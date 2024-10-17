Whether it’s a hot, spiced latte on a chilly morning or the idea of snuggling up with a blanket on the sofa that’s getting you excited for winter, there’s no doubt a new season of fashion is a highlight of the colder weather.

Investing in a glossy pair of boots that’ll go with all your autumn/winter outfits or a chic new coat that’ll make any ensemble look effortless is all part of the appeal at this time of year. Where winter coats are concerned, there’s one particular style we find ourselves reaching for year after year: the puffer jacket. This is why we’ve been busy trying on all the latest styles to determine which ones are worth the spend.

Uniqlo and John Lewis have ticked off the key colours of the season (burgundy being one of them, of course), while Levi’s has created the cosiest coat of all time, and Free People has an iteration that can be packed in on itself, so you can keep it handy in your bag.

If it’s versatility you’re looking for, Damson Madder has a removable sleeve style that transforms into a sleek vest; Simply Be has a version that has a removable scarf; and Asos’s petite puffer has a detachable fluffy collar. No matter your personal style, plans or puffer preference, you’re bound to find the perfect style in our line-up.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our fashion writer in action, putting puffers to the test ( The Independent/Harriet Davey )

With thousands of puffer jackets from hundreds of brands out there, it can be tricky to decide which is the best one for you. To help you on your quest for cosiness, we’ve been putting a variety of options to the test. We started by ruling out long coat versions, as we wanted to highlight throw-on-and-go jackets. Wearing them over several days, while out and about, we wanted styles that are easy to wash, will go with a whole host of outfits, and, of course, will help protect us against the elements.

The best women’s puffer jackets for 2024 are: