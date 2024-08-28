Support truly

Known for its sharp workwear, elevated everyday staples and chic occasionwear, it’s no surprise that Reiss counts the likes of Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama among its devotees.

Founded in 1971, the British label is a go-to for attainable luxury (think circa £200 for dresses, £280 for blazers and £150 for trousers). Putting a classic and timeless spin on trends, its fashion is designed to last beyond seasonal du jours.

From smart jumpsuits that make you look instantly put together (Tess Daley is a fan) to its velvet blazers as seen on Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors, its womenswear combines practicality with elegance.

Reiss’s menswear offering is similarly refined, with double-breasted blazers, fitted trousers and staple shirts kitting ensuring both your workwear and weekend wardrobes remain stylish.

Whether you’re eyeing up a new corporate-chic dress or want to invest in a new blazer for autumn, the good news is that you can save on your first order with Reiss thanks to a discount code. Plus, Reiss’s outlet is offering 60 per cent off across jackets, accessories, occasionwear and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

Reiss discount code

Whether you’re shopping for autumn workwear, party-ready dresses or elevated basics, you can save 10 per cent on your first order with the code “WELCOME10” at checkout. The discount is exclusive to new customers, only valid online and cannot be used on sale items, with gift vouchers, multibuys or in conjunction with any other offer. You also must be logged into your account to benefit from the discount and there’s no minimum order value.

Reiss outlet

If you’re looking to save on Reiss fashion, the label’s outlet needs to be on your radar. With up to 60 per cent off men’s, women’s and kid’s clothing, you can pick up everyday staples, workwear, summer holiday essentials and accessories for less. If you’re in need of some inspiration, here’s what’s in our basket.

Reiss Millie tailored single-breasted blazer: Was £268, now £158, Reiss.com

open image in gallery ( Reiss )

With colourful blazers trending for autumn, enter this tailored style in a coral pink hue. Characterised by its single-breasted silhouette, there are diagonal pockets for practical detailing, sharp lapels and a contrasting black button. Fully lined for a more structured fit, the blazer is reduced by more than £100. Add it to your basket, pronto.

Reiss Medina interlock jersey zip through jacket: Was £168, now £78, Reiss.com

open image in gallery ( Reiss )

An everyday jacket for autumn and beyond, this jersey style features a double-knit design that promises to lock in warmth. The material not only adds texture to your look but is stretchy and soft for extra comfort. Complete with a zip, chest pockets and a point collar, the black style will slot easily into your existing wardrobe rotation. You can save £90 right now.

Reiss Jenny cotton poplin shirt: Was £98, now £38, Reiss.com

open image in gallery ( Reiss )

Reiss does everyday staples very well. Case in point: this cotton poplin shirt. Reduced down to just £38 (a steal), it’s crafted from a crisp cotton poplin fabrication with a point collar and full-buttoned placket. The chic, longline silhouette can be tucked in for more formal occasions or worn loose for off-duty looks. A true wardrobe hero.

Reiss Naxos knitted Cuban collar shirt: Was £138, now £58, Reiss.com

open image in gallery ( Reiss )

Reduced by £80, this shirt features a playful colour block striped design with a thick, woven feel. It has a Cuban collar and boasts a retro feel with a button-front closure and top-stitch detailing. A statement shirt for balmy evenings on holiday or weekend attire in the autumn, the shirt leaves endless styling options, whether layered over a white T and worn open or buttoned up.

Reiss Ryder viscose linen ruched maxi dress: Was £258, now £128, Reiss.com

open image in gallery ( Reiss )

Leaning into the dropped waist silhouette trend but retaining the label’s signature classic feel, this dress is reduced by £130. Finished in a dusty pink hue, the dress is complete with removable straps for extra versatility and flattering ruched detailing throughout the fitted body. Below the hips, the dress fans out into a drapey maxi-length skirt while the adjustable side ties help customise the fit.

Why choose Reiss?

“As a devoted fashion writer, I look to Reiss for fresh takes on wardrobe staples – think double-breasted blazers, dresses and wedding guest attire. The brand’s collections transcend seasonal trends and offer attainable luxury – particularly with The Independent’s discount code. Designed by the label’s in-house team, Reiss’s Atelier range is a personal favourite. Brimming with investment pieces that you’ll keep forever, the clothes are a statement but still very wearable,” says Daisy Lester, senior eCommerce editor at The Independent.

