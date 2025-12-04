Once thought of simply as a cooking fat, extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) has been referred to as ‘liquid gold’ since its price has skyrocketed. In fact, the cost has risen a staggering 110 per cent for a 500ml bottle from £3.54 to £7.45 between January 2021 to November 2024, and it can cost up to £18 a litre for the most premium EVOOs.

EVOO is the best olive oil available. It’s made by crushing olives using the cold-pressed method, which ensures the process doesn't use heat above 27C. The olives are also pressed within a maximum 72-hour time frame after being harvested, to ensure freshness as well as locking in as much nutrients and flavour as possible.

To qualify, it can't have been altered at all. Like wine, it's an expression of where it's grown and varies in aroma and taste. However, it doesn't age well and is best used within two years of its harvest date. To prevent your oil from getting damaged by sunlight, look for bottles that are coloured (it should still be stored in a cool, dark place), not clear. It’s best to avoid large bottles unless you get through a lot of it quite quickly.

As well as being a quality product, EVOO is also very good for you. It’s high in monounsaturated fatty acids (a healthy fat found in olive oil, avocados and some nuts), and studies show it's linked to lower risks of cardiovascular disease and other diseases. It's also high in polyphenols, a compound that’s high in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

But as with many food essentials, the price of olive oil is soaring. So, I made it my mission to find the best supermarket olive oils that are worth buying.

How I tested

I followed the traditional method of olive oil tasting ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

I tested 15 bottles of extra virgin olive oils from supermarkets to whittle it down to the best seven. To do this, I followed the traditional method of tasting by pouring the oil into a glass, warming it up with my hands, cupping my hand over the top and then taking a big sniff, then a sip. Like wine, it's held at the front of the mouth, and then you suck air into your mouth so that the oil reaches the back of your mouth too. But I also tried each one by dipping bread into it. Alongside taste and aroma, I considered versatility and value for money. I also noted quality and whether they had PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) status (they have a very specific taste, owing to the region they’re made in).

The best supermarket olive oils for 2025 are: