10 best silk pyjamas for your most luxurious sleep yet

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
These silky, satin sleepwear sets are bound to make bedtime even more appealing
Some call it party season, others call it “stay in on the sofa and snuggle up” season. No matter what you call it, autumn/winter has arrived and that means it’s time to think about our new season wish lists or, dare we say it, Christmas lists. Which brings us to something everyone will appreciate: silk pyjamas.
Whether or not you’re already planning what to wear for upcoming nights out (or in), then you’ll want to know about these silky sets that will be your best friend each and every evening. For some – like the John Lewis 100 per cent satin set in rich chocolate – you’ll even think they’re worth wearing out of the house for dinners or drinks, too. Because let’s face it, getting to wear your pyjamas outside of the house is the ultimate form of luxury (read: comfort).
If you’re thinking only about what to wear for bed, then you may be quite specific about the style you like to wear. If it’s short sets you’re after, then you’re in luck as we’ve tested some of the best styles from the likes of Marks and Spencers (said style comes celebrity-approved) and Ann Summers who have made the perfect affordable everyday set you’ll want to snap up in all four colours.
If it’s more traditional trousers and shirt silk pyjamas that make you feel most luxe, then you’ll want to see our top pairs from Uniqlo and The White Company. But if it’s all about fun, lively prints that’ll be a talking point around the dinner table then Chelsea Peers and designer Olivia Von Halle are ticking all the boxes.
No matter your sleepwear style, size, budget or evening plans you can guarantee our edit of the best silk and satin pyjamas will make sure you get the best night’s sleep – in serious style.
When it comes to finding the very best silk pyjamas, there’s only one way to really put them to the test: sleep in them. We searched all of our favourite specialist sleepwear brands, along with the high street and designer brands that also have nightwear to find the premium sets you’ll want to add to your collection.
We also wanted to find the silk and satin pyjamas that you would even feel comfortable being seen in – from hosting a dinner party to wearing on a night out. But most importantly, we looked for the softest, the most comfortable and the ones that’ll make getting ready for bed the highlight of the day. Because after all, getting a good night’s sleep is one of the most important self-care steps to take.
There’s something that always feels so special about a pair of Chelsea Peers PJs. Maybe it’s the hand-illustrated designs or the way they arrived beautifully presented in recycled packaging. The London-based brand was founded by a husband and wife duo back in 2012, and we’ve watched it become one of the best nightwear labels for everyone. With most designs available in sizes 6-28, and there also being long sets, shorts sets and even maternity, it’s ticking all the boxes when it comes to the dream nighttime BFF. So of course it takes the crown as the best overall pyjamas.
Known for its fun prints, we had to try this giraffe design for ourselves. The satin set comes in three different colours, but you can also find organic cotton and fleece iterations in the form of pyjamas, dressing gowns and even matching mini-me kids sets – too cute. But back to satin. We love how the satin feels so expensive, without being costly. It’s also one of those sets you feel instantly fancy in, even if you are just lounging in your living room. But when it comes to sleep time, they were so comfy (thanks to the drawstring waist trousers) and looked extra chic with the piping detail. All in all, they’ll look as stylish on the sofa as they will when you’re the hostess with the mostess.
If long trousers and shirt sets in bed aren’t for you, then luckily there are so many shorts and cami iterations out there instead. Just take a look at this Ann Summers set, for example. Guaranteed to make you feel sexy and put together even for bed, the satin feel will just always look like you’ve made more effort than a cotton pair. And at just £22, they’re one of those pyjama sets you’ll most likely want to pick up in all colours to alternate throughout the week.
Adjustable straps are key when a cami top is lower cut so that you can feel slightly more secure when you’re tossing and turning in bed. And we all know satin isn’t the most giving of fabrics, but this set has elastic in the top and bottoms making them even comfier. Top tip: still size up if you like your nightwear to be extra roomy.
If you’re looking for the crème de la crème when it comes to premium pyjamas, then designer Olivia Von Halle will be your first port of call. Specialising in sleepwear, the London-based label has been known for its exquisite collections of pyjamas, robes, loungewear and eye masks in gorgeous prints and most importantly, materials.
The silk satin range is made from 100 per cent silk, and let us tell you, you can really feel the difference with this luxe set. Firstly, how fun is the lobster design? And secondly, it also comes in blue. A set that’s far too good to be reserved only for bedtime, you could easily style this shirt with tailored trousers for a dinner date or cocktails with the girls.
There are not many pyjamas you can say come celebrity-approved, are there? But this very gorgeous shorts set from supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s edit does just that. There’s every chance the woman herself has these in her pyjama drawer – and after trying them out, we’re not surprised considering they’re one of the prettiest sets around.
The champagne shade instantly gets a tick of approval, and then there’s the flattering contrast detailing and the finishing touches of rose gold hardware to adjust the straps. With full 360-degree perfection, we’re not sure how we went to bed without these. One tip after getting a full night’s sleep in these: size up if you’re larger chested, or if you just prefer your sleepwear to be a looser fit.
Out of all of the sets, this is the one that made us want to up our pyjama game immediately. The cami and shorts duo is particularly pretty.
In a soft silky satin with sheer lace detailing, it’s one of those sets that makes you feel like a million dollars as soon as you put it on. Feeling confident is of course the key to feeling sexy, so we loved that this skimpy set also thinks about fit with its adjustable straps and elasticated design. And not to mention the little side slit peek-a-boo detail on the shorts. The attention to detail means these could easily be mistaken for a luxury designer buy.
To make this set even better, you can also choose to personalise it with up to three initials (for just £2.95 extra). And if you love the pretty details of this set as much as us, you’ll be pleased to know there are also matching bras, briefs and suspenders so you can stock up your lingerie drawer, too.
Ukrainian brand Sleeper is one of those that has managed to reach cult status in recent years. Worn by celebrities, fashion editors and influencers alike, we predict you’ll already know the label’s much-loved feather-adorned pyjamas that have been spotted all over Instagram – especially during party season. One of the first brands that really made a case for not just reserving nightwear for the bedroom, we appreciate how the trouser sets are now a welcomed addition to any evening plans.
This cream-striped satin set has that oversized fit that makes a shirt and trouser co-ord look chic. And this ensemble – with the hand-crafted contrast black rose and removable belt – is one that can switch to party mode with a swish of the sash. Comfy, stylish and easy to take from a dinner party to bed without changing, expect to see this set at many upcoming soirées.
Truth be told, we would happily add anything The White Company – from its pillows to the gorgeous scented candles, and of course, nightwear – to our homes any day of the week. As soon as you walk into the store you feel instantly calm and relaxed (largely thanks to the whiff of those candles) and that’s the way we want our bedroom to feel as we settle down to sleep, too. And a pair of luxe silk pyjamas is a step to achieving this.
As soon as you put these on, you feel like you need a candle, a cashmere throw and a pair of velvet slippers to complete the premium vibe. As soft as they are sleek, they feel just as good as they look. The classic, timeless design in navy or white with piping detail means these will suit everyone no matter your style. And when it comes to getting into bed, they feel so comfortable that the only issue is getting out of them in the morning.
We can always rely on John Lewis when it comes to elevated basics, and this can be said about the high street hero’s nightwear, too. Chocolate brown is one of the key colours of the season (along with burgundy and khaki), so if you’ve been drawn to this shade in the shops then you’ll most likely want to add it to your pyjama drawer, too. Welcome: the relaxed silk set.
Made from 100 per cent silk, this two-piece is surprisingly affordable for such premium fabric. And it looks even more expensive IRL, too. The fuss-free slightly oversized silhouette is without distractions, so there are no pocket details or drawstring ties, just beautifully cut silk separates. The only detail you will want to note is the covered buttons that stick to the luxe theme of these gorgeous PJs. If, like us, you believe they’re too good to just be kept in the bedroom, we suggest wearing the shirt on a night out with jeans and heels or the trousers with a blazer.
When it comes to iconic prints, no brand does it better than Liberty London. Instantly recognisable to many, the patterns often have a meaning behind them. This Adelphi voyage style symbolises nature with its paisley print resembling a tropical jungle. On closer look, you’ll be able to see the mesmerising colours in detail – trust us, they’re even prettier in real life.
The perfect bridge between a cami set and trousers, this T-shirt and shorts pairing will work across all seasons. It also has a drawstring waist to ensure they’re super comfy, piping on the sleeves and a flattering V-neck. There’s no doubt about it, these would make a great gift for everyone – be that your mum, sister or best friend. We would happily unwrap these under the tree.
If you want the satiny feel without being too silky when in bed or lounging around the house, this Uniqlo pair – in three different colours – is the best everyday style. Perfect for wearing no matter the time of year, these lightweight pyjamas have that fancy look, without feeling like you have to save them for best. They’re also a great price, so you won’t feel like you’re splurging too much.
The piping detail often seen on satin and silk pyjamas is what makes these classic, timeless and wearable any day of the week. Uniqlo’s sizing can come up small – and there isn’t any stretch in satin – so size up if you’re unsure. All in all, these are one of those lovely sets you’ll always feel great in.
In a word, yes. Although pricier, silk pyjamas are a more durable option than cotton and feel extra smooth on the skin, so are more of an investment for your pyjama collection.
There is no getting around it, silk is expensive. As a natural fibre, it undergoes a lot of treatments and labour-intensive processes to make it to the shops.
Silk is synonymous with luxury, and has long been loved for its gentleness on the skin as it doesn’t tug or irritate – simply gliding across your body. Those who live with skin irritations, like acne or dermatitis, are often advised to wear silk pyjamas or use silk pillows and bedding, to help with their condition.
Additionally, Silk fabric has thermoregulatory qualities, which allow your skin to breathe as you sleep, helping you to stay cool in the hot summer months and cosy in the winter.
As silk does not tolerate heat or harsh chemicals well, as it may shrink or weaken, it is often best to dry-clean your silk pieces. However, you can gently hand-wash your silks in cold water, with some delicate detergent.
If you want to achieve the ultimate luxurious sleep with 100 per cent silk, then the John Lewis relaxed silk pyjama set is the best on the high street. If you prefer a short set, turn to Ann Summers cerise cami set or add the celebrity-approved Marks and Spencer satin shortie set to your collection in chic champagne or classic black.
But to inject some fun into your evening routine, try out a printed satin pair from London-based brand Chelsea Peers with the satin giraffe print long pyjama set – it’s a sure-fire winner in a big range of sizes, and they won’t break the bank.
No matter your style, budget, size or silky preference, we’ve found the best silk pyjamas for women that’ll ensure you get the dream sleep.
Drift off into the land of nod with the products the IndyBest team can’t sleep without
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in