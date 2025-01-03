Whether or not you’re a fan of mushrooms, the shroom boom is in full effect. Everywhere you look, you’ll see products that channel the health-boosting effects of humble fungi. From mushroom coffee to powders that boast improved focus, and gummies that offer stress-reducing properties, shroom supplements come in many forms.

I’m not talking about chestnut or button mushrooms here, though. The types of mushrooms blended into these wellbeing products are known as nootropics – medicinal substances that supposedly enhance brain function in a variety of ways. Nootropics have been used in eastern medicines for thousands of years and have been studied for use in supplements since the 1970s.

Nootropic mushrooms include chaga, lion’s mane, tremella, reishi, cordyceps, king trumpet and turkey tail, and these are the stars you’ll find in many mushroom supplements. Each impacts the brain in different ways and, often, you’ll find several types blended, to create a focus-inducing, mood lifting or relaxing cocktail of natural ingredients.

Nootropic mushrooms are safe to consume and tend not to produce any negative side effects. They also contain helpful doses of B vitamins and nutrients, such as folate, along with a host of other nutrients that help support gut, muscle and heart health.

In short, these mushrooms have earned their popularity but with so many types to choose from and a ton of supplements to shop, how can you be sure which is the right one for you?

I’ve tried a variety of mushroom supplements, from coffees to capsules, and, with the help of experts and nutritionists, I’ve learned what to look out for in terms of quality, purity, cost and spurious marketing claims.

Taking adaptogenic mushrooms could improve your health in many ways – from helping you to focus to giving you more energy or helping to take the edge off where mood issues are concerned. However, it’s important to remember these impressive fungi aren’t a cure-all. The clue is in the name – a supplement is intended to support a healthy lifestyle and a good diet, and you’ll need to take it for a while before you see results.

Read on for my pick of the best mushroom supplements and how I selected the most effective with the help of experts.

How I tested

As I mentioned, nothing works overnight, so, when testing each of these supplements, I took them for a month or more, to track the results. I also looked at the source of the mushrooms included in each blend, as well as the dose and the quality of other ingredients. I also assessed the delivery method, using expert advice to delve into how well the supplements would be digested and how they enter the body.

The best mushroom supplements for 2024 are: