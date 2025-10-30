Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From the executive producers of Slow Horses, Down Cemetery Road has landed on Apple TV+ and it promises to be just as captivating.

It’s based on another novel by Mick Herron, this time his debut Down Cemetery Road, which follows an Oxford private eye Zoë Boehm. With spiked-up hair and clad in a leather jacket, Emma Thompson plays the cynical Boehm, while Ruth Wilson is an art restorer, Sarah Tucker, who hires the investigator after her dinner party is interrupted by a gas mains exploding on her sleepy street.

Alongside Thompson and Wilson, the cast includes Adeel Akhtar as Hamza, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Downey, Tom Goodman-Hill as Gerard and Darren Boyd as C.

With Herron’s narrative voice permeating the plot, expect the same distinctive cynical wit we know and love Slow Horses for. But, dubbed “faster, funnier and unrelenting” than the hit spy show by The Independent’s critic Patrick Smith, Down Cemetery Road is certainly no repeat.

Whether you’re a Slow Horses convert or this is your first exposure to the adaptations of Mick Herron’s novels, here’s everything you need to know – and where to watch.

Where to watch ‘Down Cemetery Road’

The eight-part series is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so you’ll need to sign up if you haven’t already. Apple TV+ costs £9.99 per month. If you haven’t already subscribed, you can try out the streaming service with a seven-day free trial. Apple TV+ is also home to fan favourite shows like Ted Lasso, Silo, The Morning Show and more.

The first two episodes were aired on Wednesday 29 October. You can catch new episodes every Wednesday, through to 10th December.

What is ‘Down Cemetery Road’ about?

After a girl goes missing in the aftermath of a house explosion in the sleep suburbs of Oxford, art restorer, Sarah Tucker (played by Ruth Wilson) teams up with private investigator Zoë Boehm (played by Emma Thompson) to find her. Expect all the twists and turns of a missing-child thriller, with unravelling secrets and a chilling government conspiracy coming to light in the process.

