Following her acclaimed boho-inspired collection in the spring, Sienna Miller has now joined forces with high street stalwart M&S once again – and it’s the perfect party season capsule. From her effortlessly cool street-style looks to those festival outfits (she practically invented the Glastonbury aesthetic), Miller is a certified fashion icon.

The new 33-piece collection showcases the same boho influences as her design debut earlier this year. But this time, it’s done with a playful, party spin – think statement animal prints, sequin-adorned minis and fluid satin pieces.

The range nods to trends (see the balloon silhouette jeans and statement faux fur coat), but is a timeless take on the festive party season. Starting from just £25, there are styles for every budget and styles with minimalist and maximalist dressers alike catered for.

Sienna herself plumped for the classic three-piece white suit from the collection at her launch party (paired with beach waves and stiletto heels, of course) while bolder dressers sported the animal print blazer, waistcoat and trousers. A rich forest green velvet tuxedo suit has shot straight to the top of my wishlist while a flapper-style sequin mini dress will be a real showstopper at your Christmas soiree.

The range is characterised by seasonal separates, easy-to-wear staples (from blouson sleeve shirts to satin maxi skirts) and accessories like heels, belts and clutch bags. “This second collection is very much a party edit for the festive season. It’s got tailoring, faux fur, party dresses, statement prints, embellishment, coordinating accessories and also my favourite jeans from the first collection, in two new washes,” Miller said of the designs.

Officially available from today (31 October), Sienna Miller x M&S is kicking off the winter party season in style. I’ve selected my favourite pieces below – but you’ll want to act fast, as sizes are already flying out of stock.

M&S X Sienna Miller animal print blazer: £125, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

Animal print is big news this season and this tailored blazer from M&S x Sienna Miller is the perfect outer layer for party season. The double-breasted style features a regular cut and textured animal print finish. There’s slight padding in the shoulder for a more structured silhouette, as well as two pockets for added practicality. While it’s easily dressed down with jeans and a white T-shirt for the office, it’s just as cool thrown over an LBD in the evening. Why not go even bolder and style with the matching trousers and waistcoat?

M&S X Sienna Miller animal print belt: £25, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

A more understated way of injecting animal print into your wardrobe, this belt from the M&S x Sienna Miller collaboration has a vintage feel. Designed with a textured finish and gold hardware, it’s perfect for elevating a simple outfit and adding intrigue to jeans or trousers, particularly when styled with the matching clutch bag (£79, Marksandspencer.com). Setting you back just £25, the statement accessory is a steal.

M&S X Sienna Miller silk blouse: £99, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

This silk blouse is infused with Sienna’s signature style. Lightweight and floaty, it drapes beautifully thanks to the crepe fabric. The sheer style features a button-down front and frilled cuffs with black ribbon detailing, as well as a frilled collar and adjustable tie. The vintage-inspired piece is the perfect match for faded jeans or styling underneath a chunky knit with the collar and cuffs poking out.

M&S X Sienna Miller midi dress: £149, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

Another boho-inspired piece, this midi dress from the M&S x Sienna Miller collab is just at home on the Christmas party circuit as it will be for festival season next year. The satin-effect fabric creates a draped silhouette while the V-neckline is elevated by lace panelling. Whether paired with biker boots for a more grungy look or styled with heels, the white midi is a versatile investment.

M&S X Sienna Miller white blazer: £125, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

A good white blazer is a wardrobe staple. This one is perfect if you like a more fitted silhouette with the double-breasted design helping to accentuate your figure when fastened up. Complete with subtle shoulder padding and front plackets, the crisp piece can be styled with contrasting baggy jeans or the matching pair of white tailored trousers (£79, Marksandspencer.com).

M&S X Sienna Miller V-neck jumper: £129, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

A stylish twist on winter knitwear, this jumper is characterised by a flattering V-neckline. Finished in a chocolate brown hue, the cut falls just on the hips, lending it to tucking into jeans and trousers. It’s nice and thick for a high street find, with slightly ballooned sleeves adding the final flourish.

M&S X Sienna Miller faux fur coat: £79, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

Guaranteed to steal the limelight at Christmas soirées, this glorious faux fur black coat is a throwback to the Seventies. For less than £100, it’s excellent quality with the faux fur a dream to swaddle up in. The slightly cropped cut is teamed with an exaggerated collar. Plus, it’s bound to slot easily into your existing party rotation thanks to the black finish.

M&S X Sienna Miller mini dress: £99, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Daisy Lester )

A real gem in the collection, this mini swing dress is the perfect piece to throw on and go this party season. Reminiscent of flapper frocks from the Twenties, the dress is detailed with silver-tone sequins throughout. The cut is relaxed and super comfortable, with a crew neckline, A-line silhouette and short sleeves. Keep the accessories minimal and let the dress take centre stage.

