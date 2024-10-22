10 best silk pyjamas for your most luxurious sleep yet

Some call it party season, others call it “stay in on the sofa and snuggle up” season. No matter what you call it, autumn/winter has arrived and that means it’s time to think about our new season wish lists or, dare we say it, Christmas lists. Which brings us to something everyone will appreciate: silk pyjamas.

Whether or not you’re already planning what to wear for upcoming nights out (or in), then you’ll want to know about these silky sets that will be your best friend each and every evening. For some – like the John Lewis 100 per cent satin set in rich chocolate – you’ll even think they’re worth wearing out of the house for dinners or drinks, too. Because let’s face it, getting to wear your pyjamas outside of the house is the ultimate form of luxury (read: comfort).

If you’re thinking only about what to wear for bed, then you may be quite specific about the style you like to wear. If it’s short sets you’re after, then you’re in luck as we’ve tested some of the best styles from the likes of Marks and Spencers (said style comes celebrity-approved) and Ann Summers who have made the perfect affordable everyday set you’ll want to snap up in all four colours.

If it’s more traditional trousers and shirt silk pyjamas that make you feel most luxe, then you’ll want to see our top pairs from Uniqlo and The White Company. But if it’s all about fun, lively prints that’ll be a talking point around the dinner table then Chelsea Peers and designer Olivia Von Halle are ticking all the boxes.

No matter your sleepwear style, size, budget or evening plans you can guarantee our edit of the best silk and satin pyjamas will make sure you get the best night’s sleep – in serious style.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester tried out each and every pair to find the very best silk pyjamas ( The Independent )

When it comes to finding the very best silk pyjamas, there’s only one way to really put them to the test: sleep in them. We searched all of our favourite specialist sleepwear brands, along with the high street and designer brands that also have nightwear to find the premium sets you’ll want to add to your collection.

We also wanted to find the silk and satin pyjamas that you would even feel comfortable being seen in – from hosting a dinner party to wearing on a night out. But most importantly, we looked for the softest, the most comfortable and the ones that’ll make getting ready for bed the highlight of the day. Because after all, getting a good night’s sleep is one of the most important self-care steps to take.

The best silk pyjamas sets for 2024 are: