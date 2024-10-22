13 best women’s slippers for ultimate comfort this cosy season

There’s something very special about finding the perfect pair of slippers. Like a warm hug for your feet, there’s nothing better than sinking your toes into a snug slipper when it’s cold outside. If you’re on the lookout for a new pair, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve rounded up our pick of the best women’s slippers on the market – Cinderella’s aren’t a patch on these styles.

From practical clogs to fleece-lined slip-ons, there’s a huge range of slippers out there, with everyone from high street brands to designer labels creating chic options for the style-conscious among us.

To help narrow down the choices, there are some things you might want to think about when buying your next pair of slippers. Do you need hard soles or extra arch support? Would slip-ons be a more practical pair for you to get on and off with ease?

Slippers also make a welcome gift for many of us. Most of us want cosy feet come winter, and, from teens to grandparents, a pair of slippers is never a bad present, if you ask us. As this round-up shows, there’s something for everyone.

Keep scrolling to find out which pairs impressed us the most – your feet will thank you.

How we tested

open image in gallery Price and materials were considered during testing but comfort was our main priority ( The Independent/Zoe Phillimore )

We spent a month padding around our house, testing slippers of all shapes and styles, from the practical to the cute and cuddly. Price and materials were considered but comfort was our main priority, as well as how durable they felt – no one wants a pair of slippers that only last a few weeks. Here are the ones we’d slip into our basket…

The best women’s slippers for 2024 are: