Say hello to new levels of cosiness, thanks to these longline puffer-style coats
The nights are drawing in and the temperature is dropping, which can only mean one thing: it is definitely big-coat season. If you’re looking for outerwear that will keep you as warm as possible, the best duvet coats are here to serve.
Year after year, the classic puffer-esque designs will keep you warm while looking cool – these cosy cocoons never go out of style.
Characterised by long, sleeping bag-like silhouettes, usually in a padded or quilted style, duvet coats (as the name suggests) should leave you feeling as though you’re wrapped up in a cosy duvet.
Although there are some shorter versions out there, for the most part, a true duvet coat will usually end around your calves or mid-leg.
John Lewis’s outerwear buyer, Daisy White, has noted the style’s continued popularity, with searches for duvet coats on the up. However, these winter staples aren’t all made equal, so, if you’re looking to invest in one this season, keep scrolling, as I’ve been rounding up the best duvet coats on the market.
To test these duvet coats, I wore each one while out and about in colder weather, with minimal layers underneath, to see how warm each one kept me. I was looking for coats that would be easy to wear, and would keep me warm, with reasonably thick padding, without being chunky or awkward.
Those that were made of materials which felt cheap or flimsy didn’t make the cut, and I favoured coats that were easy to zip up or tie. I kept value for money in mind, too, selecting styles suitable for a range of budgets.
Uniqlo has a great reputation for classic basics that do the job, so, I was eager to test out its seamless down long coat. It is super light, so it doesn’t feel heavy as you wear it, but it still kept out the cold during testing, thanks to its premium down filling.
I liked the large hood and cushioned collar, which kept me warm, but I was also impressed with the water-repellent finish. I got caught in some drizzle, while testing, and this coat did a great job at keeping me warm and dry.
Sizing-wise, the fit is streamlined, so, if you are looking for an oversized fit, it’s worth sizing up. There’s also a hem slit at the back, which allows for extra movement, making it more comfortable to wear.
As a nice finishing touch, the large pockets are fleece-lined, helping to warm up chilly fingers on frosty days. If you’re looking for a great duvet coat that covers all the basics, this is the one for you.
For the price, this padded coat is hard to beat. It’s described as maxi, and this super long length (even on my 5ft 11in frame) was a real selling point for me.
The padding may not be the thickest but it feels plump and full enough to help keep out the elements. However, there is no hood, so, if you are looking for a duvet coat that will also help protect you from the rain, this one might not be right for you.
It’s an affordable choice, and I think you get a lot of coat for your money. It’s worth noting it’s available in a shorter style, too, which I also tested and found to be just as impressive.
While not cheap, this AllSaints duvet coat is the one to go for if you feel the cold. While testing it in mid-October, I found I was too warm but it would be a great choice for deepest, darkest winter.
The design is classic AllSaints, with hook details on the front to add an extra elements to the sleek, modern finish. The high-neck design keeps out the wind, leaving you warmer overall as a result. Plus, the hood is a practical addition.
The long design came down to my knees (I’m 5ft 11in), and the padding felt expensive and substantial. I did find the dual zips to be stiff at first but the mechanism loosens up.
Of course, it’s pricier than other choices on this list, but you do get what you pay for, and this is a coat I’ll be wearing for many winters to come.
The majority of duvet coats come in a dark (usually black) block colour, but those looking for a patterned, more unusual option should not sleep on this Topshop leopard print coat.
It brought edge to my morning walks, while still keeping me warm. Don’t be fooled by the thinner padding – it kept me remarkably toasty without looking chunky. The corded collar was a nice finish that also didn’t come up too high, and still helped to keep the wind at bay.
It is one of the longer designs I tried, and the large side-angled pockets were capacious enough for all my essentials, which felt secure inside.
For those looking for a more unique choice, or a duvet coat that feels more fashionable, this Topshop coat could be the right pick for you.
Although the majority of duvet coats tend to be black, this year, it seems several retailers have released more neutral shades, with brown being a popular choice.
This Pretty Lavish duvet coat comes in a more muted chocolate shade and features large lapels, with a wrap-over design that looks great layered over chunky knits and T-shirts.
This is quite a thin duvet coat, so, is better suited for when running errands, as opposed to braving the element. It’s also worth noting the coat isn’t fastened with a zip but instead uses poppers and a belt to tie it up. If you’re looking for a lighter duvet coat, this is a great choice.
Those looking for a warm duvet coat on a budget can’t go wrong with this longline puffer style. For the price, I was pleasantly surprised with the quality, as it felt fully lined and warm and also had extra details such as elasticated cuffs under the sleeves, to help keep the warmth in.
The coat has a closer fit, rather than an oversized design, and the press stud and zipper fastening kept the wind out, while the roomy hood and high funnel neck meant it was great for rainy days, too. It doesn’t have the most luxurious finish but, for the price, it’s a great coat that will suit most needs.
This Marks and Spencer coat has a bigger range of sizes (UK 6-24) than any other coat featured here. Available in dark chocolate brown or lavender grey, it boasts a high neck and hood design, so you’ll be prepared for whatever the weather throws at you.
Alongside the more inclusive sizing, the major selling point about this coat is how warm it keeps you, without being too heavy to wear.
It’s made with Marks and Spencer’s celebrated stormwear technology, which essentially locks in heat, and is weather-repellent while remaining breathable, so you won’t overheat too quickly when out and about or during long walks.
This insulated coat from Columbia is perfect for keeping you warm, thanks to its thermal reflective lining and 100 per cent recycled polyester insulation. I get cold easily, and this coat did a great job at keeping me warm without making me overheat.
Great design features include adjustable cuffs to lock in heat, and a drawstring hood and chin guard. It’ll keep you dry, too, thanks to a PFC-free water-repellent coating.
The long design means it really is like wrapping yourself up in a duvet but the two-way zipper and flexible material mean it’s still easy to move about. If you’re looking for a jacket to keep you warm during dog walks, hikes and errands, this is a great choice.
This coat has a parka-style, lined design, which makes it more lightweight than some of the thicker puffer-style coats I tested. Don’t be put off by this, though, as it will still keep the weather at bay.
I liked the modern design and the fact it comes with a large hood, which gave it a slouchy look and one that may be better for those looking for a less heavy-duty coat.
It’s a looser, longline fit, and the zip and stud fastener finishes halfway, which makes it easy to move in, while also allowing for airflow. Some people may not like this design feature but, for me, it’s one of the major selling points.
While it does come down to personal taste, my top duvet coat overall was the Uniqlo coat, as it was warm, long, comfy and weatherproof. It’s padded without being heavy, and has a large hood to keep out the rain, too. I also really liked the AllSaints and Asos Weekend Collective coats. Both had long, duvet-like designs that kept me warm. The AllSaints design felt more luxurious, but with more than a £200 price difference, the ASOS design is a great budget-friendly option.
