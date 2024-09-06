The electric blanket deals to keep you warm and save you money

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



With summer coming to a close, cosy evenings on the sofa are back on the agenda. So, many of us are looking for ways to keep warm while hunkering down indoors – whether that’s with a thicker duvet, a blanket hoodie, a pair of sumptuously soft slippers, or the best electric blanket deals.

Adding a bit of extra oomph when it comes to keeping toasty, an electric blanket may be just what you need. About as hi-tech as a blanket gets, these cold-busting products can offer a cost-effective alternative to turning up the central heating and will come in handy for cold nights year-round.

Cosy, insulating and safe to use (most have an auto shut-off function), these heated throws come in a whole host of colours, fabrics, sizes and styles. Best of all, energy efficiency is built-in, with some claiming to cost as little as 1p a night to run.

To help you save even more money, we’ve sourced the best electric blanket deals to snap up right now. Keep scrolling to see our pick of the top discounts for May, with big savings from brands such as Dreamland and Silentnight.

The best electric blanket deals in September 2024 are:

Monhouse premium soft fleece electric blanket, double: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk Silentnight comfort control electric blanket topper, single: Was £40, now £15, Dreams.co.uk

Was £40, now £15, Dreams.co.uk Livivo electric heated blanket, double: Was £54.99, now £40.99, Livivo.com

StaySnug velvety green electric heated throw: Was £69.99, now £55.99, Lakeland.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lakeland )

Dimensions: 160cm x 120cm

160cm x 120cm Temperature settings: Nine

Nine Machine-washable: Yes

This forest green electric blanket from StayDnug comes with nine heat settings that you can swap between, using a controller that can be detached, for ease. The soft, thick and fleecy material is sure to be cosy, and there’s a timer so you can set how long you want it on for. Importantly, you can pop it in the washing machine when you need to.

Buy now

Slumberdown comfy hugs electric blanket heated throw: Was £55, now £45, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

Dimensions: 160cm x 120cm

160cm x 120cm Temperature settings: Nine

Nine Machine-washable: Yes

Slumberdown earned the top spot in our review of the best electric blankets, so, this is a brand well worth having on your radar. With £10 off the dark grey colourway at Very, this throw boasts nine temperature settings and a timer. Better still, it’s finished with fleece, giving it a softer exterior. It’s also machine-washable.

Buy now

Silentnight comfort control electric blanket topper, single: Was £40, now £15, Dreams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Silentnight )

Dimensions : 165cm x 137cm

: 165cm x 137cm Temperature settings : Three

: Three Machine-washable: Yes

There’s more than 50 per cent off this heated blanket right now. It features three temperature settings and is machine-washable for extra practicality. We named this heated throw best for value in our best electric blankets round-up, in which our reviewer said it “will cost you about 1p a night to run.” They also praised it for being “exceptionally compact” and said: “There is so much to like about this blanket.”

Buy now

Livivo electric heated blanket, double: Was £54.99, now £40.99, Livivo.com

open image in gallery ( Livivo )

Dimensions: 160cm x 130cm

160cm x 130cm Temperature settings: 10

10 Machine-washable: Yes

Keep warm with this super-soft heated electric blanket from Livivo. Made from a fleecy material, it’s the perfect companion to snuggle up with on the sofa. With 10 heat settings and an easy-to-use digital remote control, there’s currently almost 20 per cent off the price, too.

Buy now

Monhouse premium soft fleece electric blanket, double: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Dimensions: 137cm x190cm

137cm x190cm Temperature settings: Nine

Nine Machine-washable: Yes

This fast-heating, super-soft electric blanket should make it easy to stay warm. Said to come with easy controls, the blanket has four different sizes, from single to king, and is machine washable. Right now, you can save 42 per cent on the double size in time for autumn.

Buy now

Warmrest electric blanket: Was £39.99, now £31.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Dimensions: 130cm x 160cm

130cm x 160cm Temperature settings: Six ‎

Six ‎ Machine-washable: Yes

A comfy, cosy and easy-to-use electric blanket for less than £40 – what more could you ask for? Featuring six heat levels and an auto-off timer, this blanket should keep you toasty all night long and is sure to become an integral part of your night-time routine.

Buy now

Dreamland intelliheat warming throw: Was £69.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Dimensions: 120 cm x 160 cm

120 cm x 160 cm Temperature settings: Six

Six Machine-washable: Yes

Perfect for those working from home and looking to cut back on daytime energy bills, this blanket is designed to wrap around you and provide comforting warmth all day long. The aptly named intelliheat control is detachable and gives you access to six varied temperatures with super speedy fast-heat. Now £10 off at Amazon.

Buy now

Dreamland herringbone velvet heated throw-emerald green: Was £95, now £63.33, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Dimensions: 160cm x 120cm

160cm x 120cm Temperature settings: Six

Six Machine-washable: Yes

This electric blanket means business, with the chic herringbone green finish cleverly doubling up as a living room accessory. There are six heat settings to choose from with a five-layer ultra-thin heating sensor wire built in to detect its temperature 25 times per second, automatically regulating warmth safely. Now more than £20 off at Argos, buying an electric blanket doesn’t get much smarter than this.

Buy now

