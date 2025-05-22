9 best instant coffees to buy in 2025, taste-tested

Sometimes the quick ease of instant coffee means we’re left with a tasteless, murky-watered liquid or something acidic, bitter and frankly undrinkable. But the best instant coffees combine great taste with convenience.

The beverage aisle of any supermarket is now crammed full of instant coffee brands of various price points and gimmicks. In fact, it’s sometimes mind-boggling to work out which is best for value and taste.

With coffee producers trying to eradicate the somewhat dull and archaic image of instant coffee, many are becoming creative with their USP – our review includes a recently launched brand that uses legal drugs in its recipe, and others that are using unique flavours such as cherry bakewell and Havana rum!

But while some are looking for something a little different, many of you will be calling out for a standard quick-and-easy cup of coffee to grab straight after the kettle’s boiled, and we’ve got the basics covered below.

With all the instant coffees we tried for this, we popped one or two teaspoons (depending on the instructions) into our favourite mug, and after we boiled the kettle, we waited for it to cool slightly before pouring in. We were looking for a delight to the nose as well as a rich and smooth taste and an energising pick-me-up for those 6am starts and 3pm slumps.

How we tested

To find the best instant coffees, we tested a range of popular and specialty brands, preparing each according to its instructions. All coffees were sampled black to fairly evaluate flavor, aroma, and texture. However, some are recommended with a splash of milk. We judged each one based on taste, aroma, and value. We also took into consideration packaging quality and ease of use. quality and performance.

When it came to choosing the right expert for this review, Bess Browning was a natural choice. As a journalist and editor who has been contributing to IndyBest’s reviews since 2021, she specialises in food and drink, having tested everything from healthy cookbooks to cheese hampers. Bess considers herself somewhat of a coffee connoisseur and has used her expertise to steer her selection of the best instant coffees below.

The best instant coffees for 2025 are: