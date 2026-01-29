Best Valentine’s Day supermarket meal deals, from M&S to Aldi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The annual celebration of all things love is here. And while it should be a joyous occasion, the pressure (and price tag) that often comes with it can be anything but blissful. By skipping crowded restaurants and opting for a cosy night in with fuss-free food, however, Valentine’s Day can be the perfect opportunity to celebrate. Enter the supermarket Valentine’s Day meal deals – and as ever, this year they’ve pulled out all the stops, serving up dishes easy to fall in love with.

While offers and menus vary by supermarket, these dine-in options include everything you need to impress your Valentine. One of the most popular options hails from M&S – and the stalwart has just released its menu for 2026, which doesn’t disappoint. But if for some reason that doesn’t turn your head, Tesco is also offering a stellar-sounding dine-in three-course menu, as well as a drink (you’ll have the choice between wine, cocktails or a non-alcoholic beverage) for just £15.

To help you decipher where to shop, read on for the guide to the best supermarket Valentine’s meal deals, which will be updated as new menus are unveiled.

M&S Valentine’s Day meal deal

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Price: £25

£25 Availability: 11-14 February

11-14 February What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert and drink

The much-anticipated M&S Valentine’s Day dine in deal is here. For the first time, the food comes from the supermarket’s “collection” range – which includes products sourced from small producers and family-run businesses. The deal encompasses a starter, main, side, dessert and drink for £25, feeding two people, and is available for the shortest time out of any supermarkets – so you’ll need to move quickly if you have your eye on it.

Kickstart your meal with dishes like king prawn and lobster thermidor gratins, olive focaccia with melting camembert, or vegan-friendly dim sum flowers with a ponzu dip. Mains offer lots of choice to satisfy meat-lovers with wagyu beef pie, rump steaks, duck breasts on the menu to name a few. For pescatarians there’s the salmon and prawn en croutes, while vegans can pluck for the caramelised onion, butternut and potato rosti stacks with a chimichurri drizzle.

Then you can choose from a whopping eight sides, including asparagus and tenderstem broccoli, creamed spinach or hasselback potatoes. For something sweet, M&S is spoiling us with salted caramel profiteroles, chocolate praline heart, and pistachio and chocolate spheres – plus a small French cheese board if you prefer something savoury. There’s also plenty of choice when it comes to drinks with three sparkling, three red, two white, and one rosé wine to choose from. The M&S session IPA is also available, as are low and no options like fizzero rosé.

Waitrose Valentine’s Day meal deal

open image in gallery ( Waitrose )

Price: £25

£25 Availability: 10-15 February

10-15 February What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert and drink

Waitrose’s Valentine’s Day meal deal includes a starter, main, side, dessert, and a drink to share, for £25. While it’s £5 more expensive than last year’s offering, you can save up to £23 on the food this year.

With 35 food options and 11 drink choices, there’s something for everyone. To start, dishes include camembert bake and dough balls, and scallops and king prawns with roasted garlic butter. Mains are equally as luxurious, ranging from beef wellington and sea bass fillets with gremolata butter to mushroom wellington for veggies. To complement, you have the choice of seven sides, from green vegetable medley to potato dauphinoise and triple-cooked fries. For the finale, you could be digging into a chocolate and raspberry mousse, caramelised biscuit cheesecakes or melt-in-the-middle chocolate puddings.

It’s not just good food on offer because within the meal deal, you’ll also get drinks for the table. You can opt for prosecco (the exact bottle that took the top spot in our review of the best prosecco), as well as rosé, shiraz and sauvignon blanc. For cocktail lovers, you can cheers to a pre-mixed negroni, old fashioned or ciroc cosmopolitan. But there’s also a range of alcohol-free options, including DA-SH raspberry-infused sparkling water.

The Waitrose Valentine’s Day meal deal launches on 10 February.

Sainsbury's Valentine’s Day meal deal

open image in gallery ( Sainsbury's )

Price: £18 with the Nectar loyalty scheme

£18 with the Nectar loyalty scheme Availability: 9-14 February

9-14 February What’s included: Starter, main, side dessert, drink

Sainsbury’s has unveiled a 40-item menu for its Valentine’s Day meal deal, but you’ll need to have a Nectar card. The supermarket’s offering includes starters, mains, sides, desserts and drinks (for two people) and costs just £18.

You can start the meal with burrata and chorizo arancini, scallop gratin, or a baked camembert. The centrepieces include hake, sirloin steak, or a butternut squash and chickpea pie. To complement your main, there are eight sides, from hasselback potatoes with pink peppercorn butter to hot maple carrots.

Lest we forget dessert. You can choose between a range of sweet treats, including chocolate and pistachio melt-in-the-middle pudding, lemon tart, sticky toffee pudding, profiteroles and more. Raise a glass to love with a prosecco or an alcohol-free sparkling rosé.

Read more: Best Valentine’s Day gifts for her that she’ll actually want to receive

Morrisons Valentine’s Day meal deal

open image in gallery ( Morrisons )

Price: £15

£15 Availability: 5-14 February

5-14 February What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert and drink

For Morrisons’ Valentine’s Day meal deal, you can choose a starter, main, side, dessert and drink for £7.50 per head, saving up to £16.75.

Every diner is catered for. The meal could begin with a prawn cocktail, a tear-and-share camembert heart-shaped wreath, or scotch eggs. For your main, serve up a rump steak with peppercorn butter, pulled beef lasagna, or a ‘marry me’ chicken, while for veggies, there’s a five cheese mac and cheese.

Sides include creamed spinach, garlic flatbread and dauphinoise potatoes, but save room for chocolate and orange cheesecakes, or for a comforting treat, the winterberry crumble.

The drinks selection is one of the most extensive this year. The soft drinks include San Pellegrino and London Essence crafted sodas, alcohol-free beers and Kylie Minogue’s alcohol-free sparkling rosé. For alcoholic tipples, there’s Peroni Nastro Azzurro gluten-free beer, as well as white, rosé, red wine and prosecco.

Read more: The best online lingerie shops, chosen by a fashion writer

Tesco Valentine’s Day meal deal

open image in gallery ( Tesco )

Price: £20 with a Tesco Clubcard, £15 at Tesco Express stores (excludes starter)

£20 with a Tesco Clubcard, £15 at Tesco Express stores (excludes starter) Availability: 9-14 February

9-14 February What’s included: Starter, main, two sides, dessert, drink

Tesco is hoping to send foodies’ hearts a-fluttering with its Tesco Valentine’s Day meal deal, which includes starters, mains, desserts and drinks for two, all for £20. To kick off the meal, serve sundried tomato and burrata arancini with basil pesto, scallops topped with creamy mash or vegan-friendly mushroom parcels.

New mains this year include a salmon and prawn en croûte with cheddar cheese and prosecco sauce, ‘marry me’ chicken kiev with a sunblush cherry tomato and cheese sauce and beef pies with a red wine jus. For vegans, the mushroom stroganoff pie with portobello, porcini and chestnut mushrooms in a creamy sauvignon blanc sauce is your choice this year.

Tesco’s sides include an array of potato dishes – from triple-cooked fries topped with parmesan, baby potatoes and sweet chantenay carrots and a heart-shaped rosti. There’s also samphire, petit pois and sliced cabbage with a mint dressing.

For sweets, whether you opt for banoffee pudding, white chocolate delice hearts or salted caramel mousse with a caramelised biscuit crumb, you’re in for a treat. Drinks include popular canned Moth cocktails, as well as red, rosé, white wine and prosecco. Non-alcoholic options encompass the alcohol-free sparkling Nozeco and other favourite fizzy drinks – we’ll cheers to that.

Co-op Valentine’s Day meal deal

open image in gallery ( Co-op )

Price: £10 for Co-op Members, £12 for non-members

£10 for Co-op Members, £12 for non-members Availability: 4-17 February

4-17 February What’s included: Main, two sides and drink

Coming in at £5 per head (if you’re a member), the Co-Op’s Valentine’s Day meal deal is ideal for those looking to bring down costs – plus it's available in store and online for three days after the day itself. The dine-in menu includes a main meal, a side and a drink from Co-op’s premium irresistible range.

Despite its lower price, the selection sounds just as mouth-watering and varied as more expensive options. You have the choice of nine mains and six sides, so there’s something for everyone to dig into. New mains on the menu this year include rump steaks (with a heart-shaped truffle and black garlic butter, no less), and a chicken and portobello mushroom pie. For an indulgent veggie option, there’s an aubergine parmigiana layered with basil pesto, mozzarella, and pecorino cheese. Diners can pair these mains with sides from buttered mash and rich dauphinoise potatoes to lighter choices like a vegetable medley or a baby leaf salad.

To wash it down, Co-Op is offering a bottle of prosecco, an alcohol-free sparkling drink, or elderflower presse.

Asda Valentine’s Day meal deal

open image in gallery ( Asda )

Price: £12

£12 Availability: 5-15 February

5-15 February What’s included: Starter, main, two sides, dessert and drink

For £6 per head, loved-up diners can choose from a 46-item list of starters, mains, two sides, a dessert and an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink.

To start, you could be tucking into scallops in a creamy cheese sauce with champagne and topped with a panko crumb or vegan brie hearts. As for mains, there’s sirloin steaks, salmon fillets, ‘marry me’ chicken, and, for vegan diners, butternut squash, caramelised onions and apricot wellington. For your choice of two sides, consider triple-cooked chips or, new this year, garlic and herb baby potatoes.

Desserts are equally appealing, with cherry and chocolate tarts and macarons on the menu. Asda is also one of two supermarkets offering a cheese board instead of a dessert, including a blue, vintage cheddar and Red Leicester.

Toast the occasion with a choice of non-, low or alcoholic drinks – whether that’s a prosecco and red or Kylie Minogue’s alcohol-free sparkling rosé.

Aldi Valentine’s Day meal deal

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Price: Variable

Variable Availability: 10 February- products sell out

10 February- products sell out What’s included: À la carte style

As expected, budget supermarket Aldi has rolled out an affordable Valentine’s Day offer, which is perfect for those wanting to keep costs down. There’s not a set list, price and number of items in its offer like most supermarkets. With Aldi, you can go à la carte, and pick as many items as you’d like, from a range of starters, mains, sides, desserts and drinks.

For the bargain hunters-among us, the cheapest combination this year – heart-shaped garlic bread, heart-shaped spicy pepperoni or semi-dried tomatoes and mozzarella heart-shaped pizza, and pink mini heart pancakes – totals £2.99 per head. Add in Prosecco Spumante DOC, and your total is £5.36 each.

Among the starters, there’s king prawn and scallop thermidor ramekins, wild mushroom arancini and bao buns. For mains, new additions for 2026 include al forno lasagna, wagyu cote du boeuf, black cod in a miso glaze, and mushroom and truffle tarts for veggies. Plus, despite the budget price point, there are three sides which encompass indulgent truffle, including truffle mash, truffle and parmesan fries, and truffle mac and cheese. Desserts are pleasingly Valentine’s Day-inspired with options ranging from vegan caramelised biscuit heart sponge to a tear and share cookie with a milk chocolate dip.

For making dinnertime more exciting, these are the best recipe boxes to know