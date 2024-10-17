Bella Freud’s M&S collab is selling fast – here’s what to buy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



From a sell-out collaboration with Sienna Miller to an ITV show dedicated to finding the next star in-house designer, M&S is going from strength to strength on the fashion front.

Shaking off its frumpy associations, the stalwart’s clothing lines have been given fashion editors seal of approval. Whether it’s a Toteme-inspired scarf coat, buckle ballet flats that look just like Ganni’s viral pair or a briefcase bag that gives The Row look for less (it’s sold out, naturally), M&S rarely puts a sartorial foot wrong.

Demonstrative of its new fashion status, M&S is welcoming in a new designer collaboration for autumn 2024 with none other than Bella Freud. The British designer is synonymous with slogan knitwear – see the “1979” jumper made famous by Alexa Chung and Kate Moss, the Fairytale of New York style that does the rounds each Christmas or the “Ginsberg is God” black sweater.

The daughter of figurative artist Lucian Freud and the great-granddaughter of the inventor of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud, Bella launched her eponymous label in 1990. A powerhouse of British fashion, her slogan jumpers have inspired hundreds of copies. Now, you’ve got a chance to buy your own at a fraction of the cost.

The iconic designer has teamed up with M&S for a limited-edition high street collection. The 26-piece strong line is infused with Bella Freud’s signature style – think wordplay knitwear, androgynous shirts with a feminine flair and preppy V-neck silhouettes.

To avoid missing out on the collection that’s sure to sell out, we’ve rounded up our favourite pieces from M&S x Bella Freud.

M&S x Bella Freud nature cashmere jumper: £129, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

From “1979” to “Ginsburg is God”, Bella Freud’s slogan knitted sweatshirts are just as famous as their creator. Usually retailing at a steep price, now’s your chance to own a design for a fraction of the cost. Crafted from luxurious cashmere, this jumper from the collection is cut into a laidback, relaxed silhouette that’s complete with long sleeves and a crew neckline. The pièce de résistance is the “nature” slogan emblazoned on the front in white. The jumper has a retro feel that’s perfect when paired with faded denim jeans and a white shirt with the collar poking out.

M&S x Bella Freud pinstripe blazer: £129, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Reflecting Bella’s signature style, there’s also some sharp tailoring in the M&S collection in the form of this standout pinstripe blazer. The smart cut features structured shoulders, a longline silhouette and lapels. Finished in a classic navy pinstripe, the blazer is complete with matching flared pinstripe trousers (£89, Marksandspencer.com) for a Seventies-esque ensemble. Or, style with the matching pinstripe mini skirt (£69, Marksandspencer.com) to dress down the blazer (lean into the preppy feel and team with loafers).

M&S x Bella Freud bow shirt: £99, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks & Spencer )

Complementing the Seventies nature of the pinstripe suit, there’s this silky striped blue shirt. The vintage-inspired piece features a contrasting white pointed collar and a black necktie that gives it an androgynous feel. The floaty fabric will create a drapey silhouette that’s ideal for tucking into high-waisted trousers or jeans.

M&S x Bella Freud honey cashmere jumper: £129, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks & Spencer )

Another statement slogan sweatshirt, this camel-hued design features the word “honey” in contrasting black typography. Crafted from cashmere, it’s a staple for the colder months. Characterised by a crew neckline, elasticated cuffs and a hem, the regular cut makes it a stellar layering piece, whether styled over a shirt or under an oversized blazer. With Bella Freud styles costing upwards of £350, you’re saving more than 50 per cent with this high street collaboration.

M&S x Bella Freud divine feminine cashmere jumper: £139, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks & Spencer )

Distinguished by its turtle neck design, this cashmere jumper from the M&S x Bella Freud collaboration is infused with Bella Freud’s signature sophisticated style. The designer has put her spin on the classic grey sweater with the “divine feminine” typography in italicized white font. Plus, the luxurious piece is one of the most affordable cashmere designs on the high street at £139. A warm piece for the office, style under a black blazer with black wide-leg trousers.

M&S x Bella Freud merino rich wool blend with mohair vest: £49.50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks & Spencers )

A layering essential, every winter wardrobe can benefit from a knitted vest. This monochrome style from M&S x Bella Freud is crafted from a merino rich wool blend for a soft and cosy finish, with mohair adding texture and warmth. Complete with a preppy V neckline and regular cut, wear it over white T-shirts or long-sleeve tops to add depth to your look. Thanks to the black and white colour stripes, it will slot easily into your existing wardrobe.

M&S X Bella Freud divine feminine bag: £15, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks & Spencer )

The most affordable piece in the collection, this roomy tote bag will set you back just £15. Available in black with white “divine feminine” wordplay or red with “nature” typography, the tote is the perfect practical size for the commute or weekend errands. We predict a sell-out.

