As temperatures drop and energy bills continue to be a concern, finding efficient ways to heat your home without cranking up the central heating is more important than ever. While one of the best dehumidifiers can help tackle damp and musty odours, when you need fast, targeted warmth, the best electric heaters really come into their own.

That said, electric heaters don’t always come cheap. So, if you’d rather test the waters before splashing out, the Beldray 2000W fan heater is an impressively affordable option. Priced at under £20, it also earned the seal of approval from our tester.

Here at IndyBest, we only recommend home appliances we’ve personally put through their paces and genuinely believe are worth your money. For her electric heater guide, home appliance tester, Rachael Penn, tried a range of models and crowned the Beldray gadget as the best budget buy – not just for its low price, but for how quickly it delivered warmth.

Standing at under 30cm tall, it’s perfectly suited to small spaces such as caravans or compact rooms. “It’s lightweight and easy to carry, thanks to its compact size and built-in handle, and it’s super easy to use,” Rachael noted in her review.

Keep reading for our tester’s verdict or, if you’re still weighing up your options, make sure to check out her full guide to the best electric heaters for more recommendations. For more cold-weather essentials, take a look at our reviews of the best winter duvets, the best electric blankets and the best damp-busting dehumidifiers.

Read more: I swapped my tumble dryer for this heated clothes airer in my tiny flat

Beldray 2000W fan heater In Rachael’s review of the best electric heaters, the Beldray 2000W fan heater was her budget hero. Its small stature makes it ideal for heating small spaces, and it’s also lightweight and easy to move around with its built-in handle. Although she didn’t notice much of a difference using the different heat settings or fan levels, “this omni-setting got to work instantly, quickly and effectively heating a small room,” Rachael remarked. Plus, it’s so quiet you can almost forget it's in use once switched on. “It has plenty of safety features, including a safety tip-over switch, which is featured on the bottom of the heater, and a thermal cut-out device that will prevent overheating,” Rachael explained. “Beldray claims that it is quiet in operation, and whilst it’s not too loud, it is above whisper level, so you’d definitely have to turn the TV up if you were using it.” However, she warned that it’s better for instant heat rather than long-lasting cosiness. “The only thing I would say is if you’re using it in a large room, then you may notice the heat doesn’t hang around once it's been turned off,” Rachael wrote. If you’re looking to heat larger rooms, then there’s plenty of other models that fit the bill in her full round-up of the best electric heaters such as the Dreamland silent power pure air fan heater (£119.99, Boots.com). £18 from Beldray.com Prices may vary

Swap your tumble dryer for one of the best heated clothes airers which cost pennies to run