11 best coffee subscription services for getting your caffeine fix

For coffee lovers, a coffee subscription is one of the best things to spend money on. There's little better to receive in the post than a wonderful box of freshly ground coffee – especially when it's delivered straight to your door, and before even opening it, you can smell the heady scent of coffee beans or fresh grounds. You know you'll always have an excellent brew to hand, and you’re supporting independent businesses and producers who are fairly paid, so it's a real win-win.

Whether you love exploring new types of coffee, from vibrant and complex to velvety smooth and balanced, or broadening your horizons with flavours from tropical to more biscuit-like, or you just want to make sure you'll never run out of your favourite cup of joe, these coffee subscriptions have you covered. They also make excellent gifts for the coffee aficionado in your life.

Many subscriptions also save you money, are very flexible and can be easily paused or cancelled. Plus, you’re likely to learn a few things about coffee, processing and brewing along the way too. If you’re looking to get started, I’ve sampled a whole host to bring you the best coffee subscriptions worth trying.

The best coffee subscriptions for 2026 are:

Best overall – Hermanos exotic coffee subscription: £24, Hermanoscoffeeroasters.com

Best budget buy – Rave Coffee subscription: £9.95, Ravecoffee.co.uk

Best social enterprise – Redemption Roasters roulette coffee subscription: £11.50, Redemptionroasters.com

Best for gifting – Yallah Coffee subscription: £16.20, Yallahcoffee.co.uk

Best for mixed coffee brands – Rise coffee subscription: £13, Risecoffeebox.co.uk

How I tested

I tasted a range of brews for every kind of coffee drinker ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

I tested every coffee within the subscription (I tried more than 20 different coffees across a range of brands), whether there was one variety or four. I used both a Chemex (with a filter, not filter papers) and a cafetiere to test, and every coffee was tasted black to get the most of the flavours. In order to really compare the aromas and tastes of each one, I used the cupping method, which uses a teaspoon to sip the coffee. You can read my detailed methodology at the end of the review.