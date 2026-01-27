This Chanel gift is just £35 and makes a perfect Valentine’s Day present

As Valentine’s Day approaches, we all want to find a sentimental gift that a loved one will actually use, but that can often be easier said than done.

There is a glut of tat and kitsch at this time of year: think polyester teddy bears with trite phrases sewn into love hearts. There is a time and place to lean into kitsch but I’ve found a fancy little present that has a bit more wow-factor and is likely to be something your loved one will genuinely like and use.

The Chanel miroir double facettes is a sleek little dual-faced mirror that fits inside almost any bag, thanks to its compact size. I gifted this mirror to my partner and got very positive feedback. Now, it’s something they often grab before heading out the door.

The main attraction of this Chanel compact mirror is that it marries form and function, and is a romantic gift that people might not think to buy for themselves. Keep scrolling for my full review.

How I tested

I ordered this mirror direct from the Chanel website and gave it as a gift to my partner. I have observed how the mirror has faired with the protective velvet casing as it has been used daily and moved from bag to bag over the past couple of months. You can read more about my testing criteria at the end of my review.

