firm mattresses can create pressure points. Side sleepers also prefer softer mattresses for the same reason. Meanwhile, heavier body types and back sleepers often prefer firmer mattresses as they provide more solid support.
This all sounds rather simple, but if you and your partner have different ideas of what’s comfortable tension-wise, it can impose a challenge when finding the right mattress for both of you. Thankfully, Loaf has thought of this and allows you to zip two single our perfects together, each with a different tension. While great, this obviously then creates a super king size mattress, so should you choose to go down this route you will need to make sure your bed frame is the right size. Still, it’s nice to know the brand has put comfort at the forefront of its mind.
Read more: Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress is one of comfiest we’ve tested
Speaking of comfort, there are 1,500 pocket springs in this particular mattress. This sounds like a lot, but when compared to other mattresses – some of which quote about 20,000 – perhaps it seems quite a small number.
But don’t let that put you off. Simon Williams of the National Bed Federation says, “In a pocket sprung mattress, you should probably look for a minimum of 1,000 springs in a king size. Where mattresses are advertised as having many thousands of springs, this is where layers of micro-springs are placed over the top of the main pocket spring unit as comfort layers.” So, in actual fact, 1,500 springs are more than adequate. This should mean it will support you even as you move, and also provide movement isolation so you can’t feel fidgeting bed buddies.
Read more: The best mattresses in 2025
Also inside the mattress are some lovely natural fibres, namely wool and cotton. These fibres are fantastic insulators, keeping you warm in winter and cool in the summer months. Wool is also naturally hypoallergenic, and fire retardant. What a wonderful material.
There’s also polyester in the perfect mattress, which is a man-made fibre and not quite so wonderous at heat distribution. However, it’s been chosen in this case as it’s hard-wearing and therefore the lifespan of the mattress should be better.
The mattress is also covered in a neutral damask, Egyptian cotton ticking. This fabric is brilliant at helping airflow through the mattress – helping hot air escape and drawing in cooler air. The result should be a nice, cosy night’s sleep where you don’t wake up in a sweaty mess.
How comfortable was the mattress?
As soon as I sat on the our perfect mattress we were struck by how firm it was. Yes, I’d opted for firm, so what was I expecting? But those springs are super responsive and supportive.
A few nights into testing the our perfect mattress and I was in love. The edge-to-edge support was brilliant, with no tapering of support at the sides. As a side sleeper I found I didn’t wake up with aching hips or numb arms and I felt comprehensively supported. My back-sleeping co-sleeper also loved it, reporting a great night’s sleep – and they are seriously hard to please.
And despite the polyester, I didn’t feel hot at all overnight. I was kept wonderfully warm on the chillier nights and didn’t find myself having to kick off the duvet when it was warmer.
Read more: Best mattress protectors that will make your bed last longer
Where to buy the Loaf our perfect mattress and the best deals
The our perfect mattress is only available to buy directly from Loaf. From time to time the brand does host a sale, so keep an eye out to see if you snag a deal on this mattress.
The verdict: Loaf our perfect mattress
I found it incredibly difficult to find any flaws with the our perfect mattress – so maybe it is perfect? It’s incredibly supportive and substantial, and very comfortable. I loved all those natural fibres for keeping me cool overnight, and that it was handmade in the UK. And that price tag? I can’t quite believe it. Obviously, everyone’s budgets are different, but for the quality and materials, I think you’d be hard-pushed to find a better value mattress.
Want to make your bed last longer? Read our review of the best mattress protectors