Aldi is giving away £100 in vouchers to parents throughout 2026 – here’s how to apply

There are very few parents out there who wouldn’t welcome an extra bit of cash to buy nappies, food and any other essentials. Fortunately, Aldi is giving away £100 in vouchers every single week this year, with the return of its ‘Mamia New Parent Fund’.

The vouchers are intended to be used on baby essentials, however, you’ll be able to use them towards nearly any items at your local Aldi store. As the supermarket is famously budget-friendly, this money should go a long way.

To enter this week’s draw, you’ll first need to make a Mamia purchase at Aldi. There’s no minimum spend, and I’ve spotted plenty of products you could get for less than £1, so keep scrolling to find out what’s on offer.

A winner will be chosen at random every week out of those who entered in the seven days before. You can re-enter every week to increase your chances but you’ll need to make a new Mamia purchase for each new entry.

Below, I’ve provided step-by-step instructions for how to enter, plus some of the cheapest Mamia products you can buy at Aldi right now.

How to enter to win £100 at Aldi

The first step is to buy a Mamia product at Aldi. The supermarket doesn’t offer online shopping, so you’ll need to go in-store – you can find your nearest store on Aldi’s website. Make sure you get a receipt when you purchase your Mamia product.

Then, email mamiaparentfund@aldi.co.uk with your full name, country of residence, email address and a photo showing the receipt from your Mamia purchase. The date on the receipt will need to show that the purchase was made no more than seven days ago.

If you’re a winner, you’ll be contacted by email.

Best Mamia products at Aldi

Here are some of the cheapest products you can buy to be eligible for the prize draw.

Mamia organic mangoes pouch: 45p, Aldi.co.uk

( Aldi )

For babies around six months onwards, this pouch is made from organic mango puree and a small amount of fruit juice. It’s an ideal snack for kids while you’re on the go.

Mamia organic carrot puffs: 49p, Aldi.co.uk

( Aldi )

Suitable for babies from seven months, these crunchy carrot-flavoured puffs have no added sodium and are free from artificial colours and preservatives.

Mamia extra sensitive baby wipes: 59p, Aldi.co.uk

( Aldi )

You can stock up on baby wipes for just 59p at Aldi. With 60 wipes per pack, they’re perfect for keeping little faces, hands and more clean, whether at home or out and about.

Mamia baby shampoo: 75p, Aldi.co.uk

( Aldi )

This Mamia baby shampoo comes in both regular and bedtime bath formulas. Both are tear-free, meaning that they should be mild and non-irritating.

Mamia nappies, size one: 75p, Aldi.co.uk

( Aldi )

These Mamia nappies are great value at just 3p each. This particular packet of nappies is size one, which is suitable for newborn babies between 2-5kg. They also promise to provide 360-degree leakage protection.

