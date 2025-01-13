12 best decaf coffees for serious flavour without the buzz

Love the taste of coffee but can’t tolerate caffeine? A good decaf coffee can give you that delicious full-bodied flavour without keeping you up all night. For too long, coffee snobs have turned their noses up at decaf, but a range of small and big brands are showing it’s perfectly possible to have a decent cup of caffeine-free coffee.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised by the NHS to avoid caffeine, and other people with medical conditions might be advised to avoid it too. Some find the effects of caffeine just don’t agree with them. You might feel anxious, have a racing heart or find it hard to fall asleep, or even experience digestive issues if you’re hypersensitive to caffeine.

Decaf coffee is made from the same coffee beans as regular coffee, but it’s gone through extra processes to remove the caffeine. It’s worth bearing in mind that even decaffeinated coffee has traces of caffeine and how much varies from blend to blend. There are also half caf and low caf options for those who want a smidge of caffeine without feeling like they need to scrape themselves off the ceiling.

There are five different ways coffee producers remove caffeine from the coffee, which are direct solvent, indirect solvent, Swiss water, sugarcane and carbon dioxide processes. The first two use chemicals to remove caffeine. The Swiss – sometimes called “mountain”– water process sees beans steamed and then soaked, filtered through charcoal and then dried. Finally, the sugarcane process uses a natural chemical from sugarcane to remove caffeine and provides a sweeter taste, while the carbon dioxide method involves soaking the beans and then blitzing them with CO2. So, now that we’re clued up on the technical bits, onto our favourite caffeine-free coffees for a brew without the buzz.

How we tested

While we’ve officially spent two years taste-testing decaf coffees to find the best, our tester has been drinking caffeine-free coffee for eight years. Along with our expertise, we invited a group of hardened coffee drinkers into the challenge. We tested ground beans in an aeropress and whole beans in one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines on the market. We tasted them both with and without milk – and even tried dairy-free alternatives to see how they changed the flavour profile. We’re nothing if not thorough.

Why you can trust us

When it came to choosing the right expert for this review, Zoë Phillimore was a natural candidate. As a freelance journalist and editor who has been contributing to IndyBest’s reviews since 2021, she specialises in topics spanning home interiors and appliances as well as parenting and kids’ products. While Zoë has long been a decaf coffee convert, over the past couple of years she’s become somewhat of a connoisseur and has used her bank of coffee expertise and personal preferences to steer her selection of the coffees below.

The best decaf coffees for 2025 are: