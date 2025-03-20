Simba hybrid pro mattress review, expert tried and tested

Mattress design and materials

First up, let’s talk about what the hybrid pro is packing. There are seven layers of materials at play, and each one has a different job to help you get a good night’s sleep.

The top layer is a breathable sleep surface. The waffle-y texture is super soft and cushioned, and it is hand knitted from hypoallergenic fibres to keep those nasty allergens away and hopefully give you a good night’s sleep.

Just below the sleep surface is a layer of wool. Wool is a brilliant fibre for mattresses because it’s naturally hypoallergenic and helps regulate temperatures. This means it should help you feel cool on sweaty summer nights, but warm on those frosty winter nights. It’s also naturally flame retardant – it’s magic stuff, basically.

Plumb down another level and there’s a layer of Simbatex foam. This is Simba’s own invention, and it is basically there to both add comfort – foam is incredibly comfortable after all – and help disperse heat. The open-cell structure in the foam creates better airflow, and it’s infused with graphite to help filter heat away.

Under the foam are two layers of aerocoil springs. These cone-shaped springs should provide targeted support, to stop you from getting any aches or pains while sleeping. The design of these springs also pushes up heat through the mattress, into the above Simbatex foam that will whisk it out of the mattress. Seriously smart, right?

There’s then a layer of “edge-to-edge support”. This means that wherever you lie on the mattress – even at the very edge of it, you’ll be supported. This should also reduce sag too. The brand is a little hazy on how this layer works, so we can’t give you heaps of detail. But ultimately it should help your mattress stay supportive for longer.

We’re at the bottom of the mattress now, which is the multi-zone foam base. There are nine different zones on the base, providing support for pain points such as hips and shoulders for side sleepers. This should mean you are comfortable in whatever position and don’t find the need to toss and turn all night long.

Read more: The best mattresses in 2023

Mattress comfort

We loved this mattress a lot. Even the memory foam haters we roped in loved it, much to their surprise. There is a gentle sink when you first sit on the mattress – this comes from the foam, mainly. But you don’t sink in so much that you struggle to roll over at night.

The Simba hybrid pro felt incredibly comfortable, no matter which position we slept in. Our back-sleeping testers also agreed on this count. As side sleepers ourselves, we found there was no pressure on our hips or shoulders. We were easily able to roll over onto our other side without the mattress working against us.

We were also kept at a regular, comfortable temperature all night long. We didn’t find ourselves overheating throughout the night. Even better, when we got into bed we found the bed warmed quickly to a nice cosy feeling and stayed like that all night long.

Thanks to the children in our household, there were a few nights with wake-ups. However, we didn’t feel our co-tester (or child) moving around next to us, or even when they got out of bed. This is normally an event that would definitely wake us up. We were thoroughly impressed that those springs isolated movement so well.

Read more: Best pillows for every type of sleeper