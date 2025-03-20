Jump to content
Simba hybrid pro mattress review, expert tried and tested

With a whopping seven layers inside that all boast different benefits, the Simba hybrid pro mattress suits all sleepers

Zoë Phillimore
Thursday 20 March 2025 08:24 EDT
A mixture of foam and springs, this mattress will give support and comfort
A mixture of foam and springs, this mattress will give support and comfort (iStock/The Independent)

We spend about a third of our lives sleeping, so it’s paramount we invest in a good quality mattress. These days, mattresses claim to do all sorts of new and exciting things to ensure we get a good nights sleep – from cooling you down to aligning your spin and easing joint pain, the list goes on. But ultimately they all claim to help you get a better night’s rest. Simba’s claim about its hybrid pro mattress is that it helps you sleep like a pro. But does it really? We put it to the test.

With an explosion of bed-in-a-box brands joining the market, the whole process of buying a new mattress has become a lot easier in recent years, but with all this choice comes a lot of confusion on which type of bed will suit you. Simba is one of the key players in the modern mattress world.

Broadly speaking, mattresses used to fall into two categories: foam or pocket sprung. Foam mattresses were comfortable initially, but some lacked support, while pocket sprung mattresses offered support but perhaps didn’t always give that “ahh” moment when you sink into bed. Now, there’s a new type of mattress on the block that is very much in vouge: the hybrid.

A hybrid mattress, in case you’re wondering, uses both memory foam and springs to create serious comfort that’s backed up with solid support. So you should sink into your mattress at night and not wake up with any aches and pains. The best of both worlds. Simba’s hybrid pro has seven layers of “stuff” inside to help you sleep, and apparently offers double the support of some other mattresses. Let’s find out if that’s true.

How we tested

We bedded down on the Simba hybrid pro over numerous weeks. We also invited other people to give it a test run – testers who are even fussier than us about their sleep surfaces. When reviewing, we were looking for comfort and support mainly. But we also wanted to see if we overheated, as some foams are liable to bring on the night sweats. Here’s our in-depth verdict.

Why you can trust us

Zoe Phillimore is a journalist and editor who has been writing review features for IndyBest since 2021. She specialises in all things sleep, from mattresses, pillows and bedding to kids’ essentials and SAD alarm clocks. Having written countless sleep-related reviews, Zoe has a keen eye for high-quality materials, durability and affordability. A criteria she applied to the best mattress toppers over months of testing.

Simba hybrid pro mattress

Simba hybrid mattress.jpg
  • Best: Hybrid mattress
  • Mattress sizes: Single, small double, double, EU double, king, EU queen, super king
  • Type: Hybrid
  • Rotate or turn: Rotate
  • Guarantee: 10 years
  • Sleep trial: 200 nights
  • Why we love it
    • Hypoallergenic materials
    • Gentle sink
    • Comfortable for all sleeping positions
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Mattress design and materials

First up, let’s talk about what the hybrid pro is packing. There are seven layers of materials at play, and each one has a different job to help you get a good night’s sleep.

The top layer is a breathable sleep surface. The waffle-y texture is super soft and cushioned, and it is hand knitted from hypoallergenic fibres to keep those nasty allergens away and hopefully give you a good night’s sleep.

Just below the sleep surface is a layer of wool. Wool is a brilliant fibre for mattresses because it’s naturally hypoallergenic and helps regulate temperatures. This means it should help you feel cool on sweaty summer nights, but warm on those frosty winter nights. It’s also naturally flame retardant – it’s magic stuff, basically.

Plumb down another level and there’s a layer of Simbatex foam. This is Simba’s own invention, and it is basically there to both add comfort – foam is incredibly comfortable after all – and help disperse heat. The open-cell structure in the foam creates better airflow, and it’s infused with graphite to help filter heat away.

Under the foam are two layers of aerocoil springs. These cone-shaped springs should provide targeted support, to stop you from getting any aches or pains while sleeping. The design of these springs also pushes up heat through the mattress, into the above Simbatex foam that will whisk it out of the mattress. Seriously smart, right?

There’s then a layer of “edge-to-edge support”. This means that wherever you lie on the mattress – even at the very edge of it, you’ll be supported. This should also reduce sag too. The brand is a little hazy on how this layer works, so we can’t give you heaps of detail. But ultimately it should help your mattress stay supportive for longer.

We’re at the bottom of the mattress now, which is the multi-zone foam base. There are nine different zones on the base, providing support for pain points such as hips and shoulders for side sleepers. This should mean you are comfortable in whatever position and don’t find the need to toss and turn all night long.

Read more: The best mattresses in 2023

Mattress comfort

We loved this mattress a lot. Even the memory foam haters we roped in loved it, much to their surprise. There is a gentle sink when you first sit on the mattress – this comes from the foam, mainly. But you don’t sink in so much that you struggle to roll over at night.

The Simba hybrid pro felt incredibly comfortable, no matter which position we slept in. Our back-sleeping testers also agreed on this count. As side sleepers ourselves, we found there was no pressure on our hips or shoulders. We were easily able to roll over onto our other side without the mattress working against us.

We were also kept at a regular, comfortable temperature all night long. We didn’t find ourselves overheating throughout the night. Even better, when we got into bed we found the bed warmed quickly to a nice cosy feeling and stayed like that all night long.

Thanks to the children in our household, there were a few nights with wake-ups. However, we didn’t feel our co-tester (or child) moving around next to us, or even when they got out of bed. This is normally an event that would definitely wake us up. We were thoroughly impressed that those springs isolated movement so well.

Read more: Best pillows for every type of sleeper

  1.  £1,279 from Simbasleep.com
Prices may vary
Where to buy Simba hybrid pro mattress and the best deals

The hybrid pro mattress can be bought directly from Simba’s website, but it’s also available on Amazon.

The verdict: Simba hybrid pro mattress

We were so thoroughly impressed with the Simba hybrid pro mattress. It’s pretty punchy, but we felt that the price is reflected in the level of comfort with this mattress, though. The science behind the engineering stood up against our testing – it definitely saw us getting some excellent zzzs.

If you enjoyed this review, check out our round-up of the best mattresses for 2025

