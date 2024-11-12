The nights are drawing in and the temperature is dropping, which can only mean one thing: it is definitely big-coat season. If you’re looking for outerwear that will keep you as warm as possible, the best duvet coats are here to serve.

Year after year, the classic puffer-esque designs will keep you warm while looking cool – these cosy cocoons never go out of style.

Characterised by long, sleeping bag-like silhouettes, usually in a padded or quilted style, duvet coats (as the name suggests) should leave you feeling as though you’re wrapped up in a cosy duvet.

Although there are some shorter versions out there, for the most part, a true duvet coat will usually end around your calves or mid-leg.

John Lewis’s outerwear buyer, Daisy White, has noted the style’s continued popularity, with searches for duvet coats on the up. However, these winter staples aren’t all made equal, so, if you’re looking to invest in one this season, keep scrolling, as I’ve been rounding up the best duvet coats on the market.

How I tested

open image in gallery All of the coats were tried and tested as temperatures started to drop ( Harriet Flook/The Independent )

To test these duvet coats, I wore each one while out and about in colder weather, with minimal layers underneath, to see how warm each one kept me. I was looking for coats that would be easy to wear, and would keep me warm, with reasonably thick padding, without being chunky or awkward.

Those that were made of materials which felt cheap or flimsy didn’t make the cut, and I favoured coats that were easy to zip up or tie. I kept value for money in mind, too, selecting styles suitable for a range of budgets.

The best duvet coats for 2024 are: