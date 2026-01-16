Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Air fryers have gone from a niche appliance to a kitchen staple in the space of a few years, and you’ve likely heard plenty about how convenient, healthy and cost-effective they are. But if you haven’t jumped on the bandwagon, you might be asking yourself: how much does an air fryer really cost to run?

In this time of high energy prices, many of us have re-evaluated the way we cook. Personally, I’ve tried passive cooking – when you turn off your stove before the food is cooked and the residual heat finishes the job – as well as adding a slow cooker and, yes, an air fryer to my kitchen.

If you’re looking to save money, it’s a good idea to think about energy efficiency before you buy your appliance and, once you’ve got it, make sure you’re using it in the most effective way possible.

I consulted experts to find out the true cost of running an air fryer, plus the best ways to use one more efficiently. Here’s what they said.

How much does it cost to run an air fryer?

It’s no coincidence that the popularity of air fryers has soared at the same time that the price of energy has increased.

“The cost to run an air fryer can vary based on factors such as wattage and price of electricity, but on average, if you use a 1,500W air fryer for 30 minutes, it costs around 18p to 21p per use,” says Isabella Forgione, small appliances expert for AO.

This tracks according to my calculations. The best budget air fryer, the Judge 4l, would cost around 20p to use for 30 minutes based on recent energy prices.

What affects the cost of running an air fryer?

The exact cost of running your appliance depends on a few factors, including whether you have a single or dual air fryer.

“Dual air-fryers tend to cost more to run than single air fryers if both compartments are in use at a given time, due to more energy required to power them,” says Forgione. “They also tend to be higher voltage than single air fryers, which again can cost more to run.”

This is something to bear in mind when you’re shopping for an air fryer, says Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch. “Make sure you choose the right model for your household’s needs. It is not very efficient if you have a two-drawer model but only use one drawer most of the time.”

Saul Davis, buying director for Salter, also recommends considering energy efficiency before you buy your air fryer.

“Several factors influence how much it costs to run an air fryer, including its size and power rating, how long you cook for, and the temperature you select,” he explains. “Your household electricity tariff also makes a difference, as energy prices vary between suppliers.”

Speaking of which, my advice is that if you’re currently on the energy price cap, it’s a good idea to shop around for a better deal. Find out more in this story on getting the best energy deal.

Is an air fryer cheaper to run than a conventional oven?

Each of the experts I spoke to agreed that cooking with an air fryer is cheaper than using an oven on average. “Air fryer use has gone up enormously in recent years, partly because they are so energy efficient compared with ovens,” says Gallizzi.

As well as using less energy per minute, air fryers also tend to cook food more quickly than an oven, Gallizzi explains. “One advantage of air fryers is that they get to the right temperature quickly and food often does not need to be cooked for as long as it does in an oven. Cooking a jacket potato, for example, might take around 30 minutes in an air fryer, but 60 minutes in the oven.”

However, there is a caveat. “Bear in mind that using an oven can be more cost-effective than an air fryer if you are cooking lots of elements for a meal, such as a roast dinner, or if you are batch cooking,” says Gallizzi. Although, home appliance tester Rachael Penn has written a guide to how to cook an entire Sunday roast in an air fryer.

Tips for saving money

There are lots of ways that you can be energy-conscious when cooking with an air fryer so that you can cut costs even further. “Try to cook full portions where you can. Preheating is often unnecessary, so skipping it can save energy,” says Davis.

“Making sure food is spaced out properly helps air circulate, allowing it to cook more evenly and quickly. Keeping your air fryer clean also helps it run efficiently.”

Forgione also had some nifty tricks. “Cutting your food into smaller chunks before putting it in your air fryer can significantly reduce your cooking time and therefore the electricity needed to do so.”

She also advised against trying to cram too much food in the air fryer at once. “Overfilling your air fryer drawer can often cause internal blockages, which can lead to more energy required to power your air fryer efficiently,” she says.