13 best women’s slippers for ultimate comfort this cosy season

Stay snug and warm, with these tried-and-tested slippers
There’s something very special about finding the perfect pair of slippers. Like a warm hug for your feet, there’s nothing better than sinking your toes into a snug slipper when it’s cold outside. If you’re on the lookout for a new pair, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve rounded up our pick of the best women’s slippers on the market – Cinderella’s aren’t a patch on these styles.
From practical clogs to fleece-lined slip-ons, there’s a huge range of slippers out there, with everyone from high street brands to designer labels creating chic options for the style-conscious among us.
To help narrow down the choices, there are some things you might want to think about when buying your next pair of slippers. Do you need hard soles or extra arch support? Would slip-ons be a more practical pair for you to get on and off with ease?
Slippers also make a welcome gift for many of us. Most of us want cosy feet come winter, and, from teens to grandparents, a pair of slippers is never a bad present, if you ask us. As this round-up shows, there’s something for everyone.
Keep scrolling to find out which pairs impressed us the most – your feet will thank you.
We spent a month padding around our house, testing slippers of all shapes and styles, from the practical to the cute and cuddly. Price and materials were considered but comfort was our main priority, as well as how durable they felt – no one wants a pair of slippers that only last a few weeks. Here are the ones we’d slip into our basket…
If you’re looking for a soft style that won’t overheat your feet, these sandal slippers are ideal. They are super cosy, yet allow air to circulate around your toes. On colder days, we wore them with socks and they were perfect. They feature a hard sole with a thick tread, so they’re great for nipping outside, too (as long as it’s not raining). We’re big fans of these durable slippers – M&S has done it again.
We loved these soft-as-a-kitten slippers, with their cosy fleece lining. The outer sole is plastic, so, you can get away with wearing them while taking out the bins. These mules made our feet feel very cosy all day, even on very cold floors. The slippers have quite a wide fit, which we liked but some might find them a bit too clompy. We think, for less than £10, these slippers are amazing value, too.
Our extremely fussy tester tried these slippers and raved about how good they are. The tester in question is particularly partial to decent support in their slippers – something they claim is missing across most slippers. These, however, impressed. Certainly they’re extremely snuggly, with 100 per cent shearling New Zealand wool on the inside that kept toes warm even on very cold floors. They’re incredibly durable, with hard soles made from rubber, so, we could nip out to the bins in them. They’re quite large when on, which we liked but might not be for everyone. They come in a range of colours, and are unisex, so you could get his ’n’ hers, if that’s your vibe.
These were the envy of everyone in the testing house. So much so, we had to go out and buy a kids’ pair. Sexy they are not (unless you’re into clogs – no judgement here) but these faux-fur-lined beauties are wildly comfortable and practical. Plus they last and last for ages, even if you pop out to the bins or even potter a bit in the garden while wearing them. The soft lining is the perfect thickness for keeping our toes warm, without making the slippers too tight. We also love the fact you can choose between wearing them as a slip-on style or having a back strap, for extra support.
Fluffy, warm and easy to throw on, these slippers tick a lot of our boxes. The mules are handmade by artisans, using British sheepskin, which is actually made from cutoffs from Rolls-Royce interiors, so, they’re reducing waste while being incredibly bougie. The sole isn’t suitable for wearing outside, though.
Overall, we think these slippers look fantastic – you can get different coloured stitching on the toesm too. They come in a cotton drawstring bag, so feel really premium and would make a beautiful gift.
These slipper boots come fully lined with fleece, making your feet feel hugged and incredibly warm. Unlike some other slippers in this round-up, these ones are lined with synthetic material, which makes them a bit hotter than some of the others. However, they look super cute and are great if you’re prone to chilly ankles. We loved the contrast trim around the soles, which are made from plastic, meaning they are fairly durable, and feature a non-slip tread.
We felt thoroughly festive slipping into these ballet-pump-style slippers. This pair is perfect if you want something lightweight that’s easy to pack, ready for when staying with friends or relatives. The slippers are fluffy inside without being overly hot – we didn’t notice our feet overheating at any point. They’re elasticated at the back, to help keep them on your feet, which meant they didn’t flap about, either. We found them the perfect style to wear while curling up on the sofa.
This pair is the archetype of traditional slippers. Soft and fluffy inside, thanks to the faux-sheepskin lining, these slippers have just the right level of insulation to keep you cosy. The hard soles are perfect for extended wear, as they’re made of grippy rubber. We liked the tan-coloured faux-suede outer, and the stitching helps achieve that classic timeless look.
If you want some slippers you can also get away with wearing during the school run, or when nipping to the shops, this pair is just the ticket. With a similar style to Uggs, these slippers are very cosy, while the sole is nice and chunky, which makes it more durable. The section around the ankle is faux-fur lined, whereas the bit around the foot features a thin fleecy lining. We found the slippers comfortable and snug, and we didn’t notice our feet overheating while wearing them.
If you suffer from foot issues, such as plantar fasciitis, you’ll likely find that slippers are too flat and can exacerbate foot strain. These M&S slippers may be the answer, as they feature internal “secret support”, and the arches mould to your feet. Is the support the same as orthopaedic insoles? No. Did they relieve aching feet that long for some arch support? Yes.
Besides the arch support, they’re soft, cosy and easy to put on. Our feet were comfortable and warm all-day-long, although, we found the coverage across the ankle to be non-existent.
These Totes slippers provide maximum coverage. They come up well past your ankle, all lined in faux fur, and kept us cosy on even the dullest, greyest winter days. Boot slippers tend to have soft soles that won’t go the distance, so we loved that there’s a hard sole on this design, meaning we could wear them outside when carrying out quick errands or when pottering in the garden.
Sinking your feet into a pair of these is next-level snug. Uggs are made from temperature-regulating sheepskin, so your feet will be kept at the perfect temperature. Their own little microclimate, if you will.
The backless shape is timeless, and these will appeal to all ages. Incredibly well-made, this design will likely last for years. The hard sole is durable enough for quick outdoor excursions. However, we found it wasn’t quite as thick as we’d like. It’s also worth noting these slippers are spot-clean only.
This hybrid of a heated slipper and foot warmer has been designed for at-home use, whether cosied up on the sofa or working at your desk. The roomy design reaches up to your ankles, to make sure you’re kept as toasty as possible.
The inner lining is removable and machine washable, and the foot warmer comes complete with a long cord and remote control with three heat settings for finding the perfect temperature.
Using just 24W an hour, the foot warmer costs around 1p per hour to run, according to the brand. So, if your usual pair of slippers doesn’t cut it, Beurer’s foot warmer is a low-energy way to keep out the chill.
We loved the Marks and Spencers fluffy sandals. They’re stylish, fun and cosy, which is what we wanted to see in a slipper. They’re also a really great price and will last you the whole year. If you’re looking for something extra special, though, A Small Home’s mules are hard to beat.
