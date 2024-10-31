15 best olive oils that bring vibrancy to any dish

Although the best olive oils have always come at a premium, the cost-of-living crisis has seen prices increase across the board, while the olive oil industry is also suffering lower yields, dropping from 3.5 million tonnes in 2022 to just 2.3 million expected to be produced this year. The reason? It’s affected by the climate crisis, from droughts during summers to unexpectedly warmer winters, which have a negative impact on olive trees.

All of this means steep price increases that have earned olive oil the moniker of liquid gold. Though, beyond the price tags, the nickname still rings true, as olive oil is such a versatile ingredient, with incredible taste profiles. Whether you’re drizzling it over pizza, pasta or even ice cream, or using it to stir fry veg, it can add vibrancy to a whole range of food.

Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is the most premium type of olive oil and is associated with healthier diets across the world’s Blue Zones – areas where people tend to live longer, often having Mediterranean diets and using olive oil instead of butter or other fats.

The wider health benefits of olive oil include lower risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and even Alzheimer’s, thanks to EVOO’s polyphenols (plant compounds that naturally occur in fruit, vegetables, nuts and even the bark and roots of trees and plants).

Greeks top the chart when it comes to the amount of olive oil consumed per person, on average getting through about 20l of the stuff annually, compared with the average Brit, who only consumes about 1l a year. So, consider this a gentle nudge to get dipping and drizzling more often, as we’ve rounded up the best olive oils on the market.

How we tested

open image in gallery We tasted each olive oil neat as well as with a range of food ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

We’ve tested a variety of different olive oils and extra virgin olive oils, tasting them neat as well as dipping bread into them and drizzling them over pasta and salads, to get the best out of their flavours. During testing, we considered the oil’s taste, how it was produced, its overall value and the design of the bottles, too (we looked for oils that come in containers that prevent sunlight from damaging the precious liquid contents). Here, we’ve included olive oils from across the price spectrum, from good-value supermarket ranges to high-end bottles from department stores and independent brands championing regenerative farming methods. Keep scrolling, to discover our favourites.

The best olive oils for 2024 are: