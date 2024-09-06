Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances or are yet to invest in an air fryer, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve rounded up the best air fryer deals to snap up this month.

In light of the rising cost of living, energy efficiency has become a top priority for many. Air fryers are not only cheaper to run than a conventional oven, but they can also help you rustle up healthier meals in half the time. Some market-leading models can cost hundreds of pounds, though, so, if you’re on the hunt for a more affordable air fryer, we’ve got you covered.

Air fryers also use little or no oil to cook food, meaning healthier chips could be on your menu. You can do everything from grilling vegetables to cooking a roast dinner with these devices. Plus, you can choose between compact and larger models, to suit your kitchen and culinary requirements.

Among the most important stats to look for are the power and cooking times, as well as the capacity of the air fryer, which is sometimes measured in kilograms and sometimes in litres, depending on the manufacturer.

Keep reading for all the latest air fryer deals from UK retailers.

The best air fryer deals for September 2024 in the UK are:

Ninja foodi flex drawer dual zone air fryer: Was £269.99, now £206 , Ninjakitchen.co.uk

Was £269.99, now £206 , Ninjakitchen.co.uk Instant vortex digital air fryer: Was £129.99, now £79.74, Amazon.co.uk

Was £129.99, now £79.74, Amazon.co.uk Tower T17021 family-size air fryer with rapid air circulation: Was £69.99, now £43.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £69.99, now £43.99, Amazon.co.uk Philips essential air fryer: Was £129.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Philips essential air fryer 5000 series XL connected: Was £179.99, now £108.99 Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Power: 2000 watts

2000 watts Capacity: 6.2 litres

6.2 litres Dimensions: 40.3 cm x 30.7 cm x 31.5 cm

40.3 cm x 30.7 cm x 31.5 cm Weight: 5.55kg‎

If you’re someone who loves high-tech kitchen appliances then this is the air fryer for you. Picked as the best smart air fryer in our round-up, our tester said: “If you really want to level up your kitchen game, then this Philips essential air fryer is the smartest little gadget that will have you cooking crispy chips from your bed.” The app allows you access to adjust the temperature and monitor your cooking no matter where you are. There’s now a huge 39 per cent off.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs satisfy air and grill multi cooker: Was £164.99, now £69.75, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Power: ‎1745 watts

‎1745 watts Capacity: ‎5.5 litres

‎5.5 litres Dimensions: 32 cm x 37.8 cm x 28.2 cm

32 cm x 37.8 cm x 28.2 cm Weight: 5.4kg

Russell Hobbs’s air fryer is a versatile appliance. It landed a spot in our review of the best air fryers and it was picked as the best for grilling. “With a large flat bottom and pull-up lid, it actually works in a similar way to a barbecue. And that’s exactly how our tester used it – grilling burgers, chicken, kebabs, and even slow-cooking beef,” wrote our tester. If you’re looking for a way to weather-proof to charcoal your dishes, then you’d better snap up this while it’s 60 per cent off.

Buy now

Ninja foodi flex drawer dual zone air fryer: Was £269.99, now £206, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Power: 2,470W

2,470W Capacity: 10.4l

10.4l Dimensions: 49.3cm x 31.6cm x 32.7cm

49.3cm x 31.6cm x 32.7cm Weight: 9.4kg

This stylish black and copper air fryer from Ninja is reduced by more than 20 per cent at Amazon. As functional as it is sophisticated, the appliance features a nifty flex drawer, enabling you to remove the divider to transform two independent cooking zones into one extra-large space. The different functions mean you can air fry, crisp, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and prove, all with just one handy tool.

Buy now

Instant vortex digital air fryer: Was £129.99, now £79.74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Power: 1,700W

1,700W Capacity: 5.7l

5.7l Dimensions: 36.2cm x 31.4cm x 37.9cm

36.2cm x 31.4cm x 37.9cm Weight: ‎5.95kg

This air fryer from Instant was dubbed a fuss-free and lower-priced option in our review of the best, with its simple set-up that “just gets the job done”, according to our tester. The dial is “incredibly easy to use”, and instead of selecting a food type, all you need to do is set the “function, temperature and time, like a regular oven”, our reviewer added. Snap it up with this Amazon deal, and you can save a sizzling 39 per cent.

Buy now

Tower vortx 3.8l colour air fryer: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Towerhousewares.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tower )

Power: 1,500W

1,500W Capacity: 3.8l

3.8l Dimensions: 28.6cm x 26cm x 30.7cm

28.6cm x 26cm x 30.7cm Weight: 3.3kg

Featuring a smart latte-brown colourway and streamlined design, this discounted air fryer from Tower looks very chic. The model was already fairly well priced but, with this deal applied, you can snap it up for less than £40. As for what to expect, it’s a 3.8l model and, according to the brand, could save you 70 per cent on energy. With a simple, two-dials operation, it doesn’t have the bells and whistles of a more costly choice but it’s certainly a steal.

Buy now

Tower T17021 family-size air fryer with rapid air circulation: Was £69.99, now £43.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Power: 1,500W

1,500W Capacity: 4.3l

4.3l Dimensions: 29cm x 36.5cm x 32.5cm

29cm x 36.5cm x 32.5cm Weight: 4.55kg

Discounted by almost 40 per cent, Tower’s family-size air fryer boasts rapid air circulation and a 4.3l capacity. A stellar option for larger households, the appliance is said to cook up to 30 per cent faster than a conventional oven, using little to no oil for healthier meals. From frying and roasting to grilling or baking, it’s touted as being able to rustle up everything from stuffed vegetables and muffins to pork chops and more.

Buy now

Philips essential air fryer: Was £129.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Power: 1,400W

1,400W Capacity: 4.1l

4.1l Dimensions: ‎ 36cm x 30cm x 27cm

36cm x 30cm x 27cm Weight: 7kg

This entry-level air fryer is currently sliced in price by a tempting 50 per cent. Complete with a sizeable 4.1l capacity pan to cater for up to four people, there’s also a 0.8kg capacity basket. There are preset settings and a digital touch screen for ease, while its rapid-air-technology feature makes fried dishes with fewer calories and 90 per cent less fat. If you’re lacking inspiration for what to cook, you can find plenty of culinary ideas on the matching app.

Buy now

Tower xpress pro combo 10-in-1 digital air fryer oven with rotisserie: Was £139.99, now £88.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Power: 2,000W

2,000W Capacity: 11l

11l Dimensions:‎ 34cm x 32.5cm x 38.2cm

34cm x 32.5cm x 38.2cm Weight: 5.81kg

Slashed in price by a sizzling 36 per cent, this model is an IndyBest tried-and-tested pick, having earned a spot in our review of the best air fryers. In addition to the all-important air fryer function, it can bake, roast, reheat, grill and more. Our tester named it the best for cooking meat, as there’s even a rotisserie setting, so, you can roast a chicken in less than an hour. Our reviewer also found “steaks were just as delicious as sausages, kebabs and burgers, and there was often enough room to slip some veg onto the shelf, to cook a full meal”.

Buy now

Ninja foodi nine-in-one multi-cooker 7.5l OP500UK: Was £249, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our tester said this is the perfect air fryer to encourage sceptics to the frying side. “With a 7.5l capacity, this impressive machine can carry out nine different functions – all depending on what setting you turn the dial to. We highly recommend trying out the air frying function and can confirm it’s made us a tasty dish or two”.

Buy now

Instant vortex plus versazone air fryer: Was £199.99, now £70, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking for one device to do it all then you’ll want an air fryer that excels at multi-action, and that’s exactly what we’ve found. This month you can get a huge 65 per cent of this extremely versatile bit of kit from Instant. Our tester said this “air fryer gives you the best of both worlds, with one large drawer that can be easily split into two, than ks to a very handy inner removable basket”. Can’t decide on whether you should get one or two draws? Then don’t.

Buy now

Airfryer deals FAQs

How do we choose the best air fryer deals?

The expert deal hunters at IndyBest know how to find a good discount. When choosing the best air fryer deals, we prioritise the models we have personally tried and tested, so we know that they are high-performing appliances, worth your money. If we’re yet to review a model, we make sure it’s made by a brand that we know and trust, such as Ninja, Tower and Phillips. Though we want to find the biggest discounts we can, we always prioritise the quality of the products first.

What to look for when buying an air fryer?

There are a number of different factors to consider when choosing an air fryer. There are four different types: basket, paddle, rotisserie and mini oven style. Which one works for you will depend on what you want to cook in yours.

Basket is the most popular and common style, it’s a great all-rounder, using a draw-style technique to cook a wide range of food to even and crispy perfection. Some air fryers have dual draws and capacities may vary so if you’ll be cooking for a big family or lots of hungry housemates, make sure to take that into consideration. The paddle is great for quick on-the-go and minimal-effort cooking as it stirs your food for you. Rotisserie, unsurprisingly, is best for cooking succulent and flavourful meat dishes. And finally, mini-oven style is, well, a mini oven – a great pick if you're tight on kitchen space. It acts the same as your regular oven only smaller, quicker and more energy efficient. Looking for some culinary inspiration?

We’ve rounded up the best cookbooks